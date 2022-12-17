Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
TFF analyst Ben Buchanan provides insight on how the Buckeyes are gearing up for Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Football Fever analyst Ben Buchanan sat for an in-depth discussion with ABC 6 content producer Cantly Elliott to discuss some hot topics for Buckeye fans. The pair discussed the Big Ten versus the SEC this football season and which conference is the best. The...
WSYX ABC6
Giant panda picks 2022 Peach Bowl winner
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Yang Yang, a 25-year-old male giant panda at Zoo Atlanta made his pick for the winner of the 2022 Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl. Zookeepers filled two boxes with bamboo, a panda's favorite food. One box featured the Ohio State logo, and the other represented Georgia. Unfortunately...
WSYX ABC6
Fans line DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse to meet Buckeyes' Stroud, Smith-Njigba
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fans lined the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse in Polaris Sunday evening, waiting to meet their favorite Buckeyes and capture a moment that will last a lifetime. Deborah Bellinder of Hilliard and her family waited around two hours to meet quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver...
WSYX ABC6
She Serves: Looking back on a year of highlighting Ohio's women warriors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This holiday season we are looking back on a year of highlighting the service of Ohio's women warriors. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. One of the Marines helping with the ABC 6 Toys for Tots toy drive was Staff Sergeant Mallory Green who is back home in Ohio for the holidays for the first time after several years of serving overseas.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio AMBER Alert: Detectives checking hotels, motels, trailer parks in Dayton area
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement officials said Wednesday that multiple agencies have been searching hotels, motels and trailer parks around the Dayton area, particularly around Interstates 70 and 75, looking for kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson and 5-month-old Kason Thomas. Columbus Deputy Chief Smith Weir said Jackson faces two...
WSYX ABC6
3 young men shot at party in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shooting at a Vrbo rental near Ohio State’s campus injured three young men early Monday morning, Columbus police said. Officers responded to the home at 2026 North 4th Street after 12:30 a.m. and found two men with serious injuries. Paramedics rushed both victims to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. One of those victims is not expected to survive, police said.
WSYX ABC6
Kason Thomas: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
WSYX ABC6
No injuries in early Tuesday morning Hilltop fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported following a house fire in the Hilltop early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to a house fire located along South Eureka Avenue around 1 a.m. According to investigators, it's too early to determine the cause of the fire. Everyone was able to...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Showers move in Thursday ahead of winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a day of rain showers on Thursday, a winter storm will barrel in to Central Ohio early Friday morning with rain changing to snow showers, icing, gusty winds, and dangerous wind chills. WINTER STORM WARNING for portions of Central Ohio 7pm THU through 5pm...
WSYX ABC6
Buyer for former Columbus problem property Colonial Village hopes to close in weeks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former problem property in Columbus could have a new owner within the next few weeks. Court paperwork indicates buyer ARDG Capital and First Choice Investments plan to close on Colonial Village Apartments by the end of January. In May of this year, a Franklin...
WSYX ABC6
Central Ohio preparing for treacherous travel ahead of the holidays
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The weather outside may be frightful on the busiest travel days this holiday season. Crews in central Ohio are gearing up for the upcoming winter storm as 91 % of people in the state are planning to drive to their destinations this year. Department of...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Last day of quiet Wednesday before potentially dangerous storm arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Enjoy a couple of quiet days before we have to deal with a winter storm. We continue to refine the forecast and expect more updates as new data becomes available throughout the week. Travel is likely to be very difficult on Friday. Check Radar |...
WSYX ABC6
Stolen car crashes into Giant Eagle near Grandview Heights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after a reported stolen car crashed into a grocery store near Grandview Heights Monday morning. A driver smashed through the entrances of the Giant Eagle located along West 3rd Avenue. Police said the silver Dodge Journey crashed into the doors just after...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Holiday travel could get tricky with possible winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The first half of the week is relatively quiet. We are watching a large storm just in time for Christmas. Stay weather aware this week as more of the forecast and the impacts come into better focus. Here’s what we know so far:. Live...
WSYX ABC6
Holiday shows to experience in Central Ohio including The Trans-Siberian Orchestra
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Dave, The Arena Dude gives Good Day Columbus a Holiday Preview of all the shows coming to Columbus over the next couple of weeks. Dave also serves up the scoop on being backstage with Reba before her recent show. Dave also talks about how Columbus...
WSYX ABC6
Man struck, killed by car in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officers are investigating after a man was hit by a car and killed in east Columbus Sunday. The accident happened along East Livingston Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Police say a woman was driving west on East Livingston Avenue at Bairsford Drive in a 2023...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus military parents get surprise of their lives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus military family's Christmas wish came true in a way they never thought possible. There were many moving parts, but everything went off without a hitch. "I'm excited, nervous; I guess we'll see," said Senior Airman Jaylen Spotts as he was getting ready to...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium closing Dec. 23, 24 and 25 due to severe weather
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced that it will be closed this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday due to severe winter weather. Central Ohio is expected to see a severe temperature drop early Friday morning that will last through Christmas Day. A Winter Storm Watch has...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio AMBER Alert: What caused the communication lapse among police brass?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police officials said during a news conference Tuesday that issuing an AMBER Alert was a top priority. Many people across the state, however, did not get that alert until several hours after police said the Thomass twins had been abducted. Police said first reports of...
WSYX ABC6
Neighbors watch Columbus officers stand guard at short-term rental after triple shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two 22-year-old men are in critical condition after being shot at a University District home early Monday. Police said a 21-year-old man was also grazed when somebody sprayed bullets into a short-term rental property around 12:30 a.m. So far, no names of the victims have been released. Investigators have not talked about a motive or persons of interest in the case.
