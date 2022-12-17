ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: West Virginia is the most underrated state

By Isaac Taylor
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A study conducted by Study Finds found that West Virginia is the most underrated state, beating out Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The study says 37% of people that responded to the study say they would like to visit West Virginia. Rhode Island and Massachusetts are behind West Virginia, both at 31%.

“When travelers take a chance on visiting these areas and exploring sites like underrated national parks, charming mountain towns and cascading waterfalls, they may easily find what they’ve been searching for,” said Chelsea Ruby, West Virginia Tourism Secretary.

It says the 62% that went out of their comfort zone into a place they did not think they would like, 89% say they were pleasantly surprised.

The study shows that people’s favorite vacation activities include relaxing, trying new food, going on new adventures and making the most of their hotel or resort.

Elizabeth Terry
4d ago

We may be poor… but its beautiful. What is not to absolutely love, mild summers, not so cold and snowy winters. My god what a treat it is to look at the mountains, the greenery, the rivers. Stunning. Ive been to 52 countries… and i chose this place to be my forever.

Guest
4d ago

I like our horrible press we receive. Don’t see midnight flights of border bandits landing here. We are being slowly invaded by fairly wealthy individuals escaping their often crime infested states and not wanting the hurricane/tornado South. If the State can get rid of the state income tax for retirees I believe we could be like Idaho where my cousin and her husband left AZ for.

