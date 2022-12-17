ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

scdsoctagon.com

Inside the Sacramento Animal Shelters

A motion sensor flashes the lights on when visitors walk into the dog kennels at the Sacramento Front Street Animal Shelter. Inside each room, visitors are greeted with the distinct smell of dogs. In kennel after kennel, huskies, pitbulls, shepherds and mixed breeds of all kinds jump on the wired gates of their kennels, pushing snouts through to lick any hand they can find. Some bark and whine as visitors move along the corridor. Others sit in the back of their kennels, shaking, but never getting up.
SACRAMENTO, CA
mitechnews.com

Living Comparison Between Modesto Vs Sacramento, CA

You might have Modesto and Sacramento on your list of potential new cities. According to your demands, this article will serve as a guide to assist you in choosing the ideal relocation location. There are many factors to take into account before moving. You may not want to relocate to a neighborhood after you learn that it’s unsafe and puts your family in danger.
SACRAMENTO, CA
capradio.org

Sacramento’s latest homeless plan: Help people directly at encampments

The Sacramento region’s strategy on homelessness has taken many turns. There was the “10 Year Plan to End Chronic Homelessness” — this was more than 16 years ago — when, at the same time, an unofficial “out-of-sight, out-of-mind” approach pushed unhoused residents out of downtown and into overwhelmed neighborhoods such as North Sacramento and the River District. It prompted The Oprah Winfrey Show to do a segment on the city.
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers looking for four wanted individuals

Posted on the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. Adrian CARRANZA: 30 year old Hispanic male, DOB 8-6-1992. He is 5′ 7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento has some of the highest rates of homeless individuals in country, report shows

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released thelatest data on homelessness across the nation. The data shows a .3% increase in overall homelessness since 2020. In total, 582,462 people experienced homelessness on any given night in January 2022. California had the highest number of people experiencing homelessness on any given night at 171,521. Of those, a total of 67.3% are unsheltered.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

Missing dog found 1,600 miles away from California home

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After searching for her dog for over a year, a West Sacramento woman is going to have him back home in time for Christmas.  Fourteen months after looking for her dog, Sandra O’Neil received a call about the whereabouts of her beloved companion, who was found approximately 1,600 miles away.  […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
luxury-houses.net

Quintessential Sierra Foothills Estate with the Finest Finishes and Beautiful Outdoor Views Seeks $6.6 Million in Auburn, California

6890 Country Side Lane Home in Auburn, California for Sale. 6890 Country Side Lane, Auburn, California is a magical property with fantastic theater, sports room, wine cellar, sparkling shared pond with dock, perfect spot for pool, private gated entry, tasteful landscape, equestrian trails. This Home in Auburn offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 14,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6890 Country Side Lane, please contact Debbie Krogman (Phone: 530-330-3042) & Dianne Williams (Phone: 530-906-7563) at Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty for full support and perfect service.
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

2 arrested, 2 more wanted after fire at Woodland grocery store

WOODLAND, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with an arson at a Bel Air store in Woodland, and investigators are looking for two more. According to the Woodland Police Department, the fire happened on Oct. 27. Investigators say four people entered the store to steal items, so they set a fire in the paper goods aisle to create a distraction and run to their truck.
WOODLAND, CA
kymkemp.com

Missing Teen May Be Traveling From Sacramento to Hoopa

16-year-old Taliah Hyland has left her foster home in Stockton area and may have headed first to Sacramento and then eventually may be hoping to head to her family home in Hoopa. The last time she was seen was on December 6 and the last time anyone talked to her...
HOOPA, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento police set up bait packages to catch porch pirates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you are thinking about stealing a package off a porch in Sacramento, you should think twice. That’s because officers have dozens of bait packages set up around the city. KCRA 3 got an inside look at how the sting operation works. Sacramento police Officer...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Respiratory illness rises in Placer County

Placer County Health officials warn that flu and respiratory illness (RSV) are increasing in the area. Data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), moved Placer County from a low to medium community level of illness for COVID-19 earlier this month. Statewide, the level went from medium to high.
PLACER COUNTY, CA

