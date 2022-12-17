ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Suspect arrested in Dorchester stabbing that left woman critically injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman is facing criminal assault charges in connection with a fight at a gas station in Dorchester on Wednesday that led to another woman suffering life-threatening stab wounds, officials said. Officers responding to a reported fight at a gas station on Geneva Avenue determined the fight...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police searching for Back Bay indecent assault suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect accused of indecently assaulting a woman in the Back Bay on Monday. Officers responding to a reported assault in progress in the parking garage at 100 Clarendon St. spoke with a woman who said she had just been physically and indecently assaulted by a Black man who was wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Swampscott chiropractor arraigned for alleged indecent assault on patient

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Swampscott-based chiropractor is facing assault and battery charges after a patient told police she was indecently assaulted during a session, according to officials. The Essex District Attorney’s Office said Dr. Ilan S. Amar turned himself in on an arrest warrant and was arraigned on charges...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
nbcboston.com

Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified

A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday. Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11. It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Two arrested in connection with Fall River daycare break-ins

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with daycare break-ins in Fall River. Officials say a man and a woman stole items from the Pumpkin Patch Daycare on South Main Street on two separate occasions, the first on Dec. 10 and the second on Dec. 11.
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Wellesley police issue alert, say mail thieves have key to blue USPS boxes

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Wellesley Police Department is sounding the alarm after receiving a surge in mail theft and check fraud reports and determining mail thieves have obtained keys to the blue USPS mailboxes. “Checks that are stolen from the mail are altered, rewritten, and deposited into various bank...
WELLESLEY, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway after deadly ammonia leak in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a deadly ammonia leak at Home Foods Market in Norwood on Monday. Emergency crews responding to a reported leak just after 11 a.m. found an ammonia leak in a commercial building on Morgan Drive. The state hazardous materials team was called and immediately searched the building.
NORWOOD, MA
whdh.com

DA identifies man who died in Norwood ammonia leak

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who died in an ammonia leak at Home Market Foods in Norwood on Monday, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a reported leak around noon found an ammonia leak in a commercial building on Morgan Drive. The state hazardous materials team responded to the scene.
NORWOOD, MA
whdh.com

Harvard Police use drone to find missing dog in Devens

HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard Police used a drone to find a missing dog in Devens Sunday. The drone team and a firefighter collaborated to find the pup after its owner provided the location. The dog was found after about an hour of searching and is back home safe. (Copyright...
DEVENS, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy