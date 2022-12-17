Read full article on original website
Man with dementia missing in DeKalb County, police asking for help
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — An older and new Georgia resident who is diagnosed with dementia has gone missing, according to authorities in DeKalb County. Reuben Hurley, 73, was last seen leaving his Stone Mountain home at Beresford Circle early on November 24. DeKalb County Police Department said that Hurley is new to the state and does not know the area well.
Hall County deputies investigate double murder-suicide in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after three adults were found dead in Gainesville Wednesday morning. Hall County investigators said the three were found in a home along Holland Drive. It is being investigated as a double murder-suicide, the sheriff's office said. Deputies were called to the home just...
Officer injured during police chase in Cobb County, 2 suspects still wanted
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Cobb County are searching for two suspects after an officer was injured during a police chase Wednesday morning. The chase happened around 2:30 a.m. when officers received several reports of possible car break-ins near the Vining's RiverVue Apartments, which is off River Parkway.
19-year-old fatally shot during robbery attempt in Stonecrest, police say
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed during a possible robbery attempt in a Stonecrest neighborhood Tuesday night, Channel 2 Action News reported.
$50K bond for ex-Atlanta officer indicted for murder in 2019 shooting
ATLANTA — Sung Kim, the ex-Atlanta Police officer indicted on murder and other charges last week in the 2019 shooting of Jimmy Atchison, was granted a $50,000 bond. The bond order additionally specifies that Kim be released after processing at the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, once he turns himself in, and not be required to make a first appearance before a judge.
DeKalb jail officer fired due to arrest on Gwinnett shoplifting charges
A DeKalb County detention officer was fired from his job “moments” before he was arrested at the sheriff’s office on shoplifting charges out of Gwinnett County, officials said.
Victim, suspect identified in deadly road rage shooting outside Gwinnett County tavern
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police have charged a man after officials said he killed someone during a road rage shooting. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin reported live on WSB Tonight outside the Will Henry’s Tavern where the shooting happened on Rockbridge Road at Five Forks Trickum Road Monday night.
Clayton Sheriff’s Office fires employees after jail detainee dies
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office has fired some of its employees following an investigation of the death of a 38-year...
Friends, colleagues remember man killed in Stone Mountain road rage incident
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Under the window sill on a pair of tables in Will Henry’s Tavern in Gwinnett County is a makeshift memorial. There are red roses, candles, and a photo of 39-year-old Jerome Johnson. The small memorial was created by the tavern's employees. Customers have been...
Man shot, killed during robbery attempt, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a man who attempted to rob someone was killed in the process. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 5600 block of La Fleur Trail for a person shot call. When they arrived, officials found Antwon June, 19, had been shot.
Jail detention officer fired after allegedly stealing from metro Walmart on several occasions
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said it fired one of its jail detention officers right before he was brought up on shoplifting charges for allegedly stealing from a local Walmart. Jason Sidberry, 38, of Lawrenceville, was recently fired for violation of the law and...
SPD: HIV positive suspect spit on officer
A Senoia woman is facing several charges after reportedly spitting on a police officer, according to police reports. Christina Elaine Lee, 51, is charged with drug-related objects, reckless conduct of an HIV-infected person and purchase/possession/manufacturing/distribution/sale of controlled substance-multiple counts. The incident occurred on Dec. 19, when a Senoia police officer...
Georgia man shoots, kills friend during argument at party, officials say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after police say he killed his best friend Sunday morning. Paulding County Sheriff officials said on Saturday, 38-year-old Dane Michael Patrick Kellum went with his friends to a home on Mill Point Drive owned by 47-year-old David Ayers May. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Gang members receive life sentences for gas station murder
DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston recently announced the conviction of two known gang members, Cordarius Dorsey, associated with Slaughter Gang and Young Slime Life (YSL), and Quintavious Jackson, associated with Slaughter Gang. Both were accused of robbing and killing a man at a local gas station. Jurors returned guilty...
Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in front of her son found dead, Johns Creek police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in front of her son and shooting her boyfriend was found dead Tuesday afternoon, Johns Creek police say. Abdul Batin Rashid, 46, was found dead just after noon on Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot in Sandy Springs on Kendall Court, according to police.
Police: Woman shot, injured on Cheshire Bridge Road
ATLANTA — A woman was shot on Cheshire Bridge Road early Tuesday morning, according to police. Atlanta Police officers said she was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok. The location where she was shot is not far from the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and appears...
Road rage leads to deadly shooting at popular Gwinnett County tavern
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police say road rage led to a deadly shooting at a busy Tavern around 7 p.m. Monday night. Investigators say the shooting happened near Will Henry’s Tavern on Rockbridge Rd. at Five Forks Trickum Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Paulding County detectives, GBI investigating Douglasville murder
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in the driveway of a Douglasville subdivision. The Paulding County Sheriff's Office announced the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the murder case on Monday. Deputies were called to a home along Warrenton Drive in...
Suspected gang member arrested after threats to kill police
A suspected gang member was arrested after reportedly threatening to kill police who were searching for a missing child. Courtney Nashay Tinsley, 19, is charged with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, obstruction of officers and marijuana possession, according to jail documents. The incident occurred on Dec. 16, when investigators with the...
Woman who used pepper spray on 2 men, shot later while driving, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot Tuesday morning. Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News a woman was shot on Cheshire Bridge Road Tuesday morning around 6:10 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims saw the...
