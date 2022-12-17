OK Sports Hall of Fame Announces 2023 Class

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame added to it’s already sterling legacy announcing it’s six newest members for it’s 2023 class.

Dale “Apollo” Cook will be enshrined for his contributions to mixed martial arts. Cook is a seventh degree black belt. He began training at 15 in taekwondo, but eventually gravitated to kickboxing where he turned professional. Cook earned five world titles in his career.

Former Oklahoma State softball coach Sandy Fischer goes in after she spent 23 years at the school. She coached 28 All-American’s during that time and won nine regionals. She’s the winningest coach in OSU softball history.

Chris Lincoln goes in as a contributor. Lincoln is formerly the sports director at KTUL-TV in Tulsa. He also helped create the sky cam which is now seen during every college football broadcast.

Enid native Brent Price goes in after his impressive basketball career. Price played his junior and senior seasons at Oklahoma earning All-Big Eight honors in 1992. Following that, the second round pick played in the NBA for 11 years.

James Trapp goes in as a multi sport star. The Lawton native starred at Clemson in track and field and football. Trapp earned 14 ACC titles and was a ten time All-American sprinter in college. He played six seasons in the NFL winning a Super Bowl with the Ravens. He also appeared in 1993 US and World Championships.

Seymour Williams goes in posthumously after coaching Booker T. Washington to 38 combined state titles in football and basketball. 19 in each sport. He also earned five national titles with the Hornets in the 1900’s. He also won six titles as a track coach.

