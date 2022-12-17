Read full article on original website
Good Kids - Local Students Raise Money to Build School in Rwanda
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of students at Washburn Rural Middle School are raising money to help build a school in Rwanda. They are hosting several fundraisers through the year to raise $10,000 to contribute to the effort.
Brewster Place to welcome new President and CEO
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brewster Place will welcome a new President and CEO in March. Brewster Place says on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that Tim Wetzel will begin his tenure as the new President and CEO of the organization on March 6. “As a not-for-profit, faith-based senior living community founded by...
Salute: Meet Topeka’s Hope Dealer, Rachel Holthaus
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crumbl Cookies opened it’s doors in May earlier this year. Part of the Cumble brand is Crumble Cares. How can Crumble be generous with it’s famous cookies?. “I met our neighbor here at Buckle and she said you need to contact Rachel,” said Chante...
More than 75 people apply to take over as Washburn University President
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News has learned that over 75 people have officially applied for the Washburn University Presidency, left vacant with Jerry Farley’s retirement. The University has hired the Wittkieffer Executive Search Firm, which also was hired by both Emporia State and Kansas State in their Presidential searches.
City of Manhattan commits to advancement of Black entrepreneurship
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan has committed to the advancement of Black entrepreneurship in the area through a new partnership program. On Monday, Dec. 19, the City of Manhattan says it partnered with the Black Entrepreneurs of the Flint Hills to announce it has committed to the Ownership and Optionality program.
Fork in the Road: Aunt B’s a popular Burlingame gathering spot
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Every small town needs a gathering place. In Burlingame, that place is Aunt B’s restaurant. Megan McKanna is the owner of Aunt B’s. McKanna’s just 28 years of age, but she’s no stranger to the restaurant business. She formerly worked at eateries...
Travelers prepare for blizzard like conditions in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many with travel plans are getting ready for snow and possible blizzard-like conditions Wednesday night through Thursday early afternoon. “Well it’s definitely going to affect our plans because it’ll slow down traffic, slow down travel and it’s going to be a lot colder than it normally is when we’re back and forth from here to Topeka,” says traveler, Anthony Highfill. Weather experts say traveling Wednesday night through Friday night is not recommended at this time, as wind chills could reach as low as negative 40 degrees in some spots. However, if you absolutely have to travel make sure you’re prepared.
Topeka Police implement Walk-in accident reporting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are implementing walk-in accident reporting. While implemented they will only respond to or investigate accidents that fall under the following parameters:. Injury, possible injury or death. Possible impairment of a driver by drugs or alcohol. Hit-and run-incidents. Disturbance between any involved parties. Involvement of...
Shawnee Co. authorities find body near previous sites in Cari Allen search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A body has been discovered near previous sites in the search for missing Omaha woman Cari Allen. Late Wednesday afternoon, on a news tip, 13 NEWS found Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies searching property just off South Highway 75 on 57th street. The Douglas Co., Nebraska, Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening that a body was discovered at 2249 SW 57th St. The body has not been identified.
Gov. closes state office buildings in Shawnee Co. due to winter weather
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nonessential state employees in Shawnee County will get an early holiday weekend as the Governor has ordered all state office buildings in the county to close due to winter weather. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that due to safety concerns about the incoming winter storm projected...
Helping Hands to offer, take donations for free cat shelters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will offer free Midwest Kitten Coalition outdoor cat shelters and serve as a donation drop-off point. Helping Hands Humane Society, at 5720 SW 21st St., Topeka, says on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that it will serve as a drop-off and pickup location for Midwest Kitten Coalition outdoor cat shelters.
Manhattan Fire Department: Royal Towers requires structural evaluation
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Viral videos of damage at Royal Towers in Manhattan has pushed the fire department to investigate the facility which will require an evaluation by a structural engineer. The Manhattan Fire Department says on Monday, Dec. 19, that its Risk Reduction Division was made aware of several...
City of Manhattan buildings to close ahead of severe winter weather
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City of Manhattan buildings will close ahead of severe winter weather, giving city officials an extended holiday break. The City of Manhattan says on Thursday, Dec. 22, all city-operated buildings will close due to inclement winter weather. This includes City Hall, Municipal Court, Flint Hills Discovery Center, Sunset Zoo, all three recreation centers, the Ice Rink and the Animal Shelter.
LED lights could be affecting your signals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Holidays close in and lighted displays adorn many homes, they may have an unexpected side effect on your homes. While holiday lights are an honored tradition, many have switched to brighter and more eco-friendly LED lights in recent years. While they make for an improved display, 13 NEWS Engineer Aaron Edwards has explained the potential issues that come with the newer lights.
Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Hayden’s Joe Otting signs NLI with Notre Dame
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden football’s Joe Otting signed his National Letter of Intent with Notre Dame on Wednesday. The lineman has been committed to the Fighting Irish since June, and was finally able to make it official on Early Signing Day. Notre Dame has always been Otting’s dream school.
Topeka man sentenced to more than 7 years in connection to the shooting of teen brothers
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been sentenced to about seven and a half years behind bars for his connection to a shooting of two teen brothers in 2019. Benson J. Edwards Jr., 20, of Topeka, was sentenced to 89 months for aggravated robbery, 36 months (about three years) post-release supervision, and was ordered to register as a violent offender for 15 years.
City pushes back decision on proposed utility rates increase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A decision on a proposed utility rates increase in the Capital City will come a bit later than expected. The City Council has pushed discussion on the proposal - which was supposed to come on Tuesday, Dec. 20 - will now be pushed to January with a vote expected on the 10th.
Manhattan man hospitalized after pedestrian-vehicle accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle in an intersection with a “do not cross” signal. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Leavenworth and N. 3rd St. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
Shawnee Co. government offices to close due to weather
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - All Shawnee Co. Government Offices will be closed due to the upcoming weather forecast, minus certain offices that perform essential functions. As the county has been placed under a Wind Chill Warning, from midnight Wednesday night to noon Friday, and a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday to Thursday night, Aaron Mays, the Shawnee Co. Board of County Commissioners chair, has declared that all county government offices will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, except for offices fulfilling essential functions.
