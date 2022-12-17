ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento keeps Warming Centers open through Dec. 21

By Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tFlEK_0jlbxgR900

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Warming Centers at the Outreach Engagement Center and the North Fifth Street Shelter in Sacramento will stay open through Dec. 21, the city said.

Both shelters have limited space, with the OEC having 50 spots and the North Fifth shelter having 20 spots. According to the city, the North Fifth location will only be accepting adults and no pets.

Help with travel to the locations is available, the city said. Sacramento Regional Transit is free for rides to and from designated warming centers, including the DHA Annex at 1725 28th St. However, the rides are only free from 7 p.m. to around 10 p.m. and from 6 a.m. to around 9 a.m.

Those using the free service have to let SacRT staff know they are going to or leaving a center.

Below are the times for the warming centers.

  • Outreach Engagement Center and North Fifth Street Shelter: 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
  • DHA Annex: 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Dec. 21
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Video shows California valley fog from space

(KTXL) — A blanket of fog and low clouds covered the interior of California Wednesday morning from Sacramento to Bakersfield and the National Weather Service caught a view of it from space. The NWS Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) captured a time-lapse of Wednesday morning’s fog from 8:46 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. The video illustrates […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Flying out of Sacramento for the holidays? Here are some tips to make travel more efficient

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — During the holiday season, the Sacramento International Airport is expecting to see a record number of travelers. Here are some tips that the Sacramento International Airport shared to make sure travelers have a “smooth and stress-free experience.” Arrive Early The airport said that security lines tend to be the busiest this […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Downtown Sacramento structure collapses due to fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning firefighters from the Sacramento Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 11th and G streets in Downtown Sacramento. According to the fire department, two buildings, that were empty during the fire, were involved. The fire department said that one of the structures collapsed due to the fire. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Crash in Rancho Cordova injures 3 people: Metro Fire

(KTXL) — A crash in Rancho Cordova injured three people Tuesday afternoon, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.  First responders were dispatched to the scene for reports of a wrong-way driver and a multi-vehicle crash, Metro Fire said. When first responders arrived, they found three people with minor to moderate injuries; one of them, however, […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

1 dead in shooting in North Sacramento neighborhood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are investigating a shooting in North Sacramento that left one man dead Tuesday morning. According to the Sacramento Police Department, a shooting was reported before 11:30 a.m. at the 3800 block of Haywood Street in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood. The victim, an adult male, was transported to a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento high school releases students early after water main break

(KTXL) — Students at Luther Burbank High School were released early Wednesday after it was discovered a water main break caused the campus to have no running water, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. The district said that the water main broke overnight on Tuesday and repair work began early Wednesday with an […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Solstice and equinox, what’s the difference?

(KTXL) — Wednesday the Winter Solstice will mark the official start to winter and have the shortest daylight time of the year, but what is a solstice and what makes it different from an equinox? The earth revolves around the sun in an elliptical pattern at a distance from the sun of about 93 million […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Highway 99 traffic in Sacramento County congested after chase ends in crash

WILTON, Calif. — Both directions of Highway 99 in Sacramento County are backed up after a pursuit ended in a rollover crash, the California Highway Patrol said. LiveCopter 3 video shows a truck flipped on its side on the Dillard Road offramp off Highway 99. California Highway Patrol officers surrounded the vehicle, with one of their officers at one point with their rifle aimed at the vehicle. A drone was also seen flying overhead the vehicle.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Two suspects caught in Woodland Bel Air fire and robbery

(KTXL) — A Citrus Heights man and a Rio Linda man were arrested in connection to a robbery involving arson in Woodland on Oct. 27, according to the Woodland Police Department. On Oct. 27, Sean Larsen, 45, of Rio Linda and David Nelson, 34, of Citrus Heights enter a Bel Air in Woodland, along with […]
WOODLAND, CA
FOX40

Missing dog found 1,600 miles away from West Sacramento home

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After searching for her dog for over a year, a West Sacramento woman is going to have him back home in time for Christmas.  Fourteen months after looking for her dog, Sandra O’Neill received a call about the whereabouts of her beloved companion, who was found approximately 1,600 miles away.  […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

All 3 RT light rail lines briefly interrupted in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Regional Transit had service interrupted for a few hours along all three light rail lines in downtown Sacramento on Friday. According to SacRT, the scheduled service disruption was scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to the removal of a large tree limb that was damaged in a recent […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Below-freezing overnight lows in the valley

(KTXL) — From the Sacramento Valley to South Lake Tahoe, temperatures are forecasted to reach below freezing overnight lows on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento Station. In the valley, temperatures are predicted to be between 27 degrees and 37 degrees, with Sacramento forecasted to see a low of 31 degrees and Stockton […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Pursuit ends in crash, temporarily closing Highway 99 near Elk Grove

(KTXL) – A car chase between the California Highway Patrol and another driver caused Highway 99 near Elk Grove to be shut down temporarily.  The California Highway Patrol said officers tried to pull over a driver around 3:30 p.m., but the driver fled.  The driver led officers on a chase from Crystal Way on Highway […]
ELK GROVE, CA
kymkemp.com

Missing Teen May Be Traveling From Sacramento to Hoopa

16-year-old Taliah Hyland has left her foster home in Stockton area and may have headed first to Sacramento and then eventually may be hoping to head to her family home in Hoopa. The last time she was seen was on December 6 and the last time anyone talked to her...
HOOPA, CA
FOX40

FOX40

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy