ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mychamplainvalley.com

City of Buffalo suing gun industry members

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced what was referred to as a “first of its kind” lawsuit against some members of the firearm industry. The City of Buffalo says those named in the lawsuit include “manufacturers, distributors and other local gun shops.” Among them are Glock, Beretta, Remington and Smith & Wesson.
BUFFALO, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Firefighter fired for medical marijuana returns to work

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo firefighter returns to work this week after he settled his wrongful termination lawsuit with the City of Buffalo and the fire department, which terminated him in 2021 for testing positive for cannabis despite being a registered medical patient. Scott Martin, an Air Force...
BUFFALO, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Tens of thousands without power after California earthquake

RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — Tens of thousands of homes and businesses along the Northern California coast remained without power Tuesday evening, nearly a day after a powerful earthquake jolted people awake and shook homes off foundations, injuring at least 12 and leaving many without water. “It felt like...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — State officials on Tuesday released a draft permit that includes tougher provisions for the U.S. government to meet if it wants to continue dumping radioactive waste from decades of nuclear research and bomb-making in the New Mexico desert. The public will have the next 60...
NEW MEXICO STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

How to celebrate the New Year in Vermont

Whether you prefer a laid-back night with a few friends and family or an action-packed party scene, there are plenty of New Year’s Eve options in Vermont. Here are just a few. Burlington. One of the biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations in Vermont is Highlight, an annual event hosted...
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

OTC hearing aids now available in New York, Vermont

Dozens of Kinney Drugs locations will begin selling hearing aids without a prescription, two months after new rules by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowing over-the-counter sales went into effect. Kinney has partnered with Lucid Hearing to offer hearing aids with personal sound amplifiers for $40 at 52 stores...
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

NYS DMV extends validity of learner permit

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced on Wednesday it has extended the validity of commercial learner permits (CLP) from six-months to one year. The extension comes as an effort to reduce barriers, and support the commercial driver industry amid the national driver shortage.
mychamplainvalley.com

17 EMS teams handle Putnam propane truck crash

Last week, a partially-loaded propane delivery truck rolled over during a motor vehicle accident. The crash prompted a response from First Responders from several agencies across two counties. The crash occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 14, on Gull Bay Road, about a mile off Route 22. According to information from the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Minimum wage in upstate New York to increase on December 31

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see the minimum wage increase from $13.20 to $14.20. In addition, the minimum wage for home care aids will increase to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Thousands of Vermonters still in the dark after first major snowstorm

7,900 residents are left without power more than 72 hours past when the first Nor’easter started dumping heavy snow across the state. The storm began Friday morning and continued through much of Saturday, and continues to leave residents without power. The storm took a massive toll in southern Vermont, with most of the outages being reported in Windsor County.
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

NY households will get additional food assistance in December: Hochul

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. All New Yorkers in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, Hochul said. Supplemental benefits will come...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Pre-Christmas storm could impact your travel plans

The Christmas holiday weekend is fast approaching and Mother Nature may try to throw a monkey wrench into people’s plans. Yes. Given the pattern setup it looks like there will be a storm evolving in the Eastern US and Great Lakes Thursday/Friday. As they say, the ‘Devil is in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy