ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

John Harbaugh Dismisses Talk of Any Change to Coaching Staff

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh said there won't be any major changes to the coaching staff as the team prepares for the final three games of the season. Much of the outside criticism has been directed at offensive coordinator Greg Roman because of the recent struggles.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

NBA Rumors: Former Sixers Trade Target Remains Available

The Philadelphia 76ers were once heavily linked to current Houston Rockets veteran Eric Gordon. As the 2022 NBA Draft took place, the Sixers were one of a handful of teams that reportedly discussed a potential Gordon deal. According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Sixers were “presumed to be the landing spot before talks ultimately fell apart.”
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Select Potential Geno Smith Replacement in Latest NFL Mock

As the season comes to an end, and the playoff race heats up, the Seattle Seahawks still find themselves battling for a wild card spot. However, whenever their season does end, there will be plenty of questions to answer. Perhaps no question will be more important, though, than their decision...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Where Bears Have the Edge Matching Up with Bills

Bears coach Matt Eberflus saw progress on Sunday in a defense too often scorched since the midseason trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. Staying close to the Philadelphia Eagles required more than the struggles and cave-ins their entire defense had been experiencing throughout the season's second half. They even put an exclamation point behind their efforts with big hits on QB Jalen Hurts by Joe Thomas and by Trevis Gipson.
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Seven Chiefs Get Selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the NFL's best teams this season, largely thanks to the production of their standout players. Seven members of the team were selected as 2023 Pro Bowlers for early next year, with the Kansas City class being led by the duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Lions OC Explains What Disappointed Him About Offense

Even though the Detroit Lions are not taking anything away from their seventh victory of the 2022 season, certain issues came up offensively that could have ended up being more costly, as the road game ended up coming down to the wire. Even though the offensive line has been receiving...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams Remain on NBA Rookie Ladder

Thunder rookie Jalen Williams has continued to include himself within the best bunch of 2022 rookies, this week coming in at No. 7 on the NBA’s official rookie ladder. Williams hasn’t seen a spike in production like past weeks, but he has remained consistent: averaging 10.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to go along with his season averages of 10.8, 3.3 and 2.8.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Get 7 Pro Bowlers, Including 2 First-Timers

FRISCO - The NFL has a new structure for the Pro Bowl ... and the Dallas Cowboys just earned some new Pro Bowlers. The league announced today that seven members of the Cowboys are named to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl - three guys from the Dallas offense, three from the defense and one from special teams.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

76ers vs. Pistons: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers fired up their weekly slate on a roll. With the Toronto Raptors in town on Monday night, the Sixers hosted their Atlantic Division rival for the first time this season after facing the Raptors twice on the road earlier this year. With one win and one loss...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Why are the Phillies Delaying in Extending Nola?

While the Philadelphia Phillies were among the most active teams in free agency, there’s still work to be done. Not just with adding more quality players. The Phillies would be wise to stay in house and lock up Aaron Nola, who will become a free agent after the 2023 season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy