Broncos QB Russell Wilson went to casino after news he was ruled out of game
Russell Wilson had some unexpected down time leading up to the Denver Broncos’ Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals, and the quarterback decided to spend some of it at the casino. Wilson suffered a head injury during last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He has cleared...
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Makes Bold Claim After Monday Night Win
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers picked up a much-needed victory on Monday Night Football over the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. That pushed their record to 6-8, keeping their slim playoff hopes alive in the process. That is two wins in a row for Green Bay, who...
Panthers Cornerback Oddly Says Steelers’ Top 2 Wide Receivers Are Not ‘Much Of A Hard Assignment’
While playoff hopes are dwindling for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team was able to come up with a non-conference win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. There were many positives to take away from the 24-16 victory . The rushing attack was able to gain 156 yards on the ground and wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, who has been clearly frustrated with his target share this season, had his best game of 2022. The pass catcher hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards from backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. Not everyone involved in the game was very impressed with his performance, however.
Watch: Stephen A. Smith says 'it’s time' for Buccaneers' Tom Brady to retire
Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith didn't dance around the issue when discussing the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. As shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing, Smith explained during Monday's edition of "First Take" why he believes "it's time" for Brady to ride off into the sunset of retirement following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Deshaun Watson Had A Message For Browns Fans After Victory
Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens was a gigantic game for the Cleveland Browns. While it was an important divisional game, it was also a big game for quarterback Deshaun Watson. With the team’s win, the star quarterback had a message for fans of the Browns. So what...
"The legend of Brock Purdy continues to grow": Where the 49ers stand in Week 16 power rankings
The San Francisco 49ers received some extra rest thanks to playing on a Thursday night. The team returns to the practice field this afternoon to prepare for its next opponent, the Washington Commanders. The red-hot 49ers are the winners of seven consecutive games, winning the last three with a rookie...
Falcons breakout player suffers season-ending injury
The Falcons’ incredibly deep backfield took a hit over the weekend. Despite Tyler Allgeier‘s career day against the Saints, it was Caleb Huntley who got the start in New Orleans, receiving the first carry of the day. However, it was later revealed that Huntley, amid a breakout campaign, tore his Achilles which will require surgery, per Adam Schefter.
Bears Announce Five Moves, Including Designating RB Khalil Herbert To Return & Signing DE Terrell Lewis To PS
This opens up a three-week window for Herbert to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. The Bears also announced they have waived CB Justin Layne and signed LB Elijah Lee off the Chiefs practice squad in a corresponding move. Chicago also added...
Underrated Steelers Player Links Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Pittsburgh’s Week 15 Win Over Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was absolutely controlled by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in a Week 14 loss. Head coach, John Harbuagh‘s team ran for 215 yards including a fourth quarter drive that was 13 plays as the 57-yard possession led to a go-ahead field goal. While the performance wasn’t as impressive in Week 15, Mike Tomlin‘s group had 156 rushing yards and controlled the clock for over 36 minutes. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t necessarily sexy, but the offense was committed to running the football and the 45 attempts on the ground are a big reason why Pittsburgh now has six wins.
What was said during halftime that sparked historic Vikings comeback?
Kirk Cousins had overcome a 24-point deficit already in his 11-year NFL career, so staging a 33-point comeback presumably wasn’t as daunting of a task for him as one might think. In a recent interview with MMQB’s Albert Breer, Cousins recalled a sure level of calmness in Minnesota’s locker...
Eagles send cheesesteaks to Jaguars after win over Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles thanked the Jacksonville Jaguars for defeating the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday via a tasty and appropriate gift. According to Alexandria Mansfield of the Florida Times-Union, the owner of the Jacksonville-based Philadelphia-themed restaurant Philly’s Finest confirmed that he received an order for 35 cheesesteaks and 25 large fries to be delivered to Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson on Monday following the club's 40-34 overtime win over the Cowboys.
Matt Rhule expected to hire Texas high school coach to Nebraska staff
Matt Rhule didn't make it as head coach of the Carolina Panthers, but his failed NFL stint shouldn't take away from what he was able to accomplish previously as a college coach. With that in mind, there's plenty of reasons for fans of the Nebraska Cornhuskers to be excited about their new head coach.
Eagles' Gardner Minshew had crazy living arrangement during offseason
Gardner Minshew is considered by many to be the most interesting man in the NFL, and the quarterback’s offseason living arrangement was one of the ways he earned that distinct honor. Minshew is under contract for $2.54 million with the Philadelphia Eagles. That is more than enough money to...
Watch: Julian Edelman has fitting reaction to Patriots-Raiders ending
Julian Edelman reacted the same way most New England Patriots fans likely did to the final play of the team’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Edelman was actually in Las Vegas to attend Sunday’s game in person, meaning he was able to provide an instant reaction to New England’s disastrous final play. Edelman shared his response in a video, in which he dumbfoundedly asks “What the f— are we doing?” before angrily throwing his baseball cap at a seat.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Credits One Particular Defender For Team’s Phenomenal Run-Stopping Performance In Week 15 Victory
The Pittsburgh Steelers run defense suffered a setback in the Week 14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. With Lamar Jackson out of the lineup, it was quite obvious they were going to run the ball heavily, especially with running back JK Dobbins back in the lineup. That’s just what they did, and the Steelers run defense still couldn’t stop them. That was despite the Ravens being down to their third-string QB, Anthony Brown.
Ravens land veteran WR Sammy Watkins
Amid another season of struggles at the wide receiver position, the Baltimore Ravens picked up Sammy Watkins off waivers from the Green Bay Packers. This is pretty much a no-brainer for Baltimore. Watkins, 29, had a base salary of $1.12 million before Green Bay opted to move off the veteran. The team will pay the prorated version of that, less than $200,000, for the remainder of the season.
Patriots OL makes risky social media move regarding QB situation
ESPN's Bill Barnwell wrote a piece this week suggesting that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could seek to replace the former Alabama signal-caller in the offseason with former New England quarterbacks Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo. A link to Barnwell's article was posted on the NFL on ESPN's Instagram page on Monday, and among the thousands of "likes" on the post was one from Brown.
Bears linebacker done for season with ankle injury
A fan-favorite Bears linebacker is out for the season. The Chicago Bears are getting ready to play one of their most challenging games on the schedule. The Buffalo Bills will head into Chicago with one other league’s best quarterbacks. A Bears linebacker who had been playing well as Roquan Smith’s replacement will not be able to play Saturday.
Packers fans buzzing about Amari Rodgers replacement
Packers fans are loving Keisean Nixon after his breakout on MNF. The Green Bay Packers scored a massive victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. The win keeps the Packers in the playoff hunt. The Packers had a solid game all around as they efficiently handled a bad and shorthanded Rams team. One player has Packers fans excited as he took over the game Monday night.
Ravens Announce Three Roster Moves Including Signing WR Mike Thomas To PS
Baltimore also designated LB Josh Ross to return from injured reserve. This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. Thomas, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his...
