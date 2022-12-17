Read full article on original website
Related
carolinapanorama.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in South Carolina using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Hearing aids could soon be covered by insurance in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sen. Greg Hembree (R-District 28) has proposed a bill that would require insurance companies in South Carolina to cover hearing aids. The proposed bill would also include replacements for hearing aids every three years. “Hearing aids, which you know are very common, and lots of people like me and others […]
WIS-TV
State agency wants to increase ‘long past due’ pay rates for SC group homes, foster families
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 4,000 children and teenagers are currently in South Carolina’s out-of-home foster care system, with hundreds of them living in group homes. But those group homes have been receiving the same pay rate from the state for providing that care for nearly a decade, and they fear not raising those rates soon could have long-lasting repercussions.
How long will $1 million last you in South Carolina?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We have all heard the saying “a dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to” and on the heels of skyrocketing inflation, some may feel that is especially true now more than ever. But, exactly how far does a dollar — or rather a million of them — go in […]
live5news.com
State senator blames early resignation of Department of Disabilities and Special Needs director on problematic commission
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If it weren’t for the seven-person commission that helps to run the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, the department would still have a director, one state senator says. Dr. Michelle Fry resigned from her position after only 14 months on Tuesday. Fry announced her...
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Get a Lower Tax Rate Buying Your South Carolina Primary Residence … and More!
Click, Listen, Watch & Learn as Lenny Mitchum, Attorney, Buxton and Collie, LLC talks to our host and publisher Bill Macchio about the importance of having an licensed attorney preparing and conducting real estate closings as SC law requires, types of law that Buxton and Collie practices such as business closings, mergers, estate planning and other business but also commercial and residential real estate including real estate transactions resulting from divorce, bankruptcy or foreclosure. Lenny also talks about various charities Buxton and Collie participates and partners with. Listen in!
proclaimerscv.com
$800 Tax Rebate Will be Given To The Residents In South Carolina This New Year
Residents in South Carolina are about to receive their $800 tax rebates this new year. The amount they will receive will be based on their 2021 tax returns. South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 tax returns will enjoy a financial start to the New Year, owing to a tax rebate of up to $800. The amount that beneficiaries will get from this payment will be determined by their 2021 tax liability, which is defined as the amount remaining after deducting credits from the income tax they owe.
wtoc.com
South Carolina officials monitoring weather closely as travel volume increases
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The highway patrol and local airport say they’re monitoring the weather closely as travel volume picks up this week to see what impacts could be. “Here as long as it stays dry, if it’s cold its really no issue. The big thing will be having passengers check their connecting flights, so if they’re flying from here to Charlotte or something like that just check that because the ripple of effects of this weather will be felt more seriously in other places than here,” Jon Rembold said.
yourislandnews.com
Harbor River Bridge project wins award
As mentioned by the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce in it’s weekly newsletter, the S.C. Department of Transportation’s (SCDOT) Harbor River Bridge project has won a 2022 America’s Transportation Award, sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. The $70 million project won in...
South Carolina Resident Now Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID - Instead of May 3, 2023, In Order to Board a Plane
South Carolina now says its residents have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This is a reprieve and extension from the former deadline of May 3, 2023, as I wrote last month.
carolinapanorama.com
Protecting the land: Natural resource agencies in SC ink stewardship pact
Directors of nine federal and state agencies came together to sign a shared stewardship agreement at a ceremony held on Harbison State Forest. Shared stewardship agreements between federal and state agencies establish a framework to improve collaboration, accomplish mutual goals, further common interests and effectively respond to the increasing ecological challenges and natural resource concerns.
cn2.com
S.C. Rep. Warns Parents About “Sextortion” Crimes Targeting Children
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Newly elected South Carolina House Representative for District 48, Brandon Guffey is already at work in Columbia. He recently filed a bill, that if passed would make sexual extortion a crime in the state, punishable up to the max South Carolina allows, which is 30 years.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
WLTX.com
Wind chill values expected to plummet to near zero in South Carolina this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We could be seeing the coldest weather since 2018 as we end out this weekend as lows are expected to reach the middle teens Saturday morning. Before we get there, we are tracking some isolated rain chances today with more widespread rain expected on Thursday. The...
Action 9: Will Pink Energy customers with solar panel issues have to pay back loans?
CHARLOTTE — Many solar customers tell Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke they still owe thousands for solar panels that have problems. The company they used, Pink Energy, which used to be called PowerHome Solar, is out of business, has filed for bankruptcy and is facing other legal issues. Solar...
WCNC
'I was ticked off': Duke Energy clears hundreds of trees from man's property
A South Carolina man knew Duke Energy needed to clear five trees for a transmission line. They cleared hundreds without telling him.
Former South Carolina governor to step down as head of ‘World Food Program’
ROME (AP) — The executive director of the United Nations World Food Program, which won the Nobel Peace Prize two years ago, says he will step down at the end of a six-year term heading the world’s largest humanitarian organization. David Beasley, a Republican, served one term as South Carolina’s governor from 1995 to 1999. […]
live5news.com
Director of the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs resigns after 14 months
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After only 14 months on the job, State Director Dr. Michelle Fry is calling it quits with the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN). Fry, an attorney and civil rights advocate according to her biography on SCDDSN’s website, wrote to staff on Tuesday...
coladaily.com
Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays
The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina Girl Scouts gear up for 2023 cookie season with new flavor, techno twist
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Girl Scout Cookies fans have something to look forward to in the new year: A new flavor that will teach them new skills. Girl Scouts of South Carolina — Mountains to Midlands — will kick off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookies season on Jan. 2 from the Upstate to Columbia, Karen Kelly, vice president of marketing and communications, said Wednesday.
Comments / 3