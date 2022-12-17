ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texomashomepage.com

Rise in Texas antisemitic incidents expected for 2022

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — After a sharp rise in the 2021 numbers, the Jewish community and allies fear antisemitic attacks and rhetoric in Texas and nationwide will be worse this year. Such threats are all too real for Austin synagogue Congregation Beth Israel, which is still recovering from an arson...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy