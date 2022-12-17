ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc27 News

Energy Dept. vacates 1950s decision revoking security clearance for ‘father of the atomic bomb’ J. Robert Oppenheimer

By Rachel Frazin
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0suhzZ_0jlbeZ6J00

The Biden administration is vacating a decades-old decision to revoke the security clearance of World War II-era scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is known today as the “father of the atomic bomb.”

In a written statement first shared with The Hill, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the 1954 decision barring Oppenheimer’s clearance went through a “flawed process” and said there was evidence of bias.

“In 1954, the Atomic Energy Commission revoked Dr. Oppenheimer’s security clearance through a flawed process that violated the Commission’s own regulations. As time has passed, more evidence has come to light of the bias and unfairness of the process that Dr. Oppenheimer was subjected to while the evidence of his loyalty and love of country have only been further affirmed,” Granholm said.

“I am pleased to announce the Department of Energy has vacated the Atomic Energy Commission’s 1954 decision In the Matter of J. Robert Oppenheimer,” she added.

Oppenheimer directed the Manhattan Project’s Los Alamos Laboratory when the atomic bomb was being developed during World War II.

His security clearance was later revoked by the Atomic Energy Commission, a federal agency that predated the Energy Department, with commissioners arguing he was a “security risk” amid allegations that he was disloyal.

Oppenheimer’s past connections with communism and communists also played a role. His hearing before the commission in 1954 occurred during the Red Scare, a time where U.S. politics was dominated by anti-communist sentiment.

Documents from his hearing that were declassified in 2014 raised doubts about the disloyalty accusations, suggesting, for example, that his opposition to the hydrogen bomb project was for technical and military reasons rather than pro-Soviet sentiments.

The move from the Energy Department comes ahead of the release of an eponymous movie about Oppenheimer from director Christopher Nolan. The film is slated for release this summer.

It also comes amid a new development in nuclear energy. Earlier in the week, the department announced a breakthrough for nuclear fusion energy, getting a net-energy gain out of this type of reaction for the first time.

The department has previously acknowledged Oppenheimer’s scientific work, including the 2017 creation of the Oppenheimer Science and Energy Leadership Program that supports early and mid-career scientists.

The Atomic Energy Commission also granted Oppenheimer its Enrico Fermi Award in 1963 for his scientific work.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

County vote moves Pennsylvania closer to certifying election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A suburban Philadelphia county elections board voted Tuesday to certify its November results, a development Pennsylvania officials had said was required before they can issue a statewide certification. Bucks County government spokesman Jim O’Malley said its Board of Elections wrapped up certification, although litigation over recount requests has not ended. “The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

York police working to curb gun violence in the city after deadly year

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York are trying to curb a recent spike in gun violence through York’s Group Violence Intervention (GVI). The partnership between law enforcement and the community started in 2016. The most recent campaign — Operation Call Out — comes near the end of the city’s deadliest year in over two […]
YORK, PA
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
abc27 News

Pelosi backs adding government device ban of TikTok to funding bill

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) supports adding legislation to ban TikTok on government devices to a federal funding bill, a spokesperson confirmed Friday.  Support from the speaker brings the effort, which gained unanimous support in a separate vote in the Senate, closer to being adopted in the omnibus bill next week.  The speaker’s support for the […]
abc27 News

Santa answers the tough questions kids ask at Christmas

Joplin, MO (KSNF/KODE) — This time of the year, parents are often faced with questions, like, ‘How does Santa deliver all the presents? And how’s he able to fit down the chimney?’ So, if you’re stuck this year, no need to worry — we were able to speak with the “man in the red suit” […]
abc27 News

Teen missing from Pine Grove Furnace State Park located safe

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 19-year-old was found safe after going missing Monday in a state park in Cumberland County. Crews from multiple agencies searched through the night before finding him Tuesday afternoon. The South Central Pennsylvania Task Force (SCTF) says Luke Rissler was reported missing at 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. He was last […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

US buying 3M barrels of oil to start replenishing reserves

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Friday it is buying 3 million barrels of oil to begin to replenish U.S. strategic reserves that officials drained earlier this year in a bid to stop gasoline prices from rising amid production cuts by OPEC and a ban on Russian oil imports. President Joe Biden withdrew 180 […]
TEXAS STATE
abc27 News

Vehicle hit snow plow in Lancaster County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — In the midst of preparing for a winter storm, police in Lancaster County say there was a crash Thursday morning involving a PennDOT plow. The collision happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 400 block of S. Main Street in Penn Township, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department. […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Jan. 6 committee unveils criminal referrals against Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol unveiled criminal referrals on Monday targeting former President Trump, recommending that the Department of Justice investigate the ex-president for inciting an insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement and obstruction of an official proceeding. The […]
WASHINGTON STATE
abc27 News

Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant

Police asked anyone with any information regarding the case to call 911 immediately. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into Wednesday morning, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle or the woman who is accused of taking both. The search […]
COLUMBUS, OH
abc27 News

Criminal charges brought in the Ronald Greene case

UPDATE (12/15/2022; 6:00 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana officials, the State of Louisiana is filing for Negligent Homicide and 10 counts of Malfeasance against Kory York in the Ronald Greene case. Chris Harpin, John Clary, Dakota DeMoss, and John Peters will also face criminal charges in the case. York’s bond was set at $60,000. […]
UNION PARISH, LA
abc27 News

Zelensky to US lawmakers: ‘Your money is not charity’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked U.S. lawmakers for their financial support of his country in its fight against Russia and assured them that Ukraine would responsibly use the funds as he gave a historic address to a joint meeting of Congress. “Your money is not charity. It’s an investment in the global security and democracy […]
abc27 News

abc27 News

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy