iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Allison Holker Breaks Silence on Husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death at 40
Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40. Allison Holker is honoring her late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss. In a Dec. 14 statement confirming the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ's death, the mom of three reflected on his legacy. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that...
WBAL Radio
After death by suicide of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, video emerges of 'Ellen' staffer warning crew not to "keep in the pain"
A behind-the-scenes video of an executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show saying farewell to the chat show's crew is being seen in a new light after the death by suicide of Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Boss, the show's in-house DJ and an executive producer on the show, is seen behind...
Popculture
Michael Strahan 'Just Can't Believe' Death of Dear Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Hollywood was rocked on Wednesday when it was reported that Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide. Many of Boss' friends and loved ones have since taken to social media to celebrate his legacy. One of his friends, Michael Strahan, shared an incredibly touching tribute to the late So You Think You Can Dance alum via Instagram.
Kylie Jenner finally confirms her baby’s name nine months after he was born
Kylie Jenner has shared an update on her baby's name nine months after her son was born. Her son was born as Wolf Jacques Webster on 2 February, but pretty soon Kylie announced she was going to be choosing a different name for her son as she and father Travis Scott 'really didn't feel like it was him'.
Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign
Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
musictimes.com
Stephen Boss' Final Moments: tWitch's Condition Before His Death Revealed to Public
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' final moments before his tragic death have been publicized. tWitch's wife, Alison Holker Boss, confirmed the dancer's death in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. She did not speak about his cause of death, but the Los Angeles medical examiner divulged on Tuesday that he died by suicide at a hotel.
T.J. Holmes Said Amy Robach and Andrew Shue’s Marriage Was a ‘Love Story Like No Other’ on ‘GMA3’ 1 Year Before Scandal
Quite the irony. One year before the news of their alleged affair broke, T.J. Holmes praised his coanchor Amy Robach's marriage to Andrew Shue — and the resurfaced comment is raising eyebrows. “These are absolutely two of my favorite people on the planet. So, of course, you all know Amy Robach and her husband here […]
Sunny Hostin Under Fire After Fans Of 'The View' Accuse Her Of Using Too Much Filler
Fans of The View are calling out Sunny Hostin. On Friday, December 2, the legal analyst posed for a holiday-themed photo, shared to the show's official Instagram page, smiling alongside her fellow panelists at the Hot Topics table. However, social media users could not help but point out how different Hostin looked. "Sunny needs to chill on the Botox.... Looks like she's bleaching her skin also," one commentator alleged about the attorney.'THE VIEW' FANS LOSE IT AFTER WHOOPI GOLDBERG SLAMS 'IGNORANT AS HELL' POLITICIAN LIVE ON AIR "Sunny Hostin’s bad Botox has gotten to her brain." another user chimed in...
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Fears Grow For Ailing Al Roker Revealed After Weatherman's Health Issues Exposed
Health-challenged Al Roker's recent hospitalization with potentially deadly blood clots in his arms and legs has led medical experts to forecast a murky future for the popular weatherman, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Clots like these can be very serious," warned New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer. "They can lead to sudden death or severe heart episodes."Roker, 68, raised concerns when he disappeared from his weather map for two weeks last month, before he finally announced he had been in a New York hospital receiving treatment for blood clots.Fans immediately flooded the Today website with good wishes for the ailing weatherman,...
‘GMA’ Host Amy Robach Breaks Silence Amid Affair Rumors With Co-Host T.J. Holmes
Good Morning America third-hour host Amy Robach has reportedly broken her silence after reports of a romance with co-host T.J. Holmes was revealed. The US Sun reports that it approached Robach, 49, on Friday to see if she had a comment about “what has been going on” with colleague Holmes, 45. “It‘s been great, I‘ve gotten a lot of support, and um, just I appreciate everything and I’m happy to be going to work,” she said. The Daily Mail first reported the affair Wednesday, followed by PageSix reporting the daytime TV hosts had left their spouses for each other. Robach’s pending divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue was confirmed Thursday. Neither Robach or Holmes have reactivated their social media accounts in the wake of the scandal, but both have remained on air, and ABC hasn’t announced any plans to change that.Read it at The Sun
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Ana Navarro Goes off on ‘The View’ After Sunny Hostin Says Kanye West Is “Sick”: “Tired of Excusing His Antisemitism”
Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro couldn’t quite see eye-to-eye on this morning’s episode of The View, taking shots at one another in a circular conversation about Kanye West and his recent appearance on Alex Jones‘ Infowars show, where he praised Hitler. While Hostin said West is mentally ill and needs help, Navarro snapped, proclaiming she was sick of hearing excuses for the rapper’s concerning behavior.
Robin Thicke’s Ex-Wife Paula Patton Demands Lawsuit Over Vicious Dog Attack Be Thrown Out
Actress Paula Patton has demanded a lawsuit accusing her German shepherd of attacking a woman be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Robin Thicke’s ex-wife has denied all allegations in the suit.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Patton was sued by a woman named Gina Conte over an incident that went down at the actress’ Los Angeles home. Conte said that she visited Patton’s home in Calabasas on August 2, 2020.She said while at the home Patton’s German shepherd mix dog named “Bear” attacked and bite her.In court documents, Conte accused...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jenny Slatten Gets Bad News About Bringing Sumit to America
Sometimes, it’s good to know your options — just in case. On last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jenny Slatten spoke to an immigration attorney. She wanted to know about the odds of Sumit being able to immigrate to the US with her....
Cheating Rumors Erupt in Real Housewives of Potomac's Explosive Mid-Season Trailer
Watch: Gizelle Bryant "Happy" Ashley Darby Called Out Vicki Gunvalson at BravoCon 2022. Accusations of infidelity are taking over RHOP. E! News can exclusively reveal the mid-season trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac—and the shocking sneak peek is jam-packed with cheating rumors aimed at several of the ladies.
Pregnant Meghan McCain Admits 'Nothing Fits' While Waiting For Second 'Little Lady' To Join Brood
The bun is almost out of the oven! Pregnant Meghan McCain is getting ready to welcome her second child with husband Ben Domenech — and it seems they may be expanding their brood any day now.The View alum offered a glimpse of her baby bump on Monday, December 12, sharing a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story in loungewear consisting of a black long-sleeve top and grey sweatpants.Alongside the photo with her hand on her back and her blonde locks tucked behind her ear as she smiled, McCain wrote, "Nothing fits!!"'SHE WOULD HAVE LEAKED THE INFORMATION': MEGHAN MCCAIN BLINDSIDED BY...
Kim Kardashian Reveals Khloé's Baby Is 'Rob's Twin' — and Asks 'What Are We Going to Name Him?'
In the season finale of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian visit Khloé Kardashian's newborn son at home and reflect on their lives as moms Kim Kardashian is in awe of her family's newest addition. On the season finale of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder can be seen going to pick up little sister Khloé Kardashian as the Good American co-founder's surrogate is going into labor. Scenes from the labor play until Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson's baby boy is born, at which point Kim can...
ETOnline.com
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to 'Good Morning America' Amid Romance Reveal
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes kept it all business on Thursday's episode of their show, GM3: What You Need to Know, the third hour or Good Morning America. The co-hosts were both present on the show, but didn't mention the recent PDA pics that surfaced of them and newly revealed details of their romance.
NBC News
