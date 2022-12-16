Major BTC mining firms move towards bankruptcy. Many couldn’t withstand the financial year 2023. Core Scientific files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The year 2022 couldn’t be denied that it has indeed been tough. Though the end for the year is near, yet tragedy never fails to keep out of the crypto industry. As we are in the last quarter of the financial year 2022, statistics for the year 2023 are in preparation, and many firms have completed their preparations.

