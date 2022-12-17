ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Man with dementia missing in DeKalb County, police asking for help

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — An older and new Georgia resident who is diagnosed with dementia has gone missing, according to authorities in DeKalb County. Reuben Hurley, 73, was last seen leaving his Stone Mountain home at Beresford Circle early on November 24. DeKalb County Police Department said that Hurley is new to the state and does not know the area well.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
$50K bond for ex-Atlanta officer indicted for murder in 2019 shooting

ATLANTA — Sung Kim, the ex-Atlanta Police officer indicted on murder and other charges last week in the 2019 shooting of Jimmy Atchison, was granted a $50,000 bond. The bond order additionally specifies that Kim be released after processing at the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, once he turns himself in, and not be required to make a first appearance before a judge.
ATLANTA, GA
SPD: HIV positive suspect spit on officer

A Senoia woman is facing several charges after reportedly spitting on a police officer, according to police reports. Christina Elaine Lee, 51, is charged with drug-related objects, reckless conduct of an HIV-infected person and purchase/possession/manufacturing/distribution/sale of controlled substance-multiple counts. The incident occurred on Dec. 19, when a Senoia police officer...
SENOIA, GA
Gang members receive life sentences for gas station murder

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston recently announced the conviction of two known gang members, Cordarius Dorsey, associated with Slaughter Gang and Young Slime Life (YSL), and Quintavious Jackson, associated with Slaughter Gang. Both were accused of robbing and killing a man at a local gas station. Jurors returned guilty...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Police: Woman shot, injured on Cheshire Bridge Road

ATLANTA — A woman was shot on Cheshire Bridge Road early Tuesday morning, according to police. Atlanta Police officers said she was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok. The location where she was shot is not far from the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and appears...
ATLANTA, GA
Suspected gang member arrested after threats to kill police

A suspected gang member was arrested after reportedly threatening to kill police who were searching for a missing child. Courtney Nashay Tinsley, 19, is charged with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, obstruction of officers and marijuana possession, according to jail documents. The incident occurred on Dec. 16, when investigators with the...
PALMETTO, GA
