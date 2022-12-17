ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WIS-TV

State agency wants to increase ‘long past due’ pay rates for SC group homes, foster families

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 4,000 children and teenagers are currently in South Carolina’s out-of-home foster care system, with hundreds of them living in group homes. But those group homes have been receiving the same pay rate from the state for providing that care for nearly a decade, and they fear not raising those rates soon could have long-lasting repercussions.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
mountpleasantmagazine.com

Get a Lower Tax Rate Buying Your South Carolina Primary Residence … and More!

Click, Listen, Watch & Learn as Lenny Mitchum, Attorney, Buxton and Collie, LLC talks to our host and publisher Bill Macchio about the importance of having an licensed attorney preparing and conducting real estate closings as SC law requires, types of law that Buxton and Collie practices such as business closings, mergers, estate planning and other business but also commercial and residential real estate including real estate transactions resulting from divorce, bankruptcy or foreclosure. Lenny also talks about various charities Buxton and Collie participates and partners with. Listen in!
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$800 Tax Rebate Will be Given To The Residents In South Carolina This New Year

Residents in South Carolina are about to receive their $800 tax rebates this new year. The amount they will receive will be based on their 2021 tax returns. South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 tax returns will enjoy a financial start to the New Year, owing to a tax rebate of up to $800. The amount that beneficiaries will get from this payment will be determined by their 2021 tax liability, which is defined as the amount remaining after deducting credits from the income tax they owe.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wtoc.com

South Carolina officials monitoring weather closely as travel volume increases

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The highway patrol and local airport say they’re monitoring the weather closely as travel volume picks up this week to see what impacts could be. “Here as long as it stays dry, if it’s cold its really no issue. The big thing will be having passengers check their connecting flights, so if they’re flying from here to Charlotte or something like that just check that because the ripple of effects of this weather will be felt more seriously in other places than here,” Jon Rembold said.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
yourislandnews.com

Harbor River Bridge project wins award

As mentioned by the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce in it’s weekly newsletter, the S.C. Department of Transportation’s (SCDOT) Harbor River Bridge project has won a 2022 America’s Transportation Award, sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. The $70 million project won in...
BEAUFORT, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Protecting the land: Natural resource agencies in SC ink stewardship pact

Directors of nine federal and state agencies came together to sign a shared stewardship agreement at a ceremony held on Harbison State Forest. Shared stewardship agreements between federal and state agencies establish a framework to improve collaboration, accomplish mutual goals, further common interests and effectively respond to the increasing ecological challenges and natural resource concerns.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
coladaily.com

Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays

The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina Girl Scouts gear up for 2023 cookie season with new flavor, techno twist

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Girl Scout Cookies fans have something to look forward to in the new year: A new flavor that will teach them new skills. Girl Scouts of South Carolina — Mountains to Midlands — will kick off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookies season on Jan. 2 from the Upstate to Columbia, Karen Kelly, vice president of marketing and communications, said Wednesday.
COLUMBIA, SC

