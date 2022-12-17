Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. SZA’s 2017 album “Ctrl” began with her mother speaking to how she believed the control one has in life is directly related to their mortality. For the rest of the 14-song project, SZA reflected on all the trials and tribulations of her past relationships, and her journey through understanding herself to prolong her inevitable death. The album concluded with another message from her mother, who said that having control itself is “an illusion,” something one must prescribe to if they want to move forward in life.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO