Study: West Virginia is the most underrated state

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A study conducted by Study Finds found that West Virginia is the most underrated state, beating out Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The study says 37% of people that responded to the study say they would like to visit West Virginia. Rhode Island and Massachusetts are behind West Virginia, both at 31%.

“When travelers take a chance on visiting these areas and exploring sites like underrated national parks, charming mountain towns and cascading waterfalls, they may easily find what they’ve been searching for,” said Chelsea Ruby, West Virginia Tourism Secretary.

It says the 62% that went out of their comfort zone into a place they did not think they would like, 89% say they were pleasantly surprised.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

The study shows that people’s favorite vacation activities include relaxing, trying new food, going on new adventures and making the most of their hotel or resort.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.