Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
How to Stream Disney+’s ‘Tini Tour 2022: Farewell of the Year’ Show | Disney Plus, Music, Television, Tini
Disney+ is pairing up with Tini to close out 2022 with a bang. The Argentine pop star – full name Tini Stoessel – will live stream Tini Tour 2022: Farewell of the Year on the platform later this month. It is being billed as “her biggest show to date.”
techaiapp.com
[RETRO GAMING] Do You Remember the Original Final Fantasy VII?
Final Fantasy VII has to be one of the most iconic and popular games of all time in the history of the video game industry. Anyone would recognize “One-Winged Angel” and think of Sephiroth, and anyone will remember their first look at Midgar during the game’s opening scene.
techaiapp.com
Top Gun: Maverick India Premier: Tom Cruise-Starrer to Release on Prime Video on December 26
Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, will start streaming in India on Prime Video from December 26. The Paramount Pictures film, which is the sequel to Cruise’s 1986 classic hit Top Gun, will be available in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on the platform. Prime...
Comments / 0