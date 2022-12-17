ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelosi backs adding government device ban of TikTok to funding bill

By Rebecca Klar
 5 days ago

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) supports adding legislation to ban TikTok on government devices to a federal funding bill, a spokesperson confirmed Friday.

Support from the speaker brings the effort, which gained unanimous support in a separate vote in the Senate, closer to being adopted in the omnibus bill next week.

The speaker’s support for the effort to keep the Chinese-owned social media app off government devices was first reported by Punchbowl news.

Before heading to President Biden’s desk for a signature, the provision would have to be adopted in a Senate version of a government funding bill.

The Senate unanimously voted to approve Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-Mo.) “No TikTok on Government Devices Act” Wednesday, signaling there would be support in the upper chamber. The bill would prohibit certain individuals from downloading or using the video-sharing app TikTok on “any device issued by the United States or a government corporation.”

The growing momentum to pass a federal ban follows similar action from more than half a dozen GOP-led states, instituting TikTok bans on state-government owned devices.

Supporters of such efforts have said that TikTok, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, poses security risks.

The Hill reached out to TikTok for comment. The company has previously pushed back on accusations that the app poses security risks.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to directly comment on the White House’s view of the legislation to ban TikTok on government issued devices Thursday.

“We’re going to let Congress move forward with their processes on this,” she said.

