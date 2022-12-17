Read full article on original website
Redding City Council approves micro-shelter off S. Market Street
REDDING, Calif. — — Redding City Council voted 3-1 Tuesday night to establish the first pallet shelter village in Redding, and some city leaders say it’s time. This will create the Market Street Emergency Housing site at 3211 Mark Street. It will consist of eight single-occupancy pallet shelters. Vise Mayor Mark Mezzano said the city is paying $150,000 for the shelters but they will be staffed and run by United Way.
The Casino Doesn’t Belong at Strawberry Fields
Publisher’s note: Letters to the Editor posted here are unedited, and solely express their authors’ views, and are unaffiliated with A News Cafe. Just days before the upcoming December 20th Redding City Council meeting, local residents have learned Councilmembers will once again be discussing the Redding Rancheria’s Casino Expansion Project. This is the same Project our City Council unanimously opposed three years ago. Those that have followed this Project since its origins 6 years ago, will hear a similar echo in a last-minute hearing the week of Christmas, when businesses are winding down and families are focused on the holidays. The Rancheria’s very first “scoping meeting” on this Project was ALSO held just days before Christmas, on December 21 st 2016 – presumably in an attempt to lower public awareness and participation. So like Groundhog Day, but on Christmas, Shasta County residents will once again be asked to set aside time with loved ones to trudge to a public meeting to voice opposition to this Project. The timing of Tuesdays Council Meeting aside, nothing has changed in Rancheria’s Project Proposal that would suggest the City Council should even remotely reconsider its strong opposition. The reasons that more than 6,000 residents have petitioned against this Project are as clear as they were 6 years ago.
Good News Rescue Mission to hold memorial for homeless who passed away in 2022
REDDING, Calif. — Redding's Good News Rescue Mission (GNRM) will hold a memorial on Wednesday morning honoring homeless in the community who have passed away in 2022. It will be held at 11 a.m. at the missions at 2842 South Market Street in Redding. The ceremony lines up with...
Whiskeytown works to burn excess fuel to keep the park safe
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — While peak fire season is over, park employees at the Whiskeytown National Recreation Area are taking measurements to prepare for next summer. Employees began burning piles of fire fuels collected over the past year. Fire Management Officer Jake Akerberg said, because of the Carr Fire,...
Redding Park Rangers nab wanted parolee at Nur Pon Open Space on Tuesday
A wanted parolee-at-large was caught by officers with the Redding Police Department's Park Rangers unit during their patrol of the Nur Pon Open Space Area on Tuesday. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said Park Rangers Jason Rhoads and Eddy Gilmette found 38-year-old Stephen Ashe of Shasta Lake, Calif. They learned Ashe had been wanted for absconding from his parole registration in Red Bluff since Nov. 18, 2022.
Casino controversy: Redding City Council and Redding Rancheria's casino request
REDDING, Calif. — Redding City Council members could decide, Tuesday night, whether to weigh in on a request by the Redding Rancheria to the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) to move forward on a plan to build a casino next to Interstate 5, just south of the City of Redding.
Mail theft in Shingletown becoming real issue for residents
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Mail theft has become a real problem in the town of Shingletown. What was initially reported as 300 units has now grown to over 500 mail units hit by thieves. Roger Ross was quite surprised when he saw a few boxes were left open when...
Local mom raising money for inclusive playground in Corning
CORNING, Calif. — A local mother is teaming up with other mothers and city leaders to help raise money to build an inclusive playground in Corning. Justine Reddish says it's a project dear to her heart as her four-year-old son has cerebral palsy. Reddish has an autoimmune disease and...
Tickets officially on sale for 75th annual Redding Rodeo
REDDING, Calif. — Tickets for the 75th annual Redding Rodeo went on sale on Monday. The rodeo is set for May 17-20, 2023 at the rodeo grounds behind the Civic Auditorium. Tickets start at $20 for the first events on Wednesday, May 17, and increase to $35 for events on Saturday, May 20.
Temporary free parking in downtown Redding ahead of new parking program
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding says metered parking downtown will be free of charge starting on Monday, ahead of the launch of a new parking program, which is set to start in early 2023. The first pay stations for the new program arrived and will be installed...
BREAKING: Firefighters respond to house fire in Happy Valley
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, DEC. 21, 6 PM:. Firefighters are currently responding to a residential structure fire in the Happy Valley area. CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County said their crews are working on a fully-involved residential structure fire on the 1600 block of Scout Street in the Happy Valley area. They said there are possible fire exposures from the main structure.
Shasta Meadows Elementary School Opens Newly Remodeled Playground
REDDING, Calif. — A new state-of-the-art playground was revealed Monday morning at Shasta Meadows Elementary School in Redding. Enterprise Elementary School District (EESD) Superintendent, school board members, and students attended the short opening ceremony in front of the playground. We’re so happy to be able to allow our students...
Former Shasta County CEO sentenced for embezzlement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The former CEO of Joined Inc. was sentenced to 18 months in prison for embezzlement from his employees’ retirement fund, according to the Department of Justice. Federal prosecutors said Maurice “Buddy” Shoe, 59, embezzled nearly $125,000 from the employee retirement benefits fund by withholding funds from...
6.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Northern California
Californians were awakened by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Northern California, which cut power to communities. The United States Geological Survey confirmed the quake hit about 12 miles west of Ferndale at 2:34 a.m. PST, The New York Times reported. It was felt as far away as...
Bethel responds to neighbors' concerns over new campus
REDDING, Calif. — A bit of a controversial topic lately has been the expansion of the Bethel campus off of Collyer Drive. Before Bethel’s campus expansion was approved last week by the planning commission, we heard concerns from residents that live across the street from the construction site.
How Flying Local During the Holidays can Impact Redding Economy
REDDING. Calif. — Traveling this holiday season? Consider flying out of the Redding Regional Airport (RDD). RDD sees a spike in flights during the holidays, but this is always to be expected. Though it may be busy this time of year, flying out of RDD might be cheaper than...
Investigation into narco sales within the City of Redding leads to two arrests
REDDING, Calif. — Two local men were arrested at a home in Redding on Wednesday following an investigation into narcotics trafficking within the city. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said their Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) and Bike Team officers began investigating large amounts of narcotics being distributed throughout the area back in November.
UPDATE: Superintendent of Gateway Unified fired by school board on Tuesday night
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Update on Tuesday, 12/20/22 after 9 pm:. In a 3-2 vote (Elias Haynes, Lindsi Haynes, and Cherrill Crawford voting in favor) the board of trustees has elected to terminate the contract of Superintendent Jim Harrell. Harrell has been the Superintendent since 2012 and has one...
Highway 32 in Tehama County reopens following crash
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 10:34 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 32 is back open in Tehama County after a crash Tuesday morning, according to Caltrans District 2. The crash was about five miles east of Deer Creek Bridge. The highway reopened around 10:30 a.m. Caltrans did not provide information about injuries.
DUI/Driver's License checkpoint planned in Redding on Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — Planning on driving through Redding this Thursday? Then you should make sure your driver's license is up to date. And, most importantly, make sure you are sober. The Redding Police Department (RPD) announced on Wednesday that their officers will be setting up a DUI/Driver's License checkpoint...
