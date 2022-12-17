ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Lawmakers plan to resurrect the clean heat standard as the ‘Affordable Heating Act’

By Emma Cotton
VTDigger
 5 days ago
Hunter Leveille, of Enfield, New Hampshire, brings the propane line back to his truck after filling a homeowner's tanks on the Quechee-West Hartford Road in Hartford last winter. File photo by Geoff Hansen/Valley News

Lawmakers said they plan to bring back one of the most significant climate bills of the last legislative session, which they failed to push past Gov. Phil Scott’s veto pen by a single vote.

The bill that called for a clean heat standard will get a new name this biennium — the Affordable Heating Act — but Sen. Chris Bray, D-Addison, who is drafting the legislation, said much will remain the same.

“I'm talking with lots of different parties who all were involved in the creation of the original bill, including colleagues and folks outside the building, trying to better understand where there are some opportunities to improve upon our work last year, which, you know, passed both House and Senate with strong votes,” Bray said. “There’s some good work there, already, to build on.”

Last year’s bill laid out a clean heat standard that would gradually transition home heating and cooling systems away from fossil fuels. Using a credit system, it would have rewarded entities — organizations, businesses and, in some instances, homeowners — who helped to reduce thermal fossil fuel usage in Vermont’s buildings.

A person who installed a heat pump, sealed and insulated a home to make it weather-proof or installed efficient appliances could earn credits as long as their project measurably reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

In turn, the measure would have established “obligated parties” — fuel dealers bringing fossil fuels for heating into Vermont for sale — that would be required to buy or generate an increasing number of credits per year.

The skeleton of last year’s clean heat standard is likely to remain under consideration in this year’s bill, with lawmakers looking to refine the details and address concerns raised last session.

Scott expressed concern that it would give the state’s Public Utility Commission too much power and potentially raise costs for Vermonters. Lawmakers included a measure in the bill that would send it back through the legislature after being drawn up by the commission, and Bray said he plans to keep that measure in the new draft.

The bill’s failure was due, in part, to disagreement within the environmental community about what should be included.

Some environmental and social justice groups, such as the Conservation Law Foundation, 350VT and Rights & Democracy, opposed the bill, expressing concern mainly with its inclusion of “sustainably sourced biofuels” and “renewable natural gas” as a clean heat measure eligible for credits.

Bray said he plans to take a close look at biofuels this session. From the beginning, he said the new measure is likely to address emissions resulting from the entire life cycle of a fuel, and those emissions would factor into the crediting system.

Asked whether the bill would address environmental and social impacts associated with biofuels that aren’t directly related to emissions, Bray said it’s possible.

“If you're growing a crop that's then going to be combusted, it would make no sense to look only at the carbon intensity but ignore, for instance, a water quality issue that could come out of the production of that crop,” Bray said.

Other groups, such as Rights & Democracy, were concerned that low-income Vermonters, who typically spend a higher percentage of their income on heat, could be left with rising costs if the bill wasn’t implemented carefully — and if measures such as weatherization weren’t made accessible.

Recent measures have changed that equation, said Dan Fingas, who works on political issues in Rights & Democracy’s Vermont branch.

“We've really seen the advocacy groups, the environmental groups that were for the clean heat standard last year taking in the criticisms from last year's bill and willing to work on it and better the bill to make a cleaner heat standard, and to make the bill one that would help all Vermonters,” Fingas said.

Most recently, an initiative called the Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program has allowed Vermonters to pay for weatherization projects through financing on their utility bills. That program comes along with a suite of programs designed to incentivize Vermonters to weatherize.

Environmentalists widely agree that the cheapest heat sources for Vermonters would come through a combination of weatherization and a transition away from the volatile fossil fuel market.

“A well-designed clean heat standard or affordable heating act could be really game-changing for Vermont based on looking at the affordability of access to clean heating options, based on reducing climate pollution, based on reducing toxic air pollution as well,” said Chase Whiting, a staff attorney at the Conservation Law Foundation.

Both Rights & Democracy and the Conservation Law Foundation said they’re prepared to support the bill if biofuels and affordability are addressed.

Democrats and Progressives now have supermajorities in the House and Senate, and could override vetos from Scott by a wider margin than last session.

House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, said she hasn’t yet reviewed a draft of the new Affordable Heating Act, but that she plans to make the measure a priority this session.

“There is a lot of energy around figuring out a way to bring this bill back in a different form that we could get across the finish line,” Krowinski said. “So it is a priority for me to work on getting a different version of the clean heat standard across the finish line and look to other policies that can reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.”

A third of Vermont’s total greenhouse gas emissions come from the heating sector. Vermont’s 2020 Global Warming Solutions Act requires the state to measurably reduce those emissions, and reductions in each sector must be proportionate to the amount the sector produces.

In the thermal sector, Vermont must reduce emissions 15% by 2025, 40% by 2030 and 80% by 2050.

Becca White, a leader of Vermont’s Climate Caucus who will represent Windsor County in the Vermont Senate next session after serving two terms in the House, said her primary focus will be getting the historic numbers of new lawmakers caught up on the weedy piece of legislation, which was passed by 99 lawmakers last time around.

“The big work that we have to do this session is getting our newest members, this largest class of people, to understand the nuances that we were able to get across to the last class of elected leaders in the House and the Senate,” she said.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Lawmakers plan to resurrect the clean heat standard as the ‘Affordable Heating Act’ .

Comments / 9

Reactor
4d ago

No matter what the Vermont politicians call it, the citizens of Vermont will pay the price. This bill needs to be placed on the ballot so all Vermonters can vote yes or no. Our politicians should not be allowed to pass this without some kind of monetary compensation for the average citizen, especially rural, that rely on oil and propane to survive. The Governor was right to veto this bill. Hopefully the people in Vermont will pound these politicians into giving up on thus extremely expensive proposition that Vermonters will wind up paying for.

Reply
10
George Thomson JR
4d ago

Any bill or any statement that comes from the mouth of any progressive Democrat containing the word AFFORDABLE is anything but. If anyone didn't learn that from the Obama administration there's probably not much hope for you.

Reply
8
DLeeM
4d ago

Just changed the name, same ol bait and switch. They bait you with lower initial payments then your new non fossil fuel bill soars to 10x what you were initially paying for fossil fuel. And it doesn't change a thing with the climate or environment.

Reply
5
