Bears coach Matt Eberflus saw progress on Sunday in a defense too often scorched since the midseason trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. Staying close to the Philadelphia Eagles required more than the struggles and cave-ins their entire defense had been experiencing throughout the season's second half. They even put an exclamation point behind their efforts with big hits on QB Jalen Hurts by Joe Thomas and by Trevis Gipson.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO