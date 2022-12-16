Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Barbara Ruth Kessie — PENDING
Barbara Ruth Kessie, 97, Columbia City, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Mason Health Care Center, Warsaw. Arrangements and memorial service dates are currently pending with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City.
inkfreenews.com
Patricia Dilley
Patricia A. (DeRose) Dilley, 78, Fort Wayne, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at her residence in Fort Wayne. She was born Oct. 23, 1944. Pat married Clarence L. Dilley on June 18, 1966. Pat is survived by her husband of 56 years, Clarence Dilley; two daughters, Lee Ann (Larry) Thompson...
inkfreenews.com
Michelle Ann Blocker — PENDING
Michelle Ann Blocker, 67, North Manchester, died Dec. 21, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending at McKee Mortuary, North Manchester.
inkfreenews.com
Braxton Chase McGuire — UPDATED
Braxton Chase McGuire, 18, Fort Wayne, formerly of Warsaw, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Indianapolis. He was born Aug. 22, 2004, in Marion County, to Michelle Lynn (Hopkins) McGuire and Joshua Joseph McGuire. Braxton loved all things outdoors, hiking, biking, climbing and being by water. He enjoyed exploring...
inkfreenews.com
Guy Alspaugh — UPDATED
Guy L. Alspaugh, 85, longtime resident of Warsaw, died surrounded by his family Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Born May 22, 1937, in Silver Lake, Guy was the son of Alvin and Lulu Alspaugh (Grube). He was a 1955 graduate of Warsaw Community High School. After high school, in 1956, he joined the United States Marine Corps. On Jan. 5, 1957, he was united in marriage to Nancy VandeWater in Auburn. The two have shared 65 years together.
inkfreenews.com
Sally Wagner — PENDING
Sally Wagner, 89, formerly of Warsaw, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
James Allen Eppelmann
James Allen Eppelmann, 56, Columbia City, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at his residence in Columbia City. He was born March 6, 1966. Surviving are his two sons, James and Lucas Eppelmann; his father and stepmother, Nikolai (Sharron) Eppelmann, Defiance, Ohio; siblings, Nikolai “Tom” (Dot) Eppelmann, Warsaw, Theresa (William) Fruit, Parker City and Michelle (Jon) Studebaker, Larwill; and several stepsiblings and adopted siblings.
inkfreenews.com
Area Warming Centers For The Holiday Weekend
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — Dangerously low temperatures and wind chills are in the forecast for this holiday weekend, with temperatures Friday, Dec. 23, predicted to reach a low of -10 F. Hoosiers statewide can utilize Indiana 211, a 24/7 resource that continuously updates warming center locations and hours. You may...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Steve Conway, $450.20. Carrissa Coverstone, $1,228.69. Natalie Greene, $1,054.73. Michael Hoskins, $386.86. Dylan T. Tharp, $309.32. Brian J. Tucker,...
inkfreenews.com
Patricia ‘Patty’ Jean Bauer
Patricia Jean “Patty” Bauer, 84, Plymouth, died Dec. 15, 2022, at Pilgrim Manor in Plymouth. Patty was born Oct. 5, 1938. Patty is survived by her sons, Brent A. Bauer, Las Cruces, N.M. and Rodney V. (Cindy) Bauer II, Indianapolis; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara Brunk, Joann Wagoner, Plymouth and Margaret Heckley, Indianapolis.
inkfreenews.com
James Earl Easterday
James Earl ‘Jim’ Easterday, 68, Wabash, died at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at his daughter’s home in Peru. He was born Oct. 6, 1954. Jim married Doris Ann Reed on Sept. 15, 1984; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter, Carrie...
inkfreenews.com
Patricia Ann Miller
Patricia Ann Miller, 75, Culver, died Dec. 14, 2022. Patty was born Nov. 18, 1947. Patty is survived by her four siblings, Marilynn Pacilio, Kenneth Miller, Michael Miller and Lawrence Miller. Odom Funeral Home, Culver, is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Peggy Lou Earnhart Thomas — UPDATED
Peggy Lou Earnhart Thomas, 91, formerly of Kimmell, died peacefully at 6:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Lake City Place, Warsaw, where she was a resident for the past five years. Born Aug. 14, 1931, in Swan Township, Noble County, she was the firstborn of nine children of the...
inkfreenews.com
Mary Jo Hurley — UPDATED
Mary Jo “Jodi” Hurley, 79, North Webster, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at her home in North Webster. Jodi was born Nov. 6, 1943. She went on to marry Jack Hurley; he preceded her in death. Jodi will be missed by her sister, Judy (Charles) Bowen; brothers, David...
inkfreenews.com
Kimberly A. Boyer
Kimberly A. Boyer, 52, rural Mentone, died at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, with her husband by her side at their home in Mentone. Kim was born June 2, 1970, in Rochester, to the late Allison Jr. and Sharlene Kay (Shull) Haimbaugh. She married on March 25, 2000, in the Izaak Walton League of Argos, to D. Kevin Boyer; he survives.
inkfreenews.com
Christopher Ryan Doty — UPDATED
Christopher Ryan Doty, 30, a lifetime resident of the Syracuse area, died Dec. 20, 2022, at home in Syracuse. “Chris,” as most knew him, was born Sept. 25, 1992, in Elkhart, the son of Douglas Doty and Patsy Miller. He was a graduate of Wawasee High School, competing in soccer and football in his youth. He worked in several local positions after graduating and may be remembered for working at Maple Leaf, Forest River and other RV manufacturers.
inkfreenews.com
Barbara J. Arnett
Barbara “Jeanie” J. (Watkins) Arnett, 76, Walkerton, died Dec. 17, 2022. Barb was born April 25, 1946. She married Frank T. Arnett in August 1982. She is survived by Frank T. Arnett, Walkerton; her two daughters, Sherri Bowers, Lakeville and Jennifer (Rich) Geyer, Walkerton; her three grandsons; and two siblings, Bill Watkins and Jeri (Dean) Hartman, both of Ohio.
inkfreenews.com
Bernice Irene Lauer
Bernice Irene Lauer, 96, Columbia City, died peacefully at 5:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her home in Columbia City. She was born May 24, 1926. On June 17, 1944, she married Merritt L. Lauer. He preceded her in death. Surviving are her two children, Wayne (Gail) Lauer, Florida...
inkfreenews.com
Michael Eugene Moore
Michael Eugene “Mike” Moore, 74, Wabash, died at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at The Waters of Wabash East. He was born Sept. 15, 1948. He married Goldie Spears on Aug. 27, 1966. He is survived by his wife, Goldie Moore, Wabash; three children, Barbara (Troy) Andritsch,...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 9:24 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, North Detroit Street and Shelden Street, Warsaw. Drivers: Austin C. Goodroe-Nichter, 21, North Sunset Drive, Warsaw; and Kenneth L. Miller, 29, Maple Street, New Paris. Goodroe-Nichter was turning left onto Sheldon Street during a yellow light when Miller entered the intersection and struck the back of his vehicle. Damage up to $10,000.
Comments / 0