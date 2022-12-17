In this tutorial, we are going to follow a step-by-step guide on how to set up the Firebase authentication service, and then walk through how to implement the service in your application. An authentication service protects your website from unverified users having access to the website's features or contents. It ensures users are who they say they are. It proves users' identity is genuine by verifying their credentials, which are usually the username/email and password. We've all experienced this on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter when we are trying to sign into our accounts.

8 HOURS AGO