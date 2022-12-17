Sacramento keeps Warming Centers open through Dec. 21

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Warming Centers at the Outreach Engagement Center and the North Fifth Street Shelter in Sacramento will stay open through Dec. 21, the city said.

Both shelters have limited space, with the OEC having 50 spots and the North Fifth shelter having 20 spots. According to the city, the North Fifth location will only be accepting adults and no pets.

Help with travel to the locations is available, the city said. Sacramento Regional Transit is free for rides to and from designated warming centers, including the DHA Annex at 1725 28th St. However, the rides are only free from 7 p.m. to around 10 p.m. and from 6 a.m. to around 9 a.m.

Those using the free service have to let SacRT staff know they are going to or leaving a center.

Below are the times for the warming centers.

Outreach Engagement Center and North Fifth Street Shelter: 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

DHA Annex: 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Dec. 21

