HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — A preliminary magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck in Humboldt County along the coast of Northern California. Two people are dead and 12 people have been injured, according to the county. A 72-year-old woman and 83-year-old man died due to medical emergencies that happened during or just following the earthquake, according to Humboldt County. Their identities have not been released.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO