NBCMontana
Crash closes lanes of Hwy 93 south of Victor
MISSOULA, Mont. — Traffic is down to one lane in both directions at mile marker 56 on Highway 93 South south of Victor near Bear Creek. The roads are snow packed and slick, officials are asking drivers to slow down.
NBCMontana
Severe driving conditions, blowing snow on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reports severe driving conditions on Interstate 90 between St. Regis and Superior. Chains are required for all towing units from Lookout Pass to mile marker 4 on I-90. In Idaho, a vehicle is spun out in the eastbound lanes, blocking one...
NBCMontana
Crash blocks U.S. 93 north of Victor
MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash has blocked U.S. 93 north of Victor. 0.75 mile north of Junction Montana Secondary 370 - Crash with lanes blocked until further notice.
NBCMontana
Hazardous road conditions reported across Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Hazardous road conditions are being reported across Western Montana. Emergency travel only is being advised in Lake County. Blowing and drifting snow has caused dangerous travel conditions. Many roads are drifted shut at this time. Road crews are working to clear the snow. Please stay at home if you do not have to travel.
NBCMontana
Missoula Fire Dept. responds to trailer home fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Fire Department responded to a trailer house fire on the 600 block of Ivy Street on Wednesday. Arriving units found smoke coming from three sides of the trailer and began a quick interior fire attack and search of the structure. Crews contained the fire...
NBCMontana
MHP advises travelers to prepare before holiday travel
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol responded to more than 230 crashes across the state Wednesday. As more people hit the road for the holiday weekend, Montana Highway Patrol's Sgt. Jay Nelson reminds travelers to plan ahead. "Start with just your vehicle itself. Make sure that you check the...
NBCMontana
Avalanche danger high in Bitterroot, Seeley Lake, and Rattlesnake areas
MISSOULA, Mont. — The West Central Montana Avalanche Foundation reports high avalanche danger Wednesday in the Bitterroot, Seeley Lake, and Rattlesnake areas. "New snow and strong winds have created dangerous avalanche conditions today," the avalanche report warns. "Large human triggered avalanches are certain, and natural avalanches are likely. Avoid all avalanche terrain, and do not travel under or through avalanche paths."
NBCMontana
Blacktail Mountain closed Wednesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Blacktail Mountain will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 21 due to extremely cold temperatures. Due to the extremely cold temperatures and the forecast calling for things to continue to get colder, we will be closed Wednesday, December 21st. We will look to re-open for daily operations...
NBCMontana
Emergency travel only on Blackfeet Reservation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials on the Blackfeet Reservation announced emergency travel only until further notice. They cited significant snowfall and dangerous wind chills.
NBCMontana
Bison Range to close Thursday due to extreme cold
MISSOULA, Mont. — The CSKT Bison Range announced it will close this Thursday due to extreme cold temperatures in the forecast. Weather permitting, officials expect to remain open on Wednesday. The Bison Range posted the following information on Facebook:
NBCMontana
River access project at Caras Park gets additional funding
MISSOULA, Mont. — The final piece of funding is in place for a project to improve river access at Caras Park in Missoula. The Missoula Redevelopment Agency committed $100,000 to the project last week. Their contribution is part of a $405,000 local match. The feds are kicking in $1.2...
NBCMontana
Sentinel High to remain closed Wednesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Sentinel High School in Missoula will remain closed for all classes and activities on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The following was sent out by Missoula County Public Schools:. Sentinel High School will be CLOSED for all classes and activities on Wednesday, December 21. The District is working...
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Hazardous cold & wind chills, snow showers linger
WEATHER ALERT DAY: We have declared today & tomorrow Weather Alert Days for travel impacts due to snow/blowing snow and hazardous cold. SNOW: Snow showers will continue through early afternoon for areas along and south of I-90- southwest Montana in particular. However, new snow amounts will stay light. Breezy winds will blow around snow, impacting visibility at times, especially in the higher terrain and across southwest Montana.
NBCMontana
Victor School announces closure on Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Administrators at Victor Public School announced school will be closed this Thursday due to severe weather in the forecast. Frigid temperatures, high winds and heavy snow are predicted. School will resume at 8 a.m. on Jan. 2. Victor Public School sent the following alert to parents:
NBCMontana
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy snow causes major travel impacts; dangerous cold to follow
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for winter storm conditions and dangerous cold. Valleys could see as much as 12 inches of snow!. SNOW: Moderate to heavy snow is currently impacting northwest and west central Montana. This will expand southward through Wednesday morning. Wind will combine with the falling to snow to created reduced visibility and localized blizzard like conditions. Highway 200, US-2 and I-90 near the ID/MT state line have already seen major travel impacts.
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Snow-covered roads, dangerous cold arrives
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Today and Thursday for travel impacts from a winter storm and dangerous cold. ROAD REPORT. SNOW: Snow showers will continue through early afternoon for areas along and south of I-90. However, new snow amounts will stay light. LIVE RADAR. COLD: The coldest many have ever experienced will...
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow, extreme cold
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for winter storm conditions and dangerous cold. Valleys could see as much and 12 inches of snow!. SNOW: Moderate to heavy snow will arrive today and continue through Wednesday morning. Wind will combine with the falling to snow to created reduced visibility and localized blizzard like conditions. About 4 to 12 inches will fall in the Missoula, Bitterroot, Mission, Seeley/Swan, and Flathead Valleys, as well as along the I-90 corridor from St. Regis to Drummond. Lookout and Lolo Passes should expect a foot to 18 inches by Wednesday afternoon. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued. Details regarding snow amounts are located at the end of this article.
NBCMontana
Drummond schools to close Wednesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Drummond schools will be closed on Wednesday due to an extreme cold weather forecast. The following was sent out by Drummond Public Schools:. Due to the continued extreme weather forecast, Drummond Schools will be canceling school on Wednesday, Dec. 21st. From the National Weather Center, "If there ever was a scenario when discretionary travel across the region should be avoided, this is that time." With the safety of our students and staff at the forefront of this decision, today will be the last day of school before our winter break. All activities on Wednesday will also be canceled. I wish you all a happy holiday season.
NBCMontana
Sentinel High School closed Tuesday due to roof issue
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County Public Schools administrators announced Sentinel High School will be closed Tuesday due to an issue with the roof and supporting structure. All classes and activities are canceled for the day. Officials said the Missoula Fire Department and a structural engineer are assessing the safety...
NBCMontana
Public hearing to take place Monday night on proposed major Missoula subdivision
MISSOULA, Mont. — The public can give input on a major subdivision proposed for the west side of Missoula. The plan notes 260 lots would go on about 71 acres west of Flynn Lane. The city would need to annex in the land and give two variances. The Missoula City Council will hold a public hearing tonight at 6 p.m. Final consideration is set for January 9.
