Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Giant panda picks 2022 Peach Bowl winner

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Yang Yang, a 25-year-old male giant panda at Zoo Atlanta made his pick for the winner of the 2022 Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl. Zookeepers filled two boxes with bamboo, a panda's favorite food. One box featured the Ohio State logo, and the other represented Georgia. Unfortunately...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

She Serves: Looking back on a year of highlighting Ohio's women warriors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This holiday season we are looking back on a year of highlighting the service of Ohio's women warriors. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. One of the Marines helping with the ABC 6 Toys for Tots toy drive was Staff Sergeant Mallory Green who is back home in Ohio for the holidays for the first time after several years of serving overseas.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio AMBER Alert: Detectives checking hotels, motels, trailer parks in Dayton area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement officials said Wednesday that multiple agencies have been searching hotels, motels and trailer parks around the Dayton area, particularly around Interstates 70 and 75, looking for kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson and 5-month-old Kason Thomas. Columbus Deputy Chief Smith Weir said Jackson faces two...
DAYTON, OH
WSYX ABC6

3 young men shot at party in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shooting at a Vrbo rental near Ohio State’s campus injured three young men early Monday morning, Columbus police said. Officers responded to the home at 2026 North 4th Street after 12:30 a.m. and found two men with serious injuries. Paramedics rushed both victims to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. One of those victims is not expected to survive, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Kason Thomas: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
DAYTON, OH
WSYX ABC6

No injuries in early Tuesday morning Hilltop fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported following a house fire in the Hilltop early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to a house fire located along South Eureka Avenue around 1 a.m. According to investigators, it's too early to determine the cause of the fire. Everyone was able to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Showers move in Thursday ahead of winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a day of rain showers on Thursday, a winter storm will barrel in to Central Ohio early Friday morning with rain changing to snow showers, icing, gusty winds, and dangerous wind chills. WINTER STORM WARNING for portions of Central Ohio 7pm THU through 5pm...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Central Ohio preparing for treacherous travel ahead of the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The weather outside may be frightful on the busiest travel days this holiday season. Crews in central Ohio are gearing up for the upcoming winter storm as 91 % of people in the state are planning to drive to their destinations this year. Department of...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Stolen car crashes into Giant Eagle near Grandview Heights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after a reported stolen car crashed into a grocery store near Grandview Heights Monday morning. A driver smashed through the entrances of the Giant Eagle located along West 3rd Avenue. Police said the silver Dodge Journey crashed into the doors just after...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man struck, killed by car in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officers are investigating after a man was hit by a car and killed in east Columbus Sunday. The accident happened along East Livingston Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Police say a woman was driving west on East Livingston Avenue at Bairsford Drive in a 2023...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus military parents get surprise of their lives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus military family's Christmas wish came true in a way they never thought possible. There were many moving parts, but everything went off without a hitch. "I'm excited, nervous; I guess we'll see," said Senior Airman Jaylen Spotts as he was getting ready to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Neighbors watch Columbus officers stand guard at short-term rental after triple shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two 22-year-old men are in critical condition after being shot at a University District home early Monday. Police said a 21-year-old man was also grazed when somebody sprayed bullets into a short-term rental property around 12:30 a.m. So far, no names of the victims have been released. Investigators have not talked about a motive or persons of interest in the case.
COLUMBUS, OH

