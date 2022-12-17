ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jewish Festival of Lights, Chanukah, begins Sunday

By Steven Cohen
FREDERICK, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — For the Jewish community, this weekend marks the celebration of Chanukah, the Festival of Lights.

The eight-day observance is marked by the lighting of candles on a menorah to celebrate the defending of an ancient Jewish temple in Jerusalem.

For children, it is a special holiday to exchange gifts, sing songs, play games with a spinning top, called a dreidel, and enjoy festive foods.

Rabbi David Shneyer of the Am Kolel Congregation in Maryland said, “each night of Chanukah we increase the light. By doing that we are participating in bringing more light into a world that needs more light.”

Chanukah officially begins at sundown Sunday.

