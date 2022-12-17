ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

96.3 The Blaze

Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades

The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Shelters Make Room During Cold Snap

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News spoke with Missoula Poverello Center Director Jill Bonny on Monday in anticipation of the possibly historic winter storm bearing down on western Montana on Christmas week. Bonny Said the Johnson Street Warming Shelter has bumped up its sleeping capacity to cope with the...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula MMA: 2 Brothers Both Earn 1st-Round Victory at Event

2022 was a great year for MMA in Montana. Sean O'Malley from Helena became the #1 ranked fighter of the bantamweight division in the UFC and we've had more MMA events than I can ever remember us having, including Mountain Force's show in Helena last Saturday. The entire card was stacked with action but what stands out to me about that night are the first-round victories by 2 brothers fighting out of Dog Pound Fight Team in Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

An Open Letter to Bears: Please Don't Eat My Chick-fil-A

Despite our slightly different appearances, we have a lot in common. I listened to "The Bare Necessities" from "The Jungle Book" like a million times as a kid and I really took the message to heart. Like you, I live simply and in harmony with nature. On weekends I often take long walks, admiring Montana's beauty before settling down for a nap, just like you. We also love the same foods, and I'm glad we can both appreciate honey and fish. The problem is, you also have an appetite for Chick-fil-A.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Holiday Horror: What It's Like Last-Minute Shopping in Missoula

To quote the legendary Britney Spears "whoops, I did it again" not in a flirtatious way, but in a self-deprecating-and-anxious-as-hell sort of way. I've only had 30 Christmases so far, but it feels like I'm last-minute shopping for the millionth time. Oh well. The emergency trips to stores all across town have become another holiday tradition for me, and I've grown some fondness for it. From a seasoned veteran, here's what it's like last-minute shopping in Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Googled This The Most Nationally

Apparently Missoula is really interested in Beyoncé's latest album, Renaissance, we Googled it more than anywhere else in the country we nearly Googled it more than anywhere else in the country. Today I found out about Google's Local Year in Search, which is kind of like Spotify Wrapped, in...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

This Adorable Montana Town is a Christmas Time Capsule

If you'd like to see what Christmas in Montana used to be, there's no better destination than Philipsburg, the historic Granite County community that's still the greatest historical landmark west of the Divide. Every year, for more than a hundred years, the merchants of Philipsburg have celebrated the season with...
PHILIPSBURG, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Man Threatens People With a Gun at the Missoula Shelter

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 15, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers responded to a report of a male with a handgun threatening people at the Johnson Street Shelter. Shelter staff relayed information from other residents that a male with a red bandana had brandished...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Favorite Missoula Gym For Sale. Please Don't Change A Thing

One of Missoula's favorite gyms has been put on the market for sale. Here are the details. When I first moved to Missoula around 2004 one of the first things I did was search out a local, affordable gym. Something clean, close, and had late hours. I was extremely pleased when I found Gold's Gym. It was conveniently located right off Reserve street, only minutes away from my work. They had an incredible promotion going on at the time. I signed up with no contract, extra fees, or high-pressure sales for $20 a month. Yes, $20 a month. I held that membership for over 10 years before moving and my price never changed. Then when I moved back, they gave me back the exact same deal. That's unheard of. The real sale for me was they were open 24 hours. I like working out when it's empty, late at night, and all the machines and weight racks are open.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Woman With Four Warrants Gets Caught With Fentanyl in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 13, 2022, two Missoula Police Department Officers were out on patrol when they observed a vehicle commit a traffic infraction. The officers initiated a traffic stop and pulled the vehicle over. Officers approached the vehicle and immediately recognized the passenger as 36-year-old Michelle...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula One Step Closer to Taking Over Old Federal Building

The City of Missoula and Missoula County are closer to taking over the old federal building downtown, with the idea of creating a brand new, joint government complex. Local government has been working on the acquisition of the former Missoula Post Office for the past several years. The federal government continued to use the building for a variety of offices for several years, but the course to give away the building was really set several years ago when the U.S. Forest Service moved its regional headquarters to Fort Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
