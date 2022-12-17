Read full article on original website
David Gonzales
4d ago
Tour guide, a peaceful protest? Patriots? We didn't know the certification of the electoral votes was happening? All these excuses and much more, America witnessed the coup attempt, live on television yet these people want you not to believe what was witnessed. What a pile of 🐂💩, you have been exposed and justice will serve all you domestic terrorist for what you have done. Good luck!
Joe Daniel
5d ago
yep he just made his stay a little longer, maybe this will show the DOJ that these people are nuts and given the chance they would go after his family.
Paree Mattox
5d ago
this is why they should be getting much longer sentences . they haven't learned anything . hope this guy goes away for 20
