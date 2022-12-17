Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Jalen Hurts BREAKING: Eagles Injured QB ‘Uncertain’ to Play at Cowboys on Christmas Eve
FRISCO - Philadelphia Eagles QB and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts is reportedly "uncertain'' to play Saturday vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve due to a sprained shoulder that he sustained during Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears,. Hurts was injured late in the third quarter of the Bears game...
Garrett, Chubb, Bitonio Lead Browns Pro-Bowl Players, Several Alternates Make it
Cleveland Browns have three players who picked up Pro Bowl honors for the 2022-23 season. Running back Nick Chubb, left guard Joel Bitonio, and defensive end Myles Garrett were all name Pro Bowl recipients. Each of these players have been to the Pro Bowl for a third straight season. The...
Jalen Hurts Missed Second Straight Practice, Gardner Minshew Back from Mississippi
PHILADELPHIA – There were just two quarterbacks wearing red jerseys at Wednesday’s Eagles practice. They were Gardner Minshew and Ian Book. MVP candidate Jalen Hurts was nowhere to be seen. With kickoff in Dallas just three days away, that’s not a good sign for Hurts’ chances to play...
Tweak at Safety Was Impressive Game-Planning by Jonathan Gannon
CHICAGO - There’s been a lot to like during the Eagles’ impressive 13-1 run that continued with a 25-20 win over Chicago in frigid conditions at Soldier Field on Sunday. One of the less-obvious tweaks against the pass-deficient Bears is how defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon handled being down his top two safeties, opposite Marcus Epps, in usual starter Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who remains on injured reserve with a lacerated kidney, and Reed Blankenship, who was sidelined with a sprained knee.
Frank Ragnow Only Lion Named to 2023 Pro Bowl
It’s official: Frank Ragnow is a Pro Bowler for the second time. The veteran center, who has spent his entire NFL career with the Lions since being drafted by the organization in 2018 (No. 20 overall), made his first trip to the Pro Bowl in 2020. Since, the Arkansas...
Bills Create ‘Contingency Plan’ for Josh Allen Snow Game at Bears
Buffalo is no stranger to NFL "contingency plans.''. But this particular plan isn't about "Buffalo.'' It's about "Chicago'' ... where the Buffalo Bills play as they try to improve on their 11-3 record and stay in the top spot in the AFC while beating the Bears on Saturday. "We always...
New York Giants Week 16: First Look at Minnesota Vikings Defense
The New York Giants continue the tough stretch of their schedule by taking on the Minnesota Vikings, who are currently the second seed in the NFC and in a three-way tie for the second-best record in the NFL. Personnel. The Vikings want to win at the point of attack, and...
NFL Draft Profile: Elijah Klein, Interior Offensive Linemen, UTEP Miners
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Dillon, By the Numbers: One Big Hit, Two Touchdowns, High-Fives. By Bill Huber Sports Illustrated Green Bay Packers News, Analysis and More.
PODCAST: Breaking Down Loss to Steelers, Path to the Playoffs + More
Hosted by Tobacco Road Sports Radio's Desmond Johnson, Sports Illustrated Beat Writer Schuyler Callihanm and Carolina Panthers all-time leading rusher Jonathan Stewart. Panthers vs Steelers recap, Panthers fall 24-16. Open Mailbag Monday. The Entire NFC South is wide open, all four teams have a path. What is the path for...
Suspense, Drama, Excitement? They’ve Become Scarce on Signing Day: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh will appear in five parts this week, one each day. This is ... There are four things that come to mind with the early-signing period getting under way, and none of them are much of a surprise:. 1) Nick Saban has...
‘Pray to Sweet Baby Jesus!’ Cowboys Defense is ‘Bad’
FRISCO - They are coming out of the Bristol woodwork now, ESPN analysts who want a piece of the once-vaunted Dallas Cowboys defense. Rex Ryan has called them "soft.'' Booger McFarland is going a step beyond that, calling the Cowboys defense "bad'' and shouting out a prayer to "Sweet Baby Jesus.''
Broncos Promote QB Jarrett Guarantano to 53-Man Roster
The Denver Broncosannounced Tuesday that rookie quarterback Jarrett Guarantano has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster. Guarantano will serve as the third QB behind starter Russell Wilson and backup Brett Rypien, likely for the balance of the season. What's more, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson Talks About Kevin Stefanski Being a Reason he Chose Cleveland
When Deshaun Watson chose Cleveland as his preferred trade destination, everyone immediately looked at the money aspect. Sure, that was a big reason why Watson did so, who wouldn't maximize their value? On Wednesday, Watson revealed that head coach Kevin Stefanski was a big reason. Stefanski and Watson were able...
