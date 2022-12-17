ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

MKT trail extension in the Heights completed

HOUSTON – The City of Houston held a ribbon cutting Tuesday to celebrate the new MKT Spur Connector that connects the MKT and White Oak Bayou Greenway trails. The $1.2 million project includes 850 feet of a 10-foot-wide concrete hike-and-bike trail, along with stormwater upgrades, a retaining wall and safety railings.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Freeze: How to protect your plants ahead of freezing temperatures

HOUSTON – The much-anticipated freeze expected to hit the Houston area Thursday has nurseries urging people not to forget about their plants. At Enchanted Forrest in Richmond, employees have been preparing the plants for the extreme cold as early as Monday. Plant beds are being covered with frost clothes,...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Arctic blast timeline for Houston area

HOUSTON - We are now less than 24 hours away from what will be the biggest surge of chilly air since the "Big Freeze" back in February 2021!. This cold snap thankfully won't last as long or come with any snow or ice, but it will produce dangerous cold that will lead to a widespread hard freeze for multiple nights. Wind gusts near 40 mph will produce the threat of scattered power outages and dangerously low wind chill values.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Fort Bend County Judge KP George discusses extreme weather prep

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is preparing for a Hard Freeze and Wind Chill Watch in effect from Thursday to Saturday. Fort Bend County Judge KP George held a news conference to discuss the the county’s extreme weather...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man surrenders in connection to murder outside of bar in Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police say a woman who was shot Sunday night outside of a bar in Montrose has died and a person of interest has turned themselves in to authorities. With help from Quanell X, the suspect, Brandon McKinney turned himself in to police in connection to the shooting on Wednesday.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

The Crack Shack coming soon to Katy

HOUSTON – The Crack Shack, a fried chicken concept, is coming soon to Katy, Texas. It will open in early February at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. in Katy’s LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch Shopping Center. The restaurant will serve bone-in fried chicken, fried chicken sandwiches and bowls. “We’re incredibly...
KATY, TX
spacecityweather.com

A prolonged hard freeze is coming to Houston just ahead of the Christmas holiday

The forecast is now pretty well locked in for this week: We’ll see wet conditions today, followed by three cloudy and not too cold, not too hot days. Then on Thursday, likely during the afternoon or evening hours, temperatures are going to plunge as a very sharp front whips into the area and causes temperatures to plummet. Precautions for a hard freeze, including protecting exposed pipes, plants, pets, and people should be taken ahead of time.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy