CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. -On August 31st 1991, 18 year old Karol Sullens disappeared from where she worked, at a nightclub in Galena Kansas. Sullens' loved ones gathered on December 17, 2022 to remember Karol on her 50th birthday (December 23). They meet at the same spot Sullens went missing, 31 years ago. Sullens' family wrote messages on a small billboard saying happy birthday and she’ll never be forgotten. “I think more than anything, I regret that she didn't get to grow up with us,” said Sullens' Sister, “And get to meet the additions to the families that we've all had, somehow we've had to move on. And then, fortunately for her, she hasn't.”

GALENA, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO