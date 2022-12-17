Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
scdsoctagon.com
Inside the Sacramento Animal Shelters
A motion sensor flashes the lights on when visitors walk into the dog kennels at the Sacramento Front Street Animal Shelter. Inside each room, visitors are greeted with the distinct smell of dogs. In kennel after kennel, huskies, pitbulls, shepherds and mixed breeds of all kinds jump on the wired gates of their kennels, pushing snouts through to lick any hand they can find. Some bark and whine as visitors move along the corridor. Others sit in the back of their kennels, shaking, but never getting up.
mitechnews.com
Living Comparison Between Modesto Vs Sacramento, CA
You might have Modesto and Sacramento on your list of potential new cities. According to your demands, this article will serve as a guide to assist you in choosing the ideal relocation location. There are many factors to take into account before moving. You may not want to relocate to a neighborhood after you learn that it’s unsafe and puts your family in danger.
'It's a phenomenal opportunity' | Here's how you can help Black single moms this holiday season
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — As a Black single mother, Michal Stafford is always striving to make ends meet. Stafford has three children. She, along with her children, moved from Oakland to Elk Grove for a lower cost of living in California. "It has been a very difficult road," said...
ISS video shows Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and dense fog during Northern California flyover
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While passing over Northern California on Wednesday morning, the International Space Station was able to capture images of Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and the dense fog that is impacting a majority of California’s Central Valley. Video the ISS took showed Lake Tahoe and Folsom Lake in the same image, showing their […]
goldrushcam.com
El Dorado County Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing 27 Dogs For Use in Dog Fighting – Sold Dogs to Buyers Primarily Outside California
December 21, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Carlos Villasenor, 40, of Placerville, pleaded guilty today to possession of dogs for use in an animal fighting venture, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. announced. According to court documents, Villasenor operated a dog breeding business in which he bred dogs from a...
capradio.org
Sacramento’s latest homeless plan: Help people directly at encampments
The Sacramento region’s strategy on homelessness has taken many turns. There was the “10 Year Plan to End Chronic Homelessness” — this was more than 16 years ago — when, at the same time, an unofficial “out-of-sight, out-of-mind” approach pushed unhoused residents out of downtown and into overwhelmed neighborhoods such as North Sacramento and the River District. It prompted The Oprah Winfrey Show to do a segment on the city.
These stores and restaurants will be open in Sacramento over the Christmas weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With Christmas getting closer, people are likely hitting the stores to finish up their shopping before the holiday weekend. But in case there are some last-minute things that need buying, here is a list of stores that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas. Hours at some locations may vary, […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers looking for four wanted individuals
Posted on the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. Adrian CARRANZA: 30 year old Hispanic male, DOB 8-6-1992. He is 5′ 7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
KCRA.com
The Kitchen is moving next to Selland Market Cafe on Broadway in Sacramento
A big change is coming for The Kitchen, one of the Sacramento area's award-winning restaurants. The owners of The Kitchen, Selland Family Restaurants, will move the restaurant from a location tucked away off of Hurley Way near Howe Avenue to Sacramento's Land Park area on Broadway near 9th Street. The...
KCRA.com
Sacramento has some of the highest rates of homeless individuals in country, report shows
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released thelatest data on homelessness across the nation. The data shows a .3% increase in overall homelessness since 2020. In total, 582,462 people experienced homelessness on any given night in January 2022. California had the highest number of people experiencing homelessness on any given night at 171,521. Of those, a total of 67.3% are unsheltered.
Missing dog found 1,600 miles away from California home
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After searching for her dog for over a year, a West Sacramento woman is going to have him back home in time for Christmas. Fourteen months after looking for her dog, Sandra O’Neil received a call about the whereabouts of her beloved companion, who was found approximately 1,600 miles away. […]
luxury-houses.net
Quintessential Sierra Foothills Estate with the Finest Finishes and Beautiful Outdoor Views Seeks $6.6 Million in Auburn, California
6890 Country Side Lane Home in Auburn, California for Sale. 6890 Country Side Lane, Auburn, California is a magical property with fantastic theater, sports room, wine cellar, sparkling shared pond with dock, perfect spot for pool, private gated entry, tasteful landscape, equestrian trails. This Home in Auburn offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 14,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6890 Country Side Lane, please contact Debbie Krogman (Phone: 530-330-3042) & Dianne Williams (Phone: 530-906-7563) at Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty for full support and perfect service.
2 arrested, 2 more wanted after fire at Woodland grocery store
WOODLAND, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with an arson at a Bel Air store in Woodland, and investigators are looking for two more. According to the Woodland Police Department, the fire happened on Oct. 27. Investigators say four people entered the store to steal items, so they set a fire in the paper goods aisle to create a distraction and run to their truck.
KCRA.com
'Freak event': Runner collapses near end of California International Marathon
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The marathoner, Iraq war veteran and father of three was within reach of a personal record at the California International Marathon when he collapsed near the end of his run. Aaron Kuen, 37, was a quarter of a mile from the finish line and his family...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Strong quake hits NorCal, Sacramento Uber driver carjacked, sting to catch porch pirates
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
No way out: Why a mentally disabled man was jailed nine years awaiting a murder trial that never happened
Lorenzo Mays, who is intellectually disabled, spent years lost in a criminal justice system in California that too often fails people with developmental disabilities and mental illness. The post No way out: Why a mentally disabled man was jailed nine years awaiting a murder trial that never happened appeared first on Long Beach Post.
kymkemp.com
Missing Teen May Be Traveling From Sacramento to Hoopa
16-year-old Taliah Hyland has left her foster home in Stockton area and may have headed first to Sacramento and then eventually may be hoping to head to her family home in Hoopa. The last time she was seen was on December 6 and the last time anyone talked to her...
KCRA.com
Man wounded in Sacramento shooting; lockdowns lifted at 2 nearby elementary schools
Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man Monday morning in south Sacramento. The shooting was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 7700 block of Laurie Way, Sacramento police said. The wounded man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two elementary schools, Cesar Chavez and Edward Kemble,...
KCRA.com
Sacramento police set up bait packages to catch porch pirates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you are thinking about stealing a package off a porch in Sacramento, you should think twice. That’s because officers have dozens of bait packages set up around the city. KCRA 3 got an inside look at how the sting operation works. Sacramento police Officer...
goldcountrymedia.com
Respiratory illness rises in Placer County
Placer County Health officials warn that flu and respiratory illness (RSV) are increasing in the area. Data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), moved Placer County from a low to medium community level of illness for COVID-19 earlier this month. Statewide, the level went from medium to high.
Comments / 1