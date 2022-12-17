Read full article on original website
News 8 KFMB
30% of country's homeless population lives in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — New data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development shows how the homeless crisis is magnified in California. 30% of the nation’s homeless population is in California. That's about 172,000 homeless people. The state had the largest rate of increase in its homeless population in the country att 6.2%.
New push begins to legalize psychedelics in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Michael Young considers himself a patriot. “I love my city. I love my country, so I heeded the call to serve and joined the U.S. army,” said Young. Ten years later, he returned home. “I came home, spiritually broken, lost and unable to find my...
Northern California Earthquake: 2 people dead, 12 hurt in Humboldt County
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — A preliminary magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck in Humboldt County along the coast of Northern California. Two people are dead and 12 people have been injured, according to the county. A 72-year-old woman and 83-year-old man died due to medical emergencies that happened during or just following the earthquake, according to Humboldt County. Their identities have not been released.
