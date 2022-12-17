Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Christmas Meals for the 4-State community
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Because Christmas is just around the corner, we've compiled a list of local meals provided by various organizations for the 4-State community. The First Presbyterian Church in Iola, Kansas is hosting a Free Community Christmas Meal on Dec. 25. The event is from 12-1 P.M. Takeout meals...
News To Know: car crashes into house in Joplin, potential tax cuts for Kansas
JOPLIN, Mo. — On Monday morning, December 19, 2022, at about 6:30 a.m. Joplin E-911 were alerted to reports of a car hitting a house at 4th and Ozark. Authorities say an eastbound car left the roadway, breaking off a utility pole, street sign and stop sign, then slammed into a brick duplex at 401 S Ozark. They also say the driver fled the scene of the crash, leaving their vehicle behind. Residents of the house were not injured. Click here to read more about this story.
4-State Warming Centers
The 4-States prepares for dangerously cold temperatures. Here’s a list of warming centers open, opening or planned in the 4-States. You can contact each location about donating or volunteering. Missouri. The Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton Counties have shared a list for southwest Missouri. You can find the...
Brownfield, Mancini lead Webb City over Pittsburg
WEBB CITY, Mo. - (WATCH) Webb City tops Pittsburg 77-29 in border battle Monday night. Kate Brownfield scores a game-high 27 points for the Cardinals to go along with 7 rebounds. Sami Mancini (17 pts) and Izzy Lopez (13 pts) were also in double figures for Webb City. Jackie Hall...
Judy A. Bonine
Judy A. Bonine, 70, of Pittsburg, Kansas passed away at 9:50 p.m., Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg. Judy Ann Beard was born on August 16, 1952, to John Eugene and Mae Catherine (Steele) Beard in Parsons, Kansas. As a young girl, she grew up and attended school in Parsons.
Little reaches 1,000 career points, Galena gets to 6-0 with win over Baxter Springs
Tyler Little scores 26 points to eclipse 1,000 career points for Galena, leading the Bulldogs to a 64-51 win over Baxter Springs. Little reaches 1,000 career points, Galena gets to 6-0 with win over Baxter Springs. Tyler Little scores 26 points Tuesday to top 1,000 career points for Galena.
Sarwinski scores 31, Galena rolls by Baxter Springs
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. - (WATCH) Galena tops Baxter Springs 59-24 Tuesday night. Mia Sarwinski leads the way for the Bulldogs with 31 points.
Joplin and MoDOT prep for upcoming weather
JOPLIN, Mo - The city of Joplin and MoDOT prep for upcoming snow. With us anticipating some frozen precipitation, the main thing people start to think about the roads and whether or not they can drive. Joplin and MoDOT are ahead of the curve. "Making sure our equipment is good...
News To Know: fatal crash in Webb City, KS lawmakers fire up discussion over medical marijuana
WEBB CITY, Mo. - A Webb City man loses his life in a fatal car crash in Jasper County. The crash occurred just before 10 pm. Authorities say a 2021 Chevy Traverse driven by William Driskell of Webb City left the road to the left approaching the bridge over Ruby Jack trail. The vehicle overturned and the crash ejected the driver. There were no passengers and no other vehicles were involved. Click here to read more about this story.
Cannabis company expands services in Carthage
CARTHAGE, Mo. - A dispensary In Carthage, Missouri today broke ground on a new building location. Blue Sage Cannabis Company, along with city officials and the Carthage Chamber of Commerce celebrated the ground breaking together. Officials with Blue Sage Cannabis Co. say the new location is at 2929 The Loop,...
How to prepare for power outages
JASPER COUNTY, Mo - If you don't have a wood-burning stove or fire-place, you may need to think ahead to what you should do if you lose power in the sub-freezing temperatures. Whether for flash lights, radio, or heaters, make sure you have batteries. If you have rechargeable ones, make sure they're charged.
Monett police search for answers after discovering a body in local creek
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Monett are searching for answers after discovering a female’s body in Kelly Creek on Saturday, December 17. KY3 reported that officers responded to an area near the 100 block of 5th Street after reports came into the station. Police identified the body as...
Cherokee County Deputies arrest home intruder in Weir, Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - Cherokee County Deputies were dispatched to a Weir home on December 19 after they received reports of an unknown person in a resident's home. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the suspect who was intoxicated, according to the police. After making the arrest, deputies...
KCU-Joplin donates oral hygiene kits
JOPLIN, Mo. - Staff members from the KCU-Joplin Dental School today made a donation to help those in need maintain good oral health. They donated oral hygiene kits, which include toothbrushes, tooth paste, and floss, to both the Ronald McDonald house and the Lafayette house. Officials with the Lafayette House...
Freeman donates toys to local Ronald McDonald House
JOPLIN, Mo. - Freeman Auxiliary Volunteers today delivered presents and joy to children and families staying at the Joplin Ronald McDonald House. Each December, volunteers collect a wide assortment of toys and essential gifts for the families temporarily living at "the house that love built." Since 1933, Freeman says its...
Police release name in fatal weekend Marionville crash
MARIONVILLE, Mo. (LAWRENCE COUNTY) - Authorities release the name of a woman who died in a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County, Missouri. The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says Penelope (Penny) Miller died from injuries in a crash on Saturday in Marionville. The crash happened around 4:24 pm near the intersection of...
Karol Sullens Missing 31 years
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. -On August 31st 1991, 18 year old Karol Sullens disappeared from where she worked, at a nightclub in Galena Kansas. Sullens' loved ones gathered on December 17, 2022 to remember Karol on her 50th birthday (December 23). They meet at the same spot Sullens went missing, 31 years ago. Sullens' family wrote messages on a small billboard saying happy birthday and she’ll never be forgotten. “I think more than anything, I regret that she didn't get to grow up with us,” said Sullens' Sister, “And get to meet the additions to the families that we've all had, somehow we've had to move on. And then, fortunately for her, she hasn't.”
Commercial structure fire on Zora closes roadway
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, reports of a commercial structure fire in the 1300 block of west Zora. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded emergency. CJ Fire requested mutual aid from Webb City Fire and Joplin Fire.
How you can best prep your car for winter weather
JOPLIN, Mo. - With some cold temps and snow approaching for the 4-States, now is the time to prep your car for it. One of the most important things to make sure you do is to make sure your fluids are at the proper levels. "Making sure your fluids are...
ODET and Joplin PD SWAT serve Narcotics Search Warrant in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. - About 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, December 21, 2022, tipsters alerted us of a SWAT operation southeast of 20th and Main in Joplin. Commander Chad Allison of the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team (ODET) confirms they served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 2106 S Virginia with the assistance of Joplin SWAT.
