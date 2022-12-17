Morton Arboretum to host woodland-infused sculptures, 'Of the Earth'

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Remember the giant trolls at the Morton Arboretum? Well, a new large-scale exhibition is coming to the popular nature preserve in 2023.

Polish-American artist Olga Ziemska will create an exclusive exhibition, "Of the Earth,” for the Morton Arboretum next summer.

Preston Bautista, vice president of learning and engagement at the arboretum, thought Ziemska's work would be perfect for the nature preserve after seeing her signature piece, “Stillness in Motion.”

For the five large-scale pieces at the arboretum, Ziemska will bind together materials found around the grounds of the 1,700-acre property. The items will include reclaimed tree branches.

“Right now, we’re in the middle of collecting all this material,” Bautista said. “I think anywhere between 85-90% of her pieces will be actually constructed from material from across the arboretum.”

Ziemska, who is based in Cleveland, says her goal is to remind people that everything in life is derived from the same basic elements that form nature -- there is no separation.

The exhibition is scheduled to open in May and will run through spring of 2025.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram