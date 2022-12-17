Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Wichita Eagle
John Harbaugh Dismisses Talk of Any Change to Coaching Staff
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh said there won't be any major changes to the coaching staff as the team prepares for the final three games of the season. Much of the outside criticism has been directed at offensive coordinator Greg Roman because of the recent struggles.
Wichita Eagle
NBA Rumors: Former Sixers Trade Target Remains Available
The Philadelphia 76ers were once heavily linked to current Houston Rockets veteran Eric Gordon. As the 2022 NBA Draft took place, the Sixers were one of a handful of teams that reportedly discussed a potential Gordon deal. According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Sixers were “presumed to be the landing spot before talks ultimately fell apart.”
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Select Potential Geno Smith Replacement in Latest NFL Mock
As the season comes to an end, and the playoff race heats up, the Seattle Seahawks still find themselves battling for a wild card spot. However, whenever their season does end, there will be plenty of questions to answer. Perhaps no question will be more important, though, than their decision...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Chris Jones one of multiple KC defensive linemen unable to practice Tuesday
The Chiefs were missing multiple defensive linemen for Tuesday’s practice. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Chris Jones, Mike Danna and Khalen Saunders were sick and would not be on the field. Jones battled an illness last week and entered the weekend designated as questionable to play at the Houston...
Wichita Eagle
Where Bears Have the Edge Matching Up with Bills
Bears coach Matt Eberflus saw progress on Sunday in a defense too often scorched since the midseason trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. Staying close to the Philadelphia Eagles required more than the struggles and cave-ins their entire defense had been experiencing throughout the season's second half. They even put an exclamation point behind their efforts with big hits on QB Jalen Hurts by Joe Thomas and by Trevis Gipson.
Wichita Eagle
Evaluating the Frank Clark trade 4 years later as Chiefs meet Seahawks, his former team
Two days before Christmas in 2018, Frank Clark recorded four tackles and three quarterback hits on 48 defensive snaps. He walked off the field a winner that night, his Seattle Seahawks defeating the Chiefs 38-31. Four months later, Clark was introduced as the newest member of the Chiefs, acquired via...
Wichita Eagle
Seven Chiefs Get Selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games
The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the NFL's best teams this season, largely thanks to the production of their standout players. Seven members of the team were selected as 2023 Pro Bowlers for early next year, with the Kansas City class being led by the duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
Wichita Eagle
Lions OC Explains What Disappointed Him About Offense
Even though the Detroit Lions are not taking anything away from their seventh victory of the 2022 season, certain issues came up offensively that could have ended up being more costly, as the road game ended up coming down to the wire. Even though the offensive line has been receiving...
Wichita Eagle
3 takeaways from the Indiana Pacers impressive road win over the Boston Celtics
The Indiana Pacers picked up their best win of the 2022-23 season on Wednesday night, taking down the 22-10 Celtics in Boston. It was the Pacers first win over a top-three team in the Eastern Conference this season. Indiana used a dominant first half to cruise to a victory. Through...
Wichita Eagle
SportsBeat KC podcast: Congrats, Chiefs, on making the playoffs. But problems remain...
The Chiefs outgained the Houston Texans 502 yards to 219, held an overwhelming advantage in first downs (33-18) and controlled the ball for 10 minutes longer than their hosts. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes completed 20 straight passes in Sunday’s game at NRG Stadium. So why did the Chiefs need...
Wichita Eagle
Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams Remain on NBA Rookie Ladder
Thunder rookie Jalen Williams has continued to include himself within the best bunch of 2022 rookies, this week coming in at No. 7 on the NBA’s official rookie ladder. Williams hasn’t seen a spike in production like past weeks, but he has remained consistent: averaging 10.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to go along with his season averages of 10.8, 3.3 and 2.8.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Get 7 Pro Bowlers, Including 2 First-Timers
FRISCO - The NFL has a new structure for the Pro Bowl ... and the Dallas Cowboys just earned some new Pro Bowlers. The league announced today that seven members of the Cowboys are named to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl - three guys from the Dallas offense, three from the defense and one from special teams.
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Pistons: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
The Philadelphia 76ers fired up their weekly slate on a roll. With the Toronto Raptors in town on Monday night, the Sixers hosted their Atlantic Division rival for the first time this season after facing the Raptors twice on the road earlier this year. With one win and one loss...
Wichita Eagle
Why are the Phillies Delaying in Extending Nola?
While the Philadelphia Phillies were among the most active teams in free agency, there’s still work to be done. Not just with adding more quality players. The Phillies would be wise to stay in house and lock up Aaron Nola, who will become a free agent after the 2023 season.
