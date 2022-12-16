Read full article on original website
Watch: Stephen A. Smith says 'it’s time' for Buccaneers' Tom Brady to retire
Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith didn't dance around the issue when discussing the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. As shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing, Smith explained during Monday's edition of "First Take" why he believes "it's time" for Brady to ride off into the sunset of retirement following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
Ben Roethlisberger makes argument for Steelers to shut down QB Kenny Pickett
The Steelers' (6-8) playoff hopes are looking pretty bleak. Is there an argument to be made about shutting down rookie QB Kenny Pickett for the rest of the season?. Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger believes there is. "I don't want to say ever 'listen I'm done for the season,' but...
Fans React To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Monday Night
After Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to a miraculous Thursday Night Football win just over a week ago, various NFL media outlets were singing Mayfield’s praises. However, after his dismal performance against the Green Bay Packers last night, the tables have turned, and in a big way.
Steelers Legendary QB Ben Roethlisberger Posts Tribute To Fallen Legend Franco Harris
Everyone woke up to the sad news that Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Franco Harris passed away Wednesday morning at 72 years old. We were just days away until the 50-year anniversary of his “Immaculate Reception” was going to be celebrated at Acrisure Stadium. Furthermore, the game is against none other than the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL Analyst Makes Very Bold Statement On Packers’ Playoff Hopes
The Green Bay Packers did their part in keeping their playoff hopes alive, defeating the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, 24-12. It was arguably one of their best all-around games of the season as the offense moved the ball with success and the defense was dominant. Green Bay...
Eagles' Gardner Minshew had crazy living arrangement during offseason
Gardner Minshew is considered by many to be the most interesting man in the NFL, and the quarterback’s offseason living arrangement was one of the ways he earned that distinct honor. Minshew is under contract for $2.54 million with the Philadelphia Eagles. That is more than enough money to...
REPORT: Bears wide receiver situation looks even worse than it did on Tuesday
Bears wide receiver room doesn’t have many healthy bodies. The Chicago Bears need a Christmas miracle to come a day early this week. The Bears, who were already suspect at wide receiver before their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15, might be even more short-handed at the position on Christmas Eve without signing a new toy to the roster. A Bears wide receiver who was limited in practice Tuesday did not practice Wednesday.
Cowboys coaching problems result in loss to Jags
On Sunday, Cowboy fans had to suffer through a terrible loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime. This loss would bring the Cowboys' record to 10-4, which is still very good, but not enough to become the #1 seed in the nearing playoffs. It was surprising that this game turned into a loss for the boys, the offense played great, and the defense had trouble but still had good stops. So what went wrong?
Patriots legend blasts QB Mac Jones after Raiders debacle
New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman has once again taken some shots at quarterback Mac Jones. "The season’s on the line," Edelman said of Jones during the latest edition of the "Inside The NFL" Paramount+ program, as mentioned by Sean Keeley of The Comeback. "You gotta trip him." Specifically,...
ESPN's Brian Windhorst: Anthony Davis' injury is 'not good'
The Lakers haven't yet announced their evaluation of Davis, who collided with Denver's Nikola Jokic during Friday night's game. But ESPN's Windhorst believes the injury was very serious. "Suffice to say, he's not going to be out a game or two," reported Windhorst on his podcast "Brian Windhorst & The...
The video doesn't lie: Jets QB Zach Wilson stinks
Jets QB Zach Wilson threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Lions on Sunday, suggesting there are reasons for optimism regarding the beleaguered second-year quarterback. But there's little evidence that Wilson is a good quarterback or can become one. In 21 NFL starts, he has...
Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed
The San Francisco Giants backed out of their massive deal with Carlos Correa this week after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and we now know a bit more about the supposed medical issue. Correa missed time early in his MLB career with a back injury, so there was speculation...
Report: Giants have interest in former Mets slugger
The San Francisco Giants are scrambling to try to salvage something from an offseason that has quickly gone south, and their efforts may lead them to a former New York Met. The Giants have expressed interest in free agent outfielder Michael Conforto, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.
Cowboys defense in trouble regardless of Eagles' starting QB
The Cowboys defense, which has allowed more than 20 points five times this season, is not trending upward. Over the past two games, it has allowed 63 points. With the Eagles third-ranked offense coming to town, that's not ideal. And, yes, we know Philadelphia (13-1) may sit quarterback Jalen Hurts...
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Credits One Particular Defender For Team’s Phenomenal Run-Stopping Performance In Week 15 Victory
The Pittsburgh Steelers run defense suffered a setback in the Week 14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. With Lamar Jackson out of the lineup, it was quite obvious they were going to run the ball heavily, especially with running back JK Dobbins back in the lineup. That’s just what they did, and the Steelers run defense still couldn’t stop them. That was despite the Ravens being down to their third-string QB, Anthony Brown.
Steelers Can Officially Make Kenny Pickett, Jordan Addison Reunion a Reality
The Pittsburgh Steelers are likely eyeing a number of positions with their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but a Kenny Pickett-Pitt wide receiver reunion seems more promising by the day. With the recent success of former college teammates turned pro teammates, you have to wonder if the Steelers...
Shannon Sharpe Makes His Thoughts Clear On Aaron Rodgers’ Future
The Green Bay Packers aren’t used to losing, especially under the tutelage of coach Matt LaFleur. Before the 2022 season, the Packers had three consecutive 13-win seasons, resulting in two NFC Championship berths, both ending in losses. This year, they are 6-8 and find themselves clawing back into the...
49ers' Kyle Shanahan provides an injury update on Deebo Samuel
The San Francisco 49ers have three games remaining before their first playoff game. They have already clinched the NFC West. While the No. 2 seed could still be in play, head coach Kyle Shanahan wants to be strategic and careful with his banged-up players, ensuring that his team is as healthy as can be come postseason action.
Ravens Announce Three Roster Moves Including Signing WR Mike Thomas To PS
Baltimore also designated LB Josh Ross to return from injured reserve. This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. Thomas, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his...
