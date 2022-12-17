ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Tweak at Safety Was Impressive Game-Planning by Jonathan Gannon

CHICAGO - There’s been a lot to like during the Eagles’ impressive 13-1 run that continued with a 25-20 win over Chicago in frigid conditions at Soldier Field on Sunday. One of the less-obvious tweaks against the pass-deficient Bears is how defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon handled being down his top two safeties, opposite Marcus Epps, in usual starter Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who remains on injured reserve with a lacerated kidney, and Reed Blankenship, who was sidelined with a sprained knee.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Frank Ragnow Only Lion Named to 2023 Pro Bowl

It’s official: Frank Ragnow is a Pro Bowler for the second time. The veteran center, who has spent his entire NFL career with the Lions since being drafted by the organization in 2018 (No. 20 overall), made his first trip to the Pro Bowl in 2020. Since, the Arkansas...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Bills Create ‘Contingency Plan’ for Josh Allen Snow Game at Bears

Buffalo is no stranger to NFL "contingency plans.''. But this particular plan isn't about "Buffalo.'' It's about "Chicago'' ... where the Buffalo Bills play as they try to improve on their 11-3 record and stay in the top spot in the AFC while beating the Bears on Saturday. "We always...
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

New York Giants Week 16: First Look at Minnesota Vikings Defense

The New York Giants continue the tough stretch of their schedule by taking on the Minnesota Vikings, who are currently the second seed in the NFC and in a three-way tie for the second-best record in the NFL. Personnel. The Vikings want to win at the point of attack, and...
Centre Daily

PODCAST: Breaking Down Loss to Steelers, Path to the Playoffs + More

Hosted by Tobacco Road Sports Radio's Desmond Johnson, Sports Illustrated Beat Writer Schuyler Callihanm and Carolina Panthers all-time leading rusher Jonathan Stewart. Panthers vs Steelers recap, Panthers fall 24-16. Open Mailbag Monday. The Entire NFC South is wide open, all four teams have a path. What is the path for...
Centre Daily

‘Pray to Sweet Baby Jesus!’ Cowboys Defense is ‘Bad’

FRISCO - They are coming out of the Bristol woodwork now, ESPN analysts who want a piece of the once-vaunted Dallas Cowboys defense. Rex Ryan has called them "soft.'' Booger McFarland is going a step beyond that, calling the Cowboys defense "bad'' and shouting out a prayer to "Sweet Baby Jesus.''
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Broncos Promote QB Jarrett Guarantano to 53-Man Roster

The Denver Broncosannounced Tuesday that rookie quarterback Jarrett Guarantano has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster. Guarantano will serve as the third QB behind starter Russell Wilson and backup Brett Rypien, likely for the balance of the season. What's more, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy