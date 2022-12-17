Read full article on original website
Related
Trespassing Teen Accused Of Obstruction, Resisting Arrest
A trespassing teen was accused of obstruction and resisting arrest Tuesday afternoon, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Robble Acosta reported contacting a 19-year-old at 4:41 p.m. Dec. 20, 2022, at a Texas Street address, a location the officer was aware the youth had previously been issued a criminal trespass warning, prohibiting him from being on the property.
Annona Woman Jailed On Federal Warrant
A 40-year-old Annona, Texas woman was jailed Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 20, 2022, on a federal warrant, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Lt. Mark Estes took Crystal McLin Lipe into custody at 2 p.m. Dec. 20, 2022, in the 8th Judicial District Courtroom on a federal warrant for tampering with a consumer product.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Sulphur Springs Police responded to a home on Bellview where a man had crawled through a window. Police searched 22-year-old Braylan Parker Tillery and found marijuana and paraphernalia. They arrested him for Burglary of a Habitation and possession of marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone. His bonds total $31,000. Police arrested...
Sulphur Springs Man Accused of Bellview Street Burglary
A 22-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of a Bellview Street burglary Monday morning. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Officer Edward Jaime were dispatched at 9 a.m. Dec. 19, 2022, to a Bellview Street address, where a man was reported to be inside the home without the owner’s permission. He was seen entering the building through a bedroom window.
easttexasradio.com
Hearing For Accused Wood County Constable
Quitman held a Monday afternoon status hearing in the case of Wood County Precinct 2 Constable Kelly Smith. A grand jury indicted him for allegedly directing his K-9 partner to “bite a suspect who did not pose a threat that warranted use of the police dog.” The indictment alleges the actions resulted in “unnecessary bodily injury to the suspect.” Constable Smith’s attorney said Smith sustained a broken finger and a knee injury during the incident, and his actions were all in compliance with K-9 handler standards.”
easttexasradio.com
Wood County Woman Arrested For Trafficking
A Wood County woman is in the Smith County Jail for allegedly assisting in the sex trafficking of a minor. The state has charged Carly Sofia Loughmiller of Hawkins with the trafficking of persons. Her bond is $450,000, and her arrest resulted from an extensive investigation by Texas Rangers, Smith County DA’s Office, Homeland Security, and other agencies.
Rockwall County jury sentences local man to 20 years on drug charges
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 19, 2022) A Rockwall County jury has convicted former Rockwall resident, Robert Procsal Jr., 46, of the 1st degree felony offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver Tetrahydrocannabinol and the State Jail Felony offense of Possession of Marijuana (approximately four pounds). One hour after retiring to deliberate on punishment, the jury sentenced Procsal Jr. to twenty (20) years in a Texas prison on the Possession with Intent to Deliver case and two (2) years on the Possession case.
SSPD: Woman Jailed After Failing To Pay For More Than $100 Worth Of Merchandise
A 35-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was jailed on a felony charge after admitting she failed to pay for more than $100 worth of merchandise before leaving the self-checkout at Walmart over the weekend, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Francisco Castro reported being contacted at 3:32 p.m. Dec....
cbs19.tv
POLICE: 'Armed and dangerous' suspect in overnight Tyler shooting surrenders to authorities
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says a suspect in an overnight shooting has surrendered to authorities. According to the TPD, around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to the 2400 block of Sherwood St. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived,, they found a juvenile male who had been shot multiple times.
easttexasradio.com
Leonard Man Receives 13 Years
Fannin County District Attorney’s Office reports that Brandon Chappell received a 13-year sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Chappell, his wife, and stepchildren moved to Leonard in August 2016. The victim, who is now 17, testified the sexual abuse started sometime after the start of her ninth-grade school year and continued until her mother and Chappell separated in 2017.
11 vehicles involved in 2 crashes on I-20 in Smith County
UPDATE- There were no major injuries after two crashes on I-20 in Smith County on Monday. The first crash involved seven vehicles. A vehicle tried to take the ramp onto I-20, then an 18-wheeler behind it tried to avoid hitting the car and swerved, DPS said. The 18-wheeler overturned as a result. Six other cars […]
Rockwall police issue Silver Alert for missing woman
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 20, 2022) – The Rockwall Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating missing 73-year old Jimmie Thompson of Rockwall, TX. Mrs. Thompson was reported missing on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 20th, 2022. She has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and is believed to be driving a 2005 White Lincoln Aviator with Texas License Plate DM3H529.
KLTV
Tyler man still missing after almost one year
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday will mark one year since the disappearance of 21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez. He was last seen Dec. 23, 2021, and to this day, Tyler police say he is still considered missing with no new leads. The Rodriguez family continues to look for him after almost a year without answers.
ketr.org
GISD: Students to blame in September bus arson incident
In Greenville, the Herald Banner reports that a Greenville Independent School District school bus was destroyed in September as a result of arson committed by students. The incident happened during the afternoon of Sunday Sept. 18 at the Greenville ISD bus barn. District officials told the Herald Banner that a Greenville Fire Department investigation indicated students were to blame. Greenville ISD Chief Communications Officer Helen Williams said the students were disciplined, but did not give details.
Jacksonville man sentenced to 3 years in prison for lesser charge in connection to fatal Tyler daiquiri shooting
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man was sentenced to three years in prison for the lesser charge of aggravated assault after being arrested for murder in connection to the 2021 Tyler daiquiri shooting. Dycorrian Lofton, 24, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 9. He turned himself in to Tyler […]
Fire at Freedom Fellowship Church was caused due to electrical issues, officials say
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Fire officials said an electrical power strip was the unintentional cause of a fire on Monday at the Freedom Fellowship Church. The blaze was started in the northeast side of the building where several electrical items were connected to a power strip, authorities said. Firefighters were called to the church at […]
East Texas police investigating after family says two dogs were poisoned
BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) — On the morning of Dec. 13, Brandie Howell’s son went to feed their three dogs in the morning, only to find two of his three dogs had suddenly died. “We loved them immensely, we had them since puppies. They were everything to us,” said Brandie Howell. Howell said she did […]
Dr. David Sargent Honored At Retirement Celebration For 14 Years As ENT Specialist With CHRISTUS Clinic
Staff, coworkers, family, friends and community members gathered Monday evening to wish Dr. David Sargent well as he embarks on the next chapter of life – retirement. Sargent has most recently served as an ear, nose and throat specialist with CHRISTUS in Sulphur Springs. Brad Burgin, Practice Manager for...
What to do if you hit a deer while driving?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The roads in East Texas are no stranger to deer. Drivers often try to avoid them at all costs, but what should you do if you hit one? Experts say that you should not stop and try to move it out of the road, especially if it is dark outside. Texas […]
Hopkins County Unemployment Rate Unchanged From October To November 2022
Franklin County Has Lowest Jobless Rate in 9-County Workforce Development Area; Hopkins Delta Counties Tied for Second Lowest Rate In Northeast Texas WDA Last Month. Franklin County’s 3.5% unemployment rate was the lowest in Northeast Texas Workforce Development Area and even lower than the overall state jobless average of 3.7% for November 2022. While a 0.1% increase from October 2022, Franklin County’s November 2022 jobless rate was still 0.1% lower than November of 2021, according to the latest Local Area Unemployment Statistics released Friday morning, Dec. 16, 2022, on the Texas Labor Market Information website for Texas Workforce Commission.
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0