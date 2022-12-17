Celebrate the season with Holiday Mimosas! A fun twist on a traditional mimosa that’s perfect for the holidays. This year we hosted a friends brunch at our home. Just a nice get together to celebrate the holidays. Everyone brings a dish to pass and we feast and laugh and just enjoy ourselves before the craziness of the big day arrives. Mimosas are my absolute favorite drink to serve for brunches. Seriously who doesn't like mimosas?!? Not to mention mimosas are so easy to make, no fancy stirrers, shakers or blenders. These Holiday Mimosas are packed full of the holiday spirit and are absolutely delicious. It doesn't get any easier than this.

