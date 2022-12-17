Read full article on original website
Related
How to Build a Smooth Authentication Flow System with Firebase
In this tutorial, we are going to follow a step-by-step guide on how to set up the Firebase authentication service, and then walk through how to implement the service in your application. An authentication service protects your website from unverified users having access to the website's features or contents. It ensures users are who they say they are. It proves users' identity is genuine by verifying their credentials, which are usually the username/email and password. We've all experienced this on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter when we are trying to sign into our accounts.
How to Deploy Flutter Web App
As you know Flutter provides an outstanding possibility to have one single code base for all platforms, such as Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, Web, and more. Cross-platform frameworks are not new things, but Google engineers challenged themselves enough to follow the core of Flutter’s principle - compile Dart code into true native code for every supported platform. As you know for Web browsers the native code is JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. Thus, you are getting ready to deploy the Progressive Web Application.
5 Ways Content Marketing Benefits SaaS Companies
The software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry has witnessed exponential growth over the past decade. On average,. in 2022, up from an average of 110 apps in 2021 (an 18% increase). Given the impressive growth in recent years, the. is expected to reach $195 billion in 2023. Notwithstanding the market growth, SaaS startups...
Meet Clockwise Software
Hello! :) We are Clockwise Software - a Ukrainian JavaScript development company with a head office in Dnipro. We have broad experience working with various projects for different industries. Our main principle is not just to create software solutions but shape them for the specific needs of each of our clients.
The Noonification: Debugging Like a Senior Developer: Watch And Evaluate (12/21/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Inheritance vs Composition: Using a Role-Playing Game in JavaScript...
Building an AI On-Chain
I really didn't expect it to be four months after DeepNFT before I published my second article about a Web3 machine learning/AI project. On the one hand, this was because my work in the summer and autumn was too busy, and on the other hand, there were actually fewer projects worth mentioning in these months. Everyone's focus was generally on zkSync and zero-knowledge proofs. However, my busy period is now over and my Ph.D. is in its final stage. I hope to return to un.Block's regular workflow with this article.
Low-Code Software Engineering: 7 Things to Know
"Nearly everyone working in tech has an opinion about low and no code tools." - Katrina Dene, Director of Communications, StackOverflow. Does Low-Code Lead To More Or Less Spaghetti Code?. The debate about low-code is in full swing with developers from all backgrounds weighing in. What's your take? Does low-code...
Benefits of Using WebAssembly for Your Applications
At the moment, web developers typically use JavaScript (JS) to write the front-end of web applications. Or they resort to a language like TypeScript, which they must compile to JS before a browser can execute it. Unlike TypeScript, JS is a World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) standard along with HTML and CSS.
Is Shopify Oxygen Hydrogen Right for Your ECommerce Business?
What are the most common challenges when building an e-commerce system on Shopify? Let's start with standard Shopify theme templates. The fundamental and most significant issue is that Liquid is a template language, making it challenging to develop. Custom databases, complex logic, and third-party service requests are impossible. Furthermore, when developers think about frameworks like Ruby on Rails, or Django, Liquid is a View layer. The developer has no direct access to the controllers and models that have been predetermined.
The Archethic Mainnet Has Officially Been Launched
THE ARCHETHIC GROUP LAUNCHES ITS BLOCKCHAIN AND INCLUDES A 31st ARTICLE IN THE UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS. Archethic, a Franco-Luxembourg technology group that is building the foundations of a trusted universal internet, launched its eponymous blockchain "Archethic" on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Inspired by the values of universalism integrated into the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Archethic's team decided to include it in the genesis block of this blockchain.
How I Detected Bugs in a Wallet App
Many mobile applications run on smartphones, tablets, and computer emulators. They are commonly known as “Apps.” The revolution of developing advanced apps looks interesting according to the invention of powerful mobile devices. Unlike the integrated software systems of PCs, the early mobile devices-based apps had isolated functionality. Now,...
Meet Decimated, the Noonies 2022 Winner of Blockchain Game Developer of the Year
“Things are only impossible until they’re not.”–Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Winning the title of "Blockchain Game Developer of the Year" has been a great recognition of the hard work, skills, and success of our team, as well as the recognition of the importance of using blockchain technology in the gaming industry.
5 Ways to Add Security to Excel & PDF with .NET Document APIs
GrapeCity produces component software used by thousands of developers worldwide, and we take code security seriously. For this blog, we will use GrapeCity Documents for Excel (GcExcel) as the example product. Still, the general policies and development protocols are relevant to all GrapeCity component software product teams. GcExcel helps to ensure your application’s code security in the following 5 ways:
Setting up Kafka on Docker for Local Development
Kafka is a streaming platform that is used to process data in real-time. In a world where data is king, Kafka is a valuable tool for developers and data engineers to learn. However, setting up Kafka locally can be frustrating, which can discourage learning. In this article, I will show you the fastest way to set up Kafka for development using Docker, and also show you how this setup can support connecting locally and from other local Docker containers.
3 Easy Ways to Share Your Location on an iPhone
If you have ever gone out to meet a friend at some location unfamiliar to you and you did not have their correct address, you would perhaps find it valuable to be able to communicate your exact location to them with or without the details. This is precisely what an...
How to Lose $13 of Users’ Funds (As a Blockchain Developer)
The gov says we are not in recession, but at the same time, we hear about skyrocketing inflation, interest rate increases, and layoffs in almost every sector of the economy. Despite crypto and TradFi being impacted the most severely, many companies are still building their tokens, protocols, and DeFi products. Are you one of them?
CEO Danielle Dafni on Peech, AI, Content Creation, and More
Content marketing teams from a multitude of industries across the globe understand a thing or two about video content creation pains. From the lack of editing expertise to insufficient tools to generate large volumes of content, it’s a tricky space that every marketer needs to navigate. On today’s episode...
Here's How You Could Become a High Demand Blockchain Developer
With the growing popularity of blockchain technology in recent years, there is a significant need for knowledgeable developers who can deal with this technology. This post is for you if you want to discover how to become a hot cake blockchain developer. This article will examine the fundamental abilities and information needed to establish a solid foundation for blockchain development.
Because Science Turns Electronic Waste Into Art
Electronic waste is toxic and not biodegradable, so it poses a huge threat to the environment when not recycled properly. Amanda Preske, the founder of Because Science turns electronic waste into art. When asked about her favourite thing when new customers see her products, Amanda explained, "It's so cool because...
Alternative Overview of the SSMSBoost Add-in for SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS)
Code completion is a popular and valuable technique for programmers who want to write clear, accurate, and reliable code without spending too much time. Usually, code completion helps save time on day-to-day coding tasks by providing contextual suggestions for code in the SQL editor. Thus, you can focus on what you do best instead of typing.
HackerNoon
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0