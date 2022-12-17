Read full article on original website
mychamplainvalley.com
City of Buffalo suing gun industry members
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced what was referred to as a “first of its kind” lawsuit against some members of the firearm industry. The City of Buffalo says those named in the lawsuit include “manufacturers, distributors and other local gun shops.” Among them are Glock, Beretta, Remington and Smith & Wesson.
mychamplainvalley.com
Firefighter fired for medical marijuana returns to work
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo firefighter returns to work this week after he settled his wrongful termination lawsuit with the City of Buffalo and the fire department, which terminated him in 2021 for testing positive for cannabis despite being a registered medical patient. Scott Martin, an Air Force...
mychamplainvalley.com
Tens of thousands without power after California earthquake
RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — Tens of thousands of homes and businesses along the Northern California coast remained without power Tuesday evening, nearly a day after a powerful earthquake jolted people awake and shook homes off foundations, injuring at least 12 and leaving many without water. “It felt like...
mychamplainvalley.com
New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — State officials on Tuesday released a draft permit that includes tougher provisions for the U.S. government to meet if it wants to continue dumping radioactive waste from decades of nuclear research and bomb-making in the New Mexico desert. The public will have the next 60...
mychamplainvalley.com
How to celebrate the New Year in Vermont
Whether you prefer a laid-back night with a few friends and family or an action-packed party scene, there are plenty of New Year’s Eve options in Vermont. Here are just a few. Burlington. One of the biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations in Vermont is Highlight, an annual event hosted...
mychamplainvalley.com
OTC hearing aids now available in New York, Vermont
Dozens of Kinney Drugs locations will begin selling hearing aids without a prescription, two months after new rules by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowing over-the-counter sales went into effect. Kinney has partnered with Lucid Hearing to offer hearing aids with personal sound amplifiers for $40 at 52 stores...
mychamplainvalley.com
NYS DMV extends validity of learner permit
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced on Wednesday it has extended the validity of commercial learner permits (CLP) from six-months to one year. The extension comes as an effort to reduce barriers, and support the commercial driver industry amid the national driver shortage.
mychamplainvalley.com
17 EMS teams handle Putnam propane truck crash
Last week, a partially-loaded propane delivery truck rolled over during a motor vehicle accident. The crash prompted a response from First Responders from several agencies across two counties. The crash occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 14, on Gull Bay Road, about a mile off Route 22. According to information from the...
mychamplainvalley.com
Minimum wage in upstate New York to increase on December 31
NEW YORK (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see the minimum wage increase from $13.20 to $14.20. In addition, the minimum wage for home care aids will increase to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
mychamplainvalley.com
Thousands of Vermonters still in the dark after first major snowstorm
7,900 residents are left without power more than 72 hours past when the first Nor’easter started dumping heavy snow across the state. The storm began Friday morning and continued through much of Saturday, and continues to leave residents without power. The storm took a massive toll in southern Vermont, with most of the outages being reported in Windsor County.
mychamplainvalley.com
New year, new laws: Look out for these 4 changes affecting New Yorkers
The new year is just a few weeks away. Many of us take advantage of the clean break and will kick off 2023 by shaking up our routines. Giving yourself a few weeks to implement a change on January 1 makes it easier to adapt for some. It turns out New York lawmakers agree with this sentiment.
mychamplainvalley.com
NY households will get additional food assistance in December: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. All New Yorkers in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, Hochul said. Supplemental benefits will come...
mychamplainvalley.com
Pre-Christmas storm could impact your travel plans
The Christmas holiday weekend is fast approaching and Mother Nature may try to throw a monkey wrench into people’s plans. Yes. Given the pattern setup it looks like there will be a storm evolving in the Eastern US and Great Lakes Thursday/Friday. As they say, the ‘Devil is in...
