Read full article on original website
Related
thenewscrypto.com
Most Bitcoin Mining Firms Towards Bankruptcy in 2022!
Major BTC mining firms move towards bankruptcy. Many couldn’t withstand the financial year 2023. Core Scientific files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The year 2022 couldn’t be denied that it has indeed been tough. Though the end for the year is near, yet tragedy never fails to keep out of the crypto industry. As we are in the last quarter of the financial year 2022, statistics for the year 2023 are in preparation, and many firms have completed their preparations.
thenewscrypto.com
Gleec BTC Exchange Acquires Brazilian Cryptocurrency Platform Blocktane
Leading cryptocurrency exchange platform Gleec BTC Exchange is seeking to expand in Latin America, beginning in Brazil where it recently acquired Blocktane’s operational assets. For a brief while, Blocktane ranked high in the Brazilian cryptocurrency industry. Gleec BTC Exchange took the initiative and announced today that it has purchased...
thenewscrypto.com
Bitcoin Mining Firm Core Scientific Filing Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
B. Riley wanted to forestall a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. The US-based mining corporation sold off 1576 BTC during the month of September. Numerous companies operating in various subsets of the cryptocurrency industry have failed this year. Multiple well-known businesses, including blockchain development firms, crypto lending platforms, and leading exchanges are feeling the heat.
thenewscrypto.com
DappRadar’s 2022 Yearly Report Illustrates Surging Blockchain Adoption Despite A Year of Crypto Chaos
The global dapp store, DappRadar, has released its 2022 end-of-year report on the blockchain, dapp, and cryptocurrency industries. One of the worst crypto winters ever occurred in 2022, resulting in a sharp decline in the value of most major cryptocurrencies and a spate of catastrophes, including the collapse of the FTX exchange. Nevertheless, the cryptocurrency sector managed to demonstrate its tenacity by making scores of amazing technical advances during the year.
thenewscrypto.com
Celsius Network Receives Several Possible Bidders for Its Assets
Celsius has received more than 125 parties including 30 prospective bidders since September. The platform held crypto worth $2.6 billion as per a recent presentation. Celsius Network, the bankrupt crypto lending company, has attracted 30 possible bids for its different assets, including its retail platform and mining businesses. According to a company presentation filed on Tuesday, more than 125 parties have approached since September. Also, 30 prospective bidders have signed non-disclosure agreements.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.Photo byTara Winstead/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
thenewscrypto.com
Swyftx and Superhero Dropped the Historic Merger Plan Worth $1.5B
Swyftx and Superhero canceled their plan of “historic merger”. The $1.5B worth merger is to create a digital and traditional finance powerhouse. Australia’s ASIC is tightening the regulations for crypto space. Crypto industry is experiencing a hectic phase with strict regulations are also emerging on the other...
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Marketplace Paxful Announces Delisting of Ethereum
ETH tokens diverted attention and resources away from Bitcoin as per the CEO. Users have till Thursday to settle any outstanding ETH transactions or complaints. Paxful, a cryptocurrency marketplace, said on Wednesday that it has removed Ethereum from its platform. Problems with the security of the blockchain network were mentioned by the firm. The CEO of the firm, Ray Youssef, has said that the move to delist ETH would have direct consequences for the platform.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Expands Into Indonesia by Acquiring Tokocrypto Exchange
Binance acquired a controlling stake in the Indonesian crypto exchange Tokocrypto. Tokocrypto has all regulatory permissions from the BAPPEBTI. After Pang Xue Kai, the exchange’s founder and previous CEO resigned. Binance on December 19 stated that it had acquired a controlling stake in the Indonesian cryptocurrency exchange Tokocrypto and named a new CEO.
thenewscrypto.com
Dogecoin Price Falls 10% Post Elon Musk’s Twitter Resign Poll
The billionaire purchased Twitter in October, driving up the value of DOGE. Tesla owns $218 million in Bitcoin but hasn’t invested in Dogecoin. The newest Twitter Poll by Elon Musk asked whether he should resign as Twitter’s CEO, and the result sent Dogecoin’s price down more than 10% today and almost 16% in the last 7 days, to its current trading level of $0.07. Recent events have been devastating for the cryptocurrency market and the technology sector at large, including the demise of FTX.
thenewscrypto.com
BlockFi Files Motion With Bankruptcy Court to Release Customer Funds
Withdrawals and transfers from BlockFi Interest Accounts will not be affected. The bankruptcy court will conduct a hearing on January 9 to determine the result. BlockFi, a defunct cryptocurrency lender, has filed a motion with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court seeking permission to release its customers’ cryptocurrency holdings in BlockFi Wallet Accounts. Withdrawals and transfers from BlockFi Interest Accounts will not be affected by this request, since they are currently suspended.
thenewscrypto.com
NFTBank Collaborates With X2Y2 Loans To Offer NFT Pricing
NFTBank teams up with X2Y2, the third-largest Ethereum-based NFT market, and an emerging NFT loans platform. Infrastructure for NFT financialization has developed over the last two years as NFT use has increased. NFT-backed loans, NFT rentals, and NFT derivatives are current developments that branch out from NFT markets and aggregators and serve as trading platforms for NFTs as collectibles.
thenewscrypto.com
Waves Founder Announces Launch of New Stablecoin Amid USDN Depeg
Ivanov cited the existing USDN model’s insensitivity to market volatility for depeg. At the beginning of April 2022, USDN saw its first significant collapse. Waves CEO and founder Sasha Ivanov plans to release a new stablecoin. As the controversy surrounding Waves-backed stablecoin Neutrino USD (USDN) continues. Ivanov used Twitter on December 20 to reveal the USDN problem resolution strategy and a new stablecoin initiative.
thenewscrypto.com
Brazil’s Central Bank Grants Payment Institution License to Crypto.com
CEO Kris Marszalek recently said that Crypto.com is “incredibly proud.”. A number of additional countries provided licenses to the trading platform in 2022. Crypto.com, a cryptocurrency trading platform, has been granted a Payment Institution License (EMI) by Brazil’s Central Bank. The approval means the company may keep providing its services and goods related to digital assets to citizens of the South American nation.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance U.S Acquires Digital Assets of Bankrupt Voyager Digital
According to a business statement, the value of the asset transaction is $1.022 billion. Voyager’s attempts to free up consumer monies are bolstered by the transaction. The crypto exchange Binance (US subsidiary) has officially purchased the assets of Voyager, despite the market’s continued skepticism over Binance’s cryptocurrency reserves. The leading cryptocurrency exchange is having a rocky patch as traders have been pressuring it for more information about its holdings. After being a market leader, FTX fell and declared bankruptcy in November 2022, prompting the backlash.
thenewscrypto.com
Polygon Founder Launches Network-Driven Accelerator ‘Beacon’ Fueled by Web3 Experts
Beacon, an accelerator created by web3 founders for web3 founders, officially launches today, led by an experienced group of web3 founders and operators. To manage the initiative, Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon and Symbolic Capital, has hired top entrepreneurs with experience in web3 financing, legal, security, and operations. Beacon is...
thenewscrypto.com
Meta Backs Metaverse Despite Losing Billions and Stock Price Plunge
In September of 2020, Facebook (now known as Meta) released Facebook Reality Labs. During the Q3 of 2022, Meta’s Reality Labs metaverse business lost nearly $3.6B. While the whole IT sector has been struggling in 2022, Meta has had it particularly difficult. Since the firm changed its name in October 2021, when its stock was trading at $323.57 a share, the price of the stock has plummeted by 60%. Based on data from MarketWatch, Meta is now selling for $114.48.
thenewscrypto.com
Cryptocurrencies Will Cause the Next Financial Crisis, Says RBI Governor
Shaktikanta Das, the RBI head says, the next financial crisis will be caused by private cryptocurrencies. Das asserted that the introduction of the CBDC will aid the Indian economy. Shaktikanta Das, the Governor of India’s central bank, The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has issued a cautionary statement regarding cryptocurrencies....
Comments / 0