Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear reflect on 2022
Frankfort, Ky. (WKYT) -When Governor Andy Beshear reflects on 2022 he sees a state rocked by back-to-back natural disasters and recovery for thousands of people. But he also sees a year in which record economic growth happened. Recently WKYT’s Amber Philpott was granted a sit down in person interview to...
KENTUCKY GOVERNOR DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY AHEAD OF ARCTIC FRONT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 21, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of an arctic front that is expected to bring a flash freeze and severely cold temperatures, with rain changing to snow Thursday night across much of the commonwealth. Temperatures may stay below freezing through the Christmas holiday and into early next week.
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency in Kentucky in advance of winter storm, arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is under a state of emergency, as a winter storm brings snow and bitter cold to the state. Gov. Andy Beshear signed the state of emergency on Wednesday, as Kentucky gears up for an arctic blast expected to move in Thursday night. The forecast calls for snow, dropping temperatures and wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour on Friday. Wind chills are expected to be between 10 and 25 below zero on Friday into Saturday. A warm up isn't expected until Monday or Tuesday.
State Rep. Savannah Maddox drops out of race for Kentucky Governor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The crowded Republican field for the 2023 Kentucky gubernatorial race has gotten ever so slightly less crowded. State Representative Savannah Maddox announced Tuesday that she is dropping out of next year’s Governor’s race. “Despite traveling extensively across the Commonwealth, holding a multitude of fundraisers,...
Lexington-based organization gives back to children of Buckhorn
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, dozens of kids in the Buckhorn area went home with warm clothes and toys thanks to one Lexington-based organization. Direct2Kids is an organization dedicated to providing children across the state with essential clothing items like warm coats, hats and gloves along with toys to make their Christmas a little brighter.
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – DECEMBER 1-19, 2022
FROM 12:00 A.M., DECEMBER 1, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., DECEMBER 19, 2022, (19 DAYS); AT LEAST 132 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 132 ARRESTS,...
Gov. Andy Beshear announces new housing development in flood-ravaged EKY
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear and other local officials met at the Knott County Courthouse to announce more help for Eastern Kentucky flood survivors. The Governor said a donation of land, coupled with hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Team Eastern Kentucky Fund, will...
Beshear: Work beginning early 2023 on massive eastern Kentucky development project
HINDMAN, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday unveiled sprawling plans for long-term recovery in eastern Kentucky, including a high-ground development featuring space for housing lots, apartments and a new school—the construction on which is slated to begin in a matter of months. What You Need To Know.
EKY native files paperwork to run for State Auditor
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Eastern Kentucky native Allison Ball filed paperwork to run for State Auditor. Ball has served as State Treasurer for seven years. She was first elected in 2015 and later re-elected in 2019. She filed the paperwork with her family and Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton by...
WATCH | Kentucky Electric Cooperative urges members to be ready for winter weather
WATCH | Suspect accused of vandalizing Lexington LGBTQ-owned businesses arrested. WATCH | Governor Beshear and the First Lady reflect on 2022 in Kentucky. Governor Beshear and the First Lady reflect on 2022 in Kentucky. WATCH | Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic blast. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at...
Eastern Ky. nonprofit collects nearly 300 gifts for kids impacted by flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Aspire Appalachia gave back to kids impacted by July’s flooding. On Saturday, the group collected 278 gifts for kids to open on Christmas. “The flood has taken so much away from them, but hopefully this will help put smiles on all those little faces,” a Facebook post said.
Stoops adds 17 signees, 6 transfers on early signing day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big day for the future of the Kentucky Wildcats football program. Mark Stoops and company inked 17 signees and welcomed in six transfers on early signing day. “If you look at us through this year, some people may have been a little concerned,”...
Kentucky animal shelter at ‘nearly double capacity’, holding candlelight vigil
The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter is reportedly at a critical capacity level.
These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Kentucky
We all know that it's about to get very cold in Kentucky this week, but hopefully not THIS cold. It's officially the first day of winter, and tomorrow marks the start of a few very cold days full of winter weather in Kentucky. When it comes to the weather here, it can change its mind at any minute, making it hotter (or colder), more snow, or more rain than originally expected. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
Devin Leary announces transfer to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Former NC State Quarterback Devin Leary announced on Twitter he will officially transfer to Kentucky, as reported by several outlets. In six games played this season, Leary threw for 1,265 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last season, Leary tallied 3,433 passing yards and recorded 35 touchdown passes.
Shelter from the storm: Floyd County shelter preparing for winter
MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The threat of a wintry weekend is even more worrisome for folks across the region who have no place to call home. So, Floyd County’s homeless shelter- Maddiwar House of Hope- is hoping to help our unhoused neighbors find a little warmth. “They don’t want...
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
Parent of EKU student accused of threatening to blow university up
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Court records obtained by WKYT say a man threatened to blow up Eastern Kentucky University after his son was academically suspended. That man, Patrick Hall of Pike County, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail. Police were dispatched last week...
Ky. doctor provides tips on staying safe amid ‘tripledemic’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As people come together for the holidays, Kentucky is facing a ‘tripledemic.’. “We’ve had COVID for the last two or three years it’s not gone away and actually we’re probably starting to see a little bit of an increase over the wintertime so that’s one virus,” said Dr. Jeff Foxx.
Kentucky groups urge General Assembly to reject additional income tax cut
A coalition of 28 Kentucky organizations is urging lawmakers to reject additional cuts in the state income tax when the legislature convenes Jan. 3. “Record surpluses used to justify the cut are largely a mirage,” says a letter sent Friday to members of the General Assembly and released by the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
