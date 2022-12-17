Read full article on original website
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
wilcosun.com
County Briefs: New Hutto fire station; Commissioners revise public comment rules; and Jarrell gym fundraiser
Ribbon cutting at Hutto fire station Williamson county celebrated a ribbon cutting by way of a “fire hose uncoupling” December 14 in Hutto. The Hutto Fire Rescue David “Red” Oman Fire Station No. 3 is the third station located in the Sienna Subdivision. It is at 211 Limmer Loop, Hutto. Public speaking rules change Commissioners passed a resolution on December 13 to adopt a revised version…
fox7austin.com
Travis County DA rejects request from attorneys representing APD officer to appear before grand jury
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County District Attorney’s Office rejected an Austin police officer's attorneys' request to appear before a grand jury. In a letter, prosecutor Joshua Smalley wrote "We respectfully decline this request. To do otherwise would be a departure from both preexisting and current grand jury practice in Travis County which is not afforded to any other person in Travis County who has a matter pending before a grand jury. To deviate from our policy in this instance would create an unjustified instance of specialized treatment."
Developers seek Hays County approval after city denies 290-acre housing proposal
The City of Hays has a population of less than 300 people. But that number could dramatically increase with a proposed 290 acre housing development called "the Hays Commons" by Milestone Builders.
Williamson Co. DA: Murder suspect receives reduced bond because of ‘missed deadline’
Joshua Gilbreath, who's accused of killing a 70-year-old woman near Florence in August, bonded out of jail on Dec. 13.
KVUE
Can property management shut off water without repairs or an emergency?
Water at one Austin apartment complex will be shut off during the cold. But are management groups allowed to do that?
kagstv.com
Austin’s Mayor-Elect calls City’s affordability issue an 'emergency'
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor-Elect Kirk Watson has many issues to tackle in Texas’ capital city, but he says one must be addressed from the start. “Our affordability issues in Austin, it’s an emergency. I don’t even use the word 'crisis.' It’s an emergency. And when you have an emergency, you need to react like it’s an emergency,” Watson said on Inside Texas Politics.
fox7austin.com
Austin Transportation's 'mommy killing Santa Claus' driving safety tweet raise concerns
AUSTIN, Texas - A graphic poem about Santa Claus is causing a stir at Austin City Hall. Austin's Transportation Department tweeted a parody poem on Dec. 21 with the title "I saw mommy killing Santa Claus." It describes a mother driving distracted and warns people to drive safe during the...
fox7austin.com
Salado business having to rebuild after a fire
The Salado boutique went up in flames on Main Street just after 4 a.m. on Dec. 21. The business next to it also had some damage.
fox7austin.com
Austin police searching for suspect involved in family violence investigation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a family violence investigation. Police said they are asking for the community's help looking for the suspect. APD will release more information during a 3:30 p.m. news conference. FOX 7 Austin will provide the news...
What to do if your landlord or complex turns off water ahead of freeze, with no emergency or repairs needed
AUSTIN, Texas — Following Winter Storm Uri in 2021, landlords and property managers who experienced frozen or busted pipes and disrupted utilities looked for ways to keep this from happening at their properties again. With the anticipated cold temperatures and hard freeze expected this week, the same applies. However,...
californiaexaminer.net
A Businessman’s Death At The Hands Of Austin Police Sparks Demands For Reform
A Businessman’s Death At The Hands Of Austin Police Sparks Demands For Reform: Texas’s Austin R. Moonesing He believed there was a visitor at his home. Raj Moonesinghe, a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur, snatched up a gun. He informed a neighbor that there was an intruder and that he would dial 911. The main executive of a technological company across the street had a private security guard observing.
Austin Police officer injured during foot chase
According to the Austin Police Department, the officer lost consciousness and had cuts on his face after hitting a wall while trying to arrest the suspect during the foot chase.
Meet Reba, the ‘survivor’ dog who was found in a garbage truck
Much like the human, a dog named Reba is quite the survivor after an interesting adventure in a garbage truck.
fox7austin.com
APD searching for wanted fugitive involved in family violence
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) Family Violence Unit is asking for the public's help searching for a wanted fugitive. Police said they are looking for 28-year-old Simon Lopez Jr. He has an outstanding arrest warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, which is a third-degree felony. He also has a violation of bond condition, which is a class A misdemeanor.
fox7austin.com
Owners to rebuild after fire destroys Salado boutique
SALADO, Texas - Business owners are having to rebuild after a boutique burned to the ground. Wild Angels Boutique on Main Street went up in flames around 4 a.m. Wednesday. Salado Creek Jewelers next door also has fire damage. "We started these businesses with nothing. Everything we have, we started...
kut.org
CapMetro police force coming to North Austin office park
Capital Metro has secured the location of its first police department headquarters — a nondescript building in a North Austin office park — and is ready to spend millions on rent and renovations to expand the transit agency’s mission into law enforcement. The move to put more...
fox7austin.com
Judge denies APD officer's motion to dismiss civil lawsuit against him for 2020 killing of Mike Ramos
AUSTIN, Texas - A judge made a major decision in a lawsuit against an Austin police officer and the City of Austin. A judge denied Officer Christopher Taylor's motion to dismiss the civil lawsuit against him for the 2020 killing of Mike Ramos. The suit filed by the family of...
1 year after losing mom, Liberty Hill family loses home, pets in fire days before Christmas
The Liberty Hill fire marshal said the fire started around 11 a.m. on Friday.
fox7austin.com
Man possibly shot, killed before crashing truck into Lady Bird Lake, APD says
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police believe a man was shot and killed before crashing a truck into Lady Bird Lake Monday morning. Police said just after 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 19, officers responded to a call about a truck that went off the road into Lady Bird Lake. Police say the caller also heard gunfire in the area.
fox7austin.com
Deadly road rage case involving APD officer will go before grand jury
It's been almost two years since a deadly road rage incident involving an off-duty Austin police officer. Now, the case against another officer, who responded and fired his weapon, will go before a grand jury.
