Arctic blast 2022: Houston and Harris County officials prepare residents for extreme weather
From discussions of the power grid to power monoxide concerns, county and city leaders addressed how to prepare and whether or not to have faucets dripping.
Click2Houston.com
MKT trail extension in the Heights completed
HOUSTON – The City of Houston held a ribbon cutting Tuesday to celebrate the new MKT Spur Connector that connects the MKT and White Oak Bayou Greenway trails. The $1.2 million project includes 850 feet of a 10-foot-wide concrete hike-and-bike trail, along with stormwater upgrades, a retaining wall and safety railings.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Freeze: How to protect your plants ahead of freezing temperatures
HOUSTON – The much-anticipated freeze expected to hit the Houston area Thursday has nurseries urging people not to forget about their plants. At Enchanted Forrest in Richmond, employees have been preparing the plants for the extreme cold as early as Monday. Plant beds are being covered with frost clothes,...
fox26houston.com
Arctic blast timeline for Houston area
HOUSTON - We are now less than 24 hours away from what will be the biggest surge of chilly air since the "Big Freeze" back in February 2021!. This cold snap thankfully won't last as long or come with any snow or ice, but it will produce dangerous cold that will lead to a widespread hard freeze for multiple nights. Wind gusts near 40 mph will produce the threat of scattered power outages and dangerously low wind chill values.
Click2Houston.com
Fort Bend County Judge KP George discusses extreme weather prep
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is preparing for a Hard Freeze and Wind Chill Watch in effect from Thursday to Saturday. Fort Bend County Judge KP George held a news conference to discuss the the county’s extreme weather...
fox26houston.com
Contractor advises Houstonians turn off water completely and drain pipes, instead of insulating pipes
HOUSTON - Many Houstonians say they've learned their lesson from last year’s freeze. This time around, they’re leaving nothing to chance. STAY WARM: Warming centers for Houston area residents to open Thursday. "Everything’s been tough.," said Lorenzo Constantini. "Everything costs way more than it should, so you definitely...
Sinking Houston suburbs: How groundwater extraction is causing neighborhoods to sink
And it doesn't end with the once-influential neighborhood. Others are under a dangerous threat for flooding in these low-lying communities.
Expect downtown street closures as City of Houston conducts full-scale active shooter training
The exercise will allow first responders and city employees to experience a simulated real-world active shooter event. See which streets will be impacted if you're headed to downtown.
60 cars inside high-end automotive shop when fire starts in SW Houston
HOUSTON — At least 60 cars were inside a high-end automotive garage that caught fire Tuesday morning, the Houston Fire Department said. The fire started around 4 a.m. at Uptown Automotive on Mapleridge Street near Elm Street. The business services antique and classic cars, according to HFD Cpt. Sedrick Robinett.
fox26houston.com
Greater Houston preparing for artic blast, residents having flashbacks of 2021 winter storm
HARRIS COUNTY - This Christmas won't be a white one, but it will be cold, as freezing temperatures head toward Houston. Many Houston residents are having flashbacks to 2 years ago when a similar freeze came and caused complete chaos. "I just remember sliding a lot on the main roads,...
Click2Houston.com
Houston area plumbers busy protecting pipes ahead of Friday’s freezing temperatures
HOUSTON – The temperatures will continue to decline throughout the week, dropping below the freezing mark on Friday. A Houston area plumbing company says the time to start protecting your pipes is now. Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of Rosenberg is already busy protecting pipes from Friday’s freeze. Temperatures are...
Click2Houston.com
Man surrenders in connection to murder outside of bar in Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police say a woman who was shot Sunday night outside of a bar in Montrose has died and a person of interest has turned themselves in to authorities. With help from Quanell X, the suspect, Brandon McKinney turned himself in to police in connection to the shooting on Wednesday.
Click2Houston.com
BARC’s tips on preparing your pets for the cold, and how you can help donate to the shelter
HOUSTON – The team over at BARC Animal Shelter is working hard to prepare for the upcoming cold weather, and there’s plenty of ways you can still help them. As they continue to take donations of blankets and laundry to keep their shelter pets warm, they gave us a few more tips on how to prepare your pets for the freeze.
Repeat offender arrested in North Houston for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in car
A Houston man who had previously been arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) and released on bond, was pulled over and taken into custody last weekend. Precinct 4 deputies say the man was driving while intoxicated with three young children in the vehicle.
Click2Houston.com
The Crack Shack coming soon to Katy
HOUSTON – The Crack Shack, a fried chicken concept, is coming soon to Katy, Texas. It will open in early February at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. in Katy’s LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch Shopping Center. The restaurant will serve bone-in fried chicken, fried chicken sandwiches and bowls. “We’re incredibly...
KHOU
60 antique, classic cars destroyed in auto shop fire in SW Houston
At least 60 cars were inside a high-end automotive garage that caught fire. Uptown Automotive services antique and classic cars.
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after man found dead in vacant building in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vacant building in southeast Houston Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of an assistance request at 3577 Yellowstone Blvd around 12 p.m. and found the man dead from what appeared to be blunt force trauma.
spacecityweather.com
A prolonged hard freeze is coming to Houston just ahead of the Christmas holiday
The forecast is now pretty well locked in for this week: We’ll see wet conditions today, followed by three cloudy and not too cold, not too hot days. Then on Thursday, likely during the afternoon or evening hours, temperatures are going to plunge as a very sharp front whips into the area and causes temperatures to plummet. Precautions for a hard freeze, including protecting exposed pipes, plants, pets, and people should be taken ahead of time.
Click2Houston.com
Northbound lanes on Southwest Freeway near Highway 288 back open after big rig crash, HPD says
HOUSTON – All the northbound lanes on Southwest Freeway near Highway 288 are back open Tuesday after a crash involving a big rig, TranStar said. HPD and TxDOT reportedly had all north lanes of the Southwest Freeway closed at the transition ramp to 288 South. According to police, a...
fox26houston.com
Driver, 8 migrants detained after chase in stolen pickup truck: Houston police
HOUSTON - A driver and eight migrants were detained after a police chase with a stolen truck early Monday morning, Houston police say. According to police, the incident began around 2 a.m. when officers ran a license plate on a pickup truck, and it came back as stolen from another vehicle.
