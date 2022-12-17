Read full article on original website
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Catch Robyn Brown ‘Manipulating Kody in Real-Time’ in Season 17 Finale
'Sister Wives' star, Robyn Brown, is caught 'manipulating Kody in real-time' in the season 17 finale when she excuses his behavior after he apologizes. Here's what the fans thought.
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Net Worth, Plus the Net Worth of all 4 Wives
Fans of the TLC show "Sister Wives" have long since wondered how the plural family makes money. We've seen the family try and fail at several family-run businesses like a gym and a jewelry line. Some of the wives have full-time jobs, like Jenelle Brown who worked before the show, and Meri Brown who ran a business from her home.
‘Sister Wives’: This Is How the Women Make Money Outside of the TLC Show
'Sister Wives' has been a major platform for the Brown family. But this is how the women make money outside of the show.
‘RHOA’ Alum Cynthia Bailey on If She Believes Her Ex Mike Hill Used Her to Get on Television
Mike Hill was already on television before meeting and marrying Cynthia Bailey. But, he wanted to transition from being a sportscaster to an entertainment host.
New 90 Day: The Single Life Rumor Raises Big Questions About Mike And Natalie's Current Storyline
A new rumor has once again called into question what is happening in Mike and Natalie's relationship.
Ree Drummond and Her Husband Ladd Reach a Very Sad Milestone
It happens to every couple with kids, but Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd seem to be taking it in stride — literally. On Instagram, the reality television star and famous blogger offered a photo with her husband, taking a brisk walk on a clear Oklahoma afternoon. It's their new thing, because they needed to find a new thing. Caring for children won't be their 'thing' much longer.
'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split
The Brown family just got even bigger! On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced. KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the...
Anna Duggar: Finally Coming to Terms With the Fact That Josh Isn't Coming Home, Source Says
Anna Duggar has stuck by her husband’s side through an awful lot. The mother of seven was raised in a culture that teaches women to to be subservient to their husbands in all matters, and clearly, Anna took those lessons to heart. In situations where most women would have...
'Dog the Bounty Hunter': Beth Chapman's Mother Has Died
Bonnie Joan "BJ" Johanssen, the mother of the late Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman, died last month. She was 82. Chapman's daughter, Cecily B. Chapman, shared photos from the funeral in Colorado last week. Johanssen, known as BJ to her friends, died on Sunday, Nov. 20, in Littleton,...
Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Once Admitted She Only Wanted Plural Marriage With Kody, Rejected Monogamy
And then, there was one. Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown once admitted she only wanted a plural marriage with husband Kody Brown and rejected monogamy to be with him. “I mean, I know this just sounds really funky,” Robyn, 44, began during a January episode of the hit TLC series. “But like, I had, you know, people that wanted to date me, and that I was, you know, kind of friendly with or whatever that talked about living, you know … they wanted to get more serious, a couple [of them] wanted to marry me, kind of a thing.”
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Carrying Aurora to Her Bedroom During a Panic Attack Proves His Codepedency With Robyn’s Kids
In 'Sister Wives' Season 14, Kody carries Robyn's 17-year-old daughter upstairs when she has a panic attack. Is this normal or is their relationship codependent?
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Aunt Kristyn Decker Calls Her ‘False Representation’ on the TLC Show ‘Pathetic’
Christine Brown's aunt, Kristyn Decker, says the producers creating false storylines on the episode of 'Sister Wives' she was on was 'pathetic,' especially the infamous bathroom scene.
Josh Seiter Pens Flirty Message to Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Amid Karine Staehle Split
Messy. The Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter is shooting his shot at Sister Wives star Christine Brown amid his split from 90 Day Fiancé star Karine Staehle. “Gorgeous,” the Bachelor Nation alum, 35, commented from his official Instagram account, under the mom of six’s December 6 post. Christine,...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe This Telling Moment Shows Kody Brown Favors Robyn and Her Children
'Sister Wives' fans are convinced that Kody Brown's refusal to build on the family's Coyote Pass land has everything to do with his favoritism toward Robyn Brown and her children ahead of his other wives.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe ‘Sobbin Robyn’ Brown Has Played the ‘Victim Card’ Since Season One
Some 'Sister Wives' fans believe that 'Sobbin Robyn' Brown has played the 'victim' card since season one of the TLC series.
‘Sister Wives’: 4 Instances of Kody and Robyn Financially Abusing Meri and Janelle
Here are four examples of times that Janelle Brown and Meri Brown have been financially abused by Kody Brown and Robyn Brown on 'Sister Wives' while gaining nothing in return.
Sister Wives fans mock Kody Brown for shocking resurfaced tweet after he forgets his son Gabe’s 21st birthday
SISTER Wives fans have slammed Kody Brown over a resurfaced tweet after the reality star forgot his son Gabe's 21st birthday. Roughly one year prior, the TLC star gushed about the importance of birthdays in his family. Sister Wives fans dug up a 2021 tweet from Kody, 53, discussing birthdays...
‘Sister Wives’: Gwendlyn Brown Says Kody Has ’No Remorse’ for Choosing Robyn and Her Children Over the Rest of the Family
Christine and Kody's daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, believes that her father has 'no remorse' about choosing Robyn and their five children over his other wives and their 12 children. Here's what the 'Sister Wives' star had to say.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans ‘Shocked’ With Robyn’s Daughter’s ‘Insensitive’ Reaction to Meeting Evie for the First Time
'Sister Wives' fans are 'shocked' by Robyn's daughter, Breanna Brown's strange and 'insensitive' reaction to meeting Madison and Caleb's daughter Evie for the first time. Here's what they had to say.
Jana Duggar: What Does She Do For Money, Now That Her TV Days Are Over?
Jana Duggar was raised to believe that women are put on earth to marry and make babies. She grew up in a world where only men worked outside the home and built careers, and she watched as several of her sisters married young and started families before they were out of their teens.
