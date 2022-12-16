Christopher Ryan Doty, 30, a lifetime resident of the Syracuse area, died Dec. 20, 2022, at home in Syracuse. “Chris,” as most knew him, was born Sept. 25, 1992, in Elkhart, the son of Douglas Doty and Patsy Miller. He was a graduate of Wawasee High School, competing in soccer and football in his youth. He worked in several local positions after graduating and may be remembered for working at Maple Leaf, Forest River and other RV manufacturers.

SYRACUSE, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO