UNC (5-7) lost to Air Force (9-4), 67-65, on the last shot of the game to close the nonconference schedule. It was a game the Bears could have won. The Bears defended well and finished with a near-identical offensive output compared to the Falcons. They limited turnovers and outrebounded the visitors by seven, as well. So much, however, came down to missed 3s and late-game situations that went in Air Force’s favor.

GREELEY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO