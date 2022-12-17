ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Orange

Beat writers split if Syracuse can defeat Pitt in 2nd conference game

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse once again found itself clawing back in the second half against a nonconference team on Saturday against Cornell. Though they’ve won five straight games, the Orange have struggled out of the gate in each of the eventual wins. Now, in their second Atlantic Coast Conference game of the season, they welcome Pittsburgh to the JMA Wireless Dome.
Daily Orange

Opponent Preview: What to know about Pittsburgh, Syracuse’s 2nd ACC opponent

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. While Syracuse was outrebounded and punished during the first half via a flurry of 3-pointers by Cornell, it pulled through with a strong defensive effort in the second half to secure a fifth-straight win. Now, with only Atlantic Coast Conference games ahead, Syracuse welcomes Pittsburgh to the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange typically have the Panthers’ number, though they are 1-3 against Pitt recently after rattling off seven-straight wins.
Daily Orange

Syracuse’s final 3-minute surge falls just short in 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Joe Girard III was just steps from the block ‘S’ when he hucked up a 3-pointer, a prayer, with less than a minute left in the game. Down four points, Girard opted to go with the shot that Syracuse hardly found success in all night against Pittsburgh. Hitting from range, Girard stood in the middle of mayhem, bouncing up and down as the Orange sat behind 83-82.
Daily Orange

SU holds memorial service on 34th anniversary of Pan Am Flight 103 bombing

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. On the anniversary of the Dec. 21, 1988 bombing of Pan Am flight 103 in which 35 Syracuse University Abroad students died, Crouse College’s bell rang 35 times. Hendricks Chapel Dean Rev. Brian Konkol approached SU’s Remembrance Wall to hang a white floral wreath.
Daily Orange

SZA delivers more experimental, angrier return with ‘SOS’

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. SZA’s 2017 album “Ctrl” began with her mother speaking to how she believed the control one has in life is directly related to their mortality. For the rest of the 14-song project, SZA reflected on all the trials and tribulations of her past relationships, and her journey through understanding herself to prolong her inevitable death. The album concluded with another message from her mother, who said that having control itself is “an illusion,” something one must prescribe to if they want to move forward in life.
