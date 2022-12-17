Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
Boston police arrest man in connection to Back Bay, South End assault & battery cases
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 22 year old from Lynn has been arrested by Boston police following several assault and battery cases that happened on Dartmouth Street. The Boston Police Department said on Wednesday that Wetnsy Louicius was taken into custody and held on a probation violation. On the department’s website,...
Suspect arrested in Dorchester stabbing that left woman critically injured
BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman is facing criminal assault charges in connection with a fight at a gas station in Dorchester on Wednesday that led to another woman suffering life-threatening stab wounds, officials said. Officers responding to a reported fight at a gas station on Geneva Avenue determined the fight...
Two teens arrested in connection with armed robbery of USPS carrier in Melrose
MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials with the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and United States Postal Service say two teens were arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a postal carrier in Melrose. Two 16-year-old males from Somerville were arraigned in juvenile court on Wednesday, accused of using “an...
Boston police searching for Back Bay indecent assault suspect
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect accused of indecently assaulting a woman in the Back Bay on Monday. Officers responding to a reported assault in progress in the parking garage at 100 Clarendon St. spoke with a woman who said she had just been physically and indecently assaulted by a Black man who was wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.
Wellesley, Needham police warning residents of mailbox thieves stealing checks
WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Wellesley and Needham Police are warning residents of mailbox thieves who may be targeting cards with checks inside. Police are urging anyone who is sending last minute holiday cards to avoid outdoor blue mail boxes. Needham Police say several mailboxes in the town have been compromised...
Teen arrested, faces firearm charges after reports of gun possession at Lawrence High School
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 14-year-old student at Lawrence High School is facing multiple charges after police responded to a report of a gun being seen at the school, according to officials. Police said they were alerted after a student reached out to their parent via text message on Wednesday,...
Swampscott chiropractor arraigned for alleged indecent assault on patient
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Swampscott-based chiropractor is facing assault and battery charges after a patient told police she was indecently assaulted during a session, according to officials. The Essex District Attorney’s Office said Dr. Ilan S. Amar turned himself in on an arrest warrant and was arraigned on charges...
Several people expected to face charges in connection with illegal marijuana edible operation in Braintree
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people are expected to face charges in connection with an illegal marijuana edible operation in Braintree, according to police. Detectives said they seized gummies worth well over $100,000. Police said the underground business was operating out of a commercial building, but did not specify where.
North Shore chiropractor accused of indecently assaulting patient during appointment
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A North Shore chiropractor turned himself in on an arrest warrant Tuesday after he allegedly indecently assaulted a patient during an appointment, authorities said. Dr. Ilan S. Amar, owner of A Touch of Health at 444 Humphrey Street in Swampscott, was arraigned in Peabody District Court...
Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified
A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday. Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11. It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment...
Two arrested in connection with Fall River daycare break-ins
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with daycare break-ins in Fall River. Officials say a man and a woman stole items from the Pumpkin Patch Daycare on South Main Street on two separate occasions, the first on Dec. 10 and the second on Dec. 11.
Students concerned about their safety walk out of Medford High School following bathroom stabbing
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Medford High School students concerned about their safety walked out of classes on Wednesday after a boy was stabbed during a fight in a school bathroom earlier this week. More than 100 students left class, saying that not enough is being done to keep them safe.
K9 Unit trooper, canine partner released from hospital after cruiser struck in Hopkinton
HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The State Police K9 Unit Trooper whose cruiser was struck Monday on Route 495 in Hopkinton and his K9 partner were both released from the hospital today after being held overnight for tests and observation. Trooper Kenneth Hanchett, 37, and his partner, Orry, were both injured...
Wellesley police issue alert, say mail thieves have key to blue USPS boxes
WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Wellesley Police Department is sounding the alarm after receiving a surge in mail theft and check fraud reports and determining mail thieves have obtained keys to the blue USPS mailboxes. “Checks that are stolen from the mail are altered, rewritten, and deposited into various bank...
Rockland woman charged with vehicular manslaughter months after off-duty Randolph police officer killed in crash
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rockland woman is facing vehicular manslaughter charges in connection with the death of an off-duty Randolph police officer. Officer Michael Beal was hit and killed along Route 3 in Hingham in May. Prosecutors say Kaleigh Davidson was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when she crashed into Beal’s car.
Investigation underway after deadly ammonia leak in Norwood
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a deadly ammonia leak at Home Foods Market in Norwood on Monday. Emergency crews responding to a reported leak just after 11 a.m. found an ammonia leak in a commercial building on Morgan Drive. The state hazardous materials team was called and immediately searched the building.
DA identifies man who died in Norwood ammonia leak
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who died in an ammonia leak at Home Market Foods in Norwood on Monday, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a reported leak around noon found an ammonia leak in a commercial building on Morgan Drive. The state hazardous materials team responded to the scene.
Harvard Police use drone to find missing dog in Devens
HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard Police used a drone to find a missing dog in Devens Sunday. The drone team and a firefighter collaborated to find the pup after its owner provided the location. The dog was found after about an hour of searching and is back home safe. (Copyright...
New surveillance video shows the moment a car crashes into a Roslindale building
BOSTON (WHDH) - New surveillance video shows the moment when a car crashed into a busy building on Corinth Street in Roslindale Sunday morning. The crash brought down part of the building’s façade right on top of the car and the front of the building collapsed moments later.
Police respond to reports of a student stabbed during fight at Medford High School
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Medford police responded Monday morning to reports of a student getting stabbed during a fight in the boys’ bathroom at Medford High School. Several police cruisers and an ambulance responded to the scene around 9 a.m. and the school was placed in safe mode. First...
