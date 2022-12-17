ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ABC7 Chicago

Falling glass injures woman in Loop, CPD says

CHICAGO -- A woman was hospitalized after she was struck by glass falling from the third floor of a residence in the Loop on Tuesday night. Chicago police said the woman, whose age was unknown, was walking on a sidewalk in the 100-block of South Wabash Avenue when a piece of glass fell on her about 5:20 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shootings: 13 shot in weekend gun violence across Chicago

CHICAGO -- At least thirteen people were wounded - including two teenagers - in weekend shootings across Chicago. A 16-year-old boy was shot while riding a CTA Red Line train early Sunday on the Near South Side. The teen was riding the train about 2:05 a.m. near the 100-block of West Cermak Road when he was shot in the eye and ear, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said. A witness gave officers a description of the suspect and he was placed into custody shortly after the incident, officials said. A handgun was recovered from the suspect. The suspect was released without being charged after further investigation, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago high school students walk out of class over gun violence

Students at a Chicago high school staged a classroom walkout Monday afternoon to protest gun violence just days after a shooting near their campus left two teenagers dead and two others wounded. Students at Benito Juarez Community Academy in the Pilsen neighborhood on the city's southwest side, left their classrooms...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

High lead levels found in paint in Chicago Public Schools elementary building

CHICAGO -- Parents and teachers at a Bridgeport elementary school say that Chicago Public Schools delayed for months testing that last week found high levels of lead in three rooms, including a special education classroom. Among the rooms tested at McClellan Elementary was one for middle school students who have...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

UIC visits Northwestern following Audige's 28-point game

UIC Flames (8-4, 0-2 MVC) at Northwestern Wildcats (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern takes on the UIC Flames after Chase Audige scored 28 points in Northwestern's 83-45 win over the DePaul Blue Demons. The Wildcats have gone 5-1 in home games. Northwestern scores 66.3 points and has outscored...
CHICAGO, IL

