ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weir, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wilcosun.com

County Briefs: New Hutto fire station; Commissioners revise public comment rules; and Jarrell gym fundraiser

Ribbon cutting at Hutto fire station Williamson county celebrated a ribbon cutting by way of a “fire hose uncoupling” December 14 in Hutto. The Hutto Fire Rescue David “Red” Oman Fire Station No. 3 is the third station located in the Sienna Subdivision. It is at 211 Limmer Loop, Hutto. Public speaking rules change Commissioners passed a resolution on December 13 to adopt a revised version…
HUTTO, TX
fox7austin.com

Travis County DA rejects request from attorneys representing APD officer to appear before grand jury

AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County District Attorney’s Office rejected an Austin police officer's attorneys' request to appear before a grand jury. In a letter, prosecutor Joshua Smalley wrote "We respectfully decline this request. To do otherwise would be a departure from both preexisting and current grand jury practice in Travis County which is not afforded to any other person in Travis County who has a matter pending before a grand jury. To deviate from our policy in this instance would create an unjustified instance of specialized treatment."
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
kagstv.com

Austin’s Mayor-Elect calls City’s affordability issue an 'emergency'

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor-Elect Kirk Watson has many issues to tackle in Texas’ capital city, but he says one must be addressed from the start. “Our affordability issues in Austin, it’s an emergency. I don’t even use the word 'crisis.' It’s an emergency. And when you have an emergency, you need to react like it’s an emergency,” Watson said on Inside Texas Politics.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police searching for suspect involved in family violence investigation

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a family violence investigation. Police said they are asking for the community's help looking for the suspect. APD will release more information during a 3:30 p.m. news conference. FOX 7 Austin will provide the news...
AUSTIN, TX
californiaexaminer.net

A Businessman’s Death At The Hands Of Austin Police Sparks Demands For Reform

A Businessman’s Death At The Hands Of Austin Police Sparks Demands For Reform: Texas’s Austin R. Moonesing He believed there was a visitor at his home. Raj Moonesinghe, a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur, snatched up a gun. He informed a neighbor that there was an intruder and that he would dial 911. The main executive of a technological company across the street had a private security guard observing.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

APD searching for wanted fugitive involved in family violence

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) Family Violence Unit is asking for the public's help searching for a wanted fugitive. Police said they are looking for 28-year-old Simon Lopez Jr. He has an outstanding arrest warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, which is a third-degree felony. He also has a violation of bond condition, which is a class A misdemeanor.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Owners to rebuild after fire destroys Salado boutique

SALADO, Texas - Business owners are having to rebuild after a boutique burned to the ground. Wild Angels Boutique on Main Street went up in flames around 4 a.m. Wednesday. Salado Creek Jewelers next door also has fire damage. "We started these businesses with nothing. Everything we have, we started...
SALADO, TX
kut.org

CapMetro police force coming to North Austin office park

Capital Metro has secured the location of its first police department headquarters — a nondescript building in a North Austin office park — and is ready to spend millions on rent and renovations to expand the transit agency’s mission into law enforcement. The move to put more...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man possibly shot, killed before crashing truck into Lady Bird Lake, APD says

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police believe a man was shot and killed before crashing a truck into Lady Bird Lake Monday morning. Police said just after 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 19, officers responded to a call about a truck that went off the road into Lady Bird Lake. Police say the caller also heard gunfire in the area.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy