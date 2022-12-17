Read full article on original website
Brewster Place to welcome new President and CEO
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brewster Place will welcome a new President and CEO in March. Brewster Place says on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that Tim Wetzel will begin his tenure as the new President and CEO of the organization on March 6. “As a not-for-profit, faith-based senior living community founded by...
Salute: Meet Topeka’s Hope Dealer, Rachel Holthaus
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crumbl Cookies opened it’s doors in May earlier this year. Part of the Cumble brand is Crumble Cares. How can Crumble be generous with it’s famous cookies?. “I met our neighbor here at Buckle and she said you need to contact Rachel,” said Chante...
Topeka Police implement Walk-in accident reporting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are implementing walk-in accident reporting. While implemented they will only respond to or investigate accidents that fall under the following parameters:. Injury, possible injury or death. Possible impairment of a driver by drugs or alcohol. Hit-and run-incidents. Disturbance between any involved parties. Involvement of...
Travelers prepare for blizzard like conditions in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many with travel plans are getting ready for snow and possible blizzard-like conditions Wednesday night through Thursday early afternoon. “Well it’s definitely going to affect our plans because it’ll slow down traffic, slow down travel and it’s going to be a lot colder than it normally is when we’re back and forth from here to Topeka,” says traveler, Anthony Highfill. Weather experts say traveling Wednesday night through Friday night is not recommended at this time, as wind chills could reach as low as negative 40 degrees in some spots. However, if you absolutely have to travel make sure you’re prepared.
Local organizations prepare to usher in residents as cold weather sets in
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cold weather is on its way and the Topeka Rescue Mission and other organizations are planning to keep people on the street warm. With a strong start to the winter weather season, Topeka organizations are making sure they have resources to help people stay warm.
Shawnee Co. authorities find body near previous sites in Cari Allen search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A body has been discovered near previous sites in the search for missing Omaha woman Cari Allen. Late Wednesday afternoon, on a news tip, 13 NEWS found Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies searching property just off South Highway 75 on 57th street. The Douglas Co., Nebraska, Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening that a body was discovered at 2249 SW 57th St. The body has not been identified.
Parks and Rec. to say goodbye to director of planning, development after 14 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After 14 jam-packed years, Shawnee County Parks + Recreation will say goodbye to its director of planning and development. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that it will say goodbye to John Boyd, director of planning and development, as he retires. His last day with the department is set for Dec. 30 with a retirement celebration set for 1 - 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Reynolds Lodge in Tinman Circle at Lake Shawnee.
Helping Hands to offer, take donations for free cat shelters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will offer free Midwest Kitten Coalition outdoor cat shelters and serve as a donation drop-off point. Helping Hands Humane Society, at 5720 SW 21st St., Topeka, says on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that it will serve as a drop-off and pickup location for Midwest Kitten Coalition outdoor cat shelters.
Kansas Children’s Discovery Center hosts special event for Ukrainian Families
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center opened its doors for a private event made special for Topeka’s Ukrainian families on Monday. “Tonight we’re hosting a children’s festival. December 19th in the Ukraine is St. Nicholas day and that’s a time to celebrate children and families and recognize what our local Ukrainian friends are going through,” says President and CEO of The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, Dene Mosier.
Fork in the Road: Aunt B’s a popular Burlingame gathering spot
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Every small town needs a gathering place. In Burlingame, that place is Aunt B’s restaurant. Megan McKanna is the owner of Aunt B’s. McKanna’s just 28 years of age, but she’s no stranger to the restaurant business. She formerly worked at eateries...
More than 75 people apply to take over as Washburn University President
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News has learned that over 75 people have officially applied for the Washburn University Presidency, left vacant with Jerry Farley’s retirement. The University has hired the Wittkieffer Executive Search Firm, which also was hired by both Emporia State and Kansas State in their Presidential searches.
Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Manhattan Fire Department: Royal Towers requires structural evaluation
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Viral videos of damage at Royal Towers in Manhattan has pushed the fire department to investigate the facility which will require an evaluation by a structural engineer. The Manhattan Fire Department says on Monday, Dec. 19, that its Risk Reduction Division was made aware of several...
Topeka City Council discusses proposed utility rate increase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Council members once again discussed the proposal to increase water utility rates over the next three years. City Manager Stephen Wade said the plan needs to be settled sooner than later, citing the 2023 end date for the current structure and needing time for budget planning that would be affected by the new rates.
LED lights could be affecting your signals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Holidays close in and lighted displays adorn many homes, they may have an unexpected side effect on your homes. While holiday lights are an honored tradition, many have switched to brighter and more eco-friendly LED lights in recent years. While they make for an improved display, 13 NEWS Engineer Aaron Edwards has explained the potential issues that come with the newer lights.
City of Manhattan buildings to close ahead of severe winter weather
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City of Manhattan buildings will close ahead of severe winter weather, giving city officials an extended holiday break. The City of Manhattan says on Thursday, Dec. 22, all city-operated buildings will close due to inclement winter weather. This includes City Hall, Municipal Court, Flint Hills Discovery Center, Sunset Zoo, all three recreation centers, the Ice Rink and the Animal Shelter.
One taken to hospital after downtown Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near downtown Topeka. Topeka Police say the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night in the 200 block of SW Fillmore. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. TPD said the investigation...
Topeka man sentenced to more than 7 years in connection to the shooting of teen brothers
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been sentenced to about seven and a half years behind bars for his connection to a shooting of two teen brothers in 2019. Benson J. Edwards Jr., 20, of Topeka, was sentenced to 89 months for aggravated robbery, 36 months (about three years) post-release supervision, and was ordered to register as a violent offender for 15 years.
Manhattan man hospitalized after pedestrian-vehicle accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle in an intersection with a “do not cross” signal. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Leavenworth and N. 3rd St. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
Shawnee Co. government offices to close due to weather
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - All Shawnee Co. Government Offices will be closed due to the upcoming weather forecast, minus certain offices that perform essential functions. As the county has been placed under a Wind Chill Warning, from midnight Wednesday night to noon Friday, and a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday to Thursday night, Aaron Mays, the Shawnee Co. Board of County Commissioners chair, has declared that all county government offices will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, except for offices fulfilling essential functions.
