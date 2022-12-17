ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

joe prick
5d ago

Well, whoever stopping Nash, they should make them pay for all these illegal which means against the law illegal which means against the law let them pay for it all Lynn do you think about a communist country wake up America?

NBC News

Biden administration responds to Supreme Court stay order of Title 42

The Biden administration is responding to the Supreme Court’s order to keep Title 42 temporarily in place by saying that the policy is no longer justified. The Trump-era public health policy that allowed the government to expel migrants and deny asylum at the southern border was set to expire on December 21st. NBC News’ Guad Venegas reports from Reynosa, Mexico. Dec. 20, 2022.
NBC News

Texas National Guard blocks border sections ahead of end of Title 42

At the Southern U.S. border, migrants are still trying to cross into the country despite the Texas National Guard’s recent show of force by blocking some migrants from entering with wire barriers. NBC News’ Guad Venegas has the latest including how some of the asylum seekers are finding other means of entrance. Dec. 22, 2022.
