Williamsburg, VA

Mäch Tower at Busch Gardens to permanently close

By Sarah Goode
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The Mäch Tower at Busch Gardens Williamsburg is permanently closing.

Busch Gardens shared the news Friday in an email to members, stating that they made the decision to close the attraction after evaluating reviews and guest satisfaction. Mäch Tower has entertained visitors for over a decade since its creation in 2011.

Guests have until January 8, 2023, to take a ride on the drop tower before it leaves the park for good. They note that ride availability is subject to change.

