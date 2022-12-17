Read full article on original website
Related
HOME!
CHAPTER XXI. — HOME!. Then a furtive payment of witnesses, and Lewisham was beside her. His face was radiant. A steady current of workers going home to their half-holiday rest poured along the street. On the steps before them lay a few grains of rice from some more public nuptials.
THE CAREER IS SUSPENDED
CHAPTER XX. — THE CAREER IS SUSPENDED. On the Wednesday afternoon following this—it was hard upon the botanical examination—Mr. Lewisham was observed by Smithers in the big Education Library reading in a volume of the British Encyclopaedia. Beside him were the current Whitaker’s Almanac, an open note-book, a book from the Contemporary Science Series, and the Science and Art Department’s Directory. Smithers, who had a profound sense of Lewisham’s superiority in the art of obtaining facts of value in examinations, wondered for some minutes what valuable tip for a student in botany might be hidden in Whitaker, and on reaching his lodgings spent some time over the landlady’s copy. But really Lewisham was not studying botany, but the art of marriage according to the best authorities. (The book from the Contemporary Science Series was Professor Letourneau’s “Evolution of Marriage.” It was interesting certainly, but of little immediate use.)
GRAHAM SPEAKS HIS WORD
The Sleeper Awakes by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. GRAHAM SPEAKS HIS WORD. For a time the Master of the Earth was not even master of his own mind. Even his will seemed a will not his own, his own acts surprised him and were but a part of the confusion of strange experiences that poured across his being. These things were definite, the negroes were coming, Helen Wotton had warned the people of their coming, and he was Master of the Earth. Each of these facts seemed struggling for complete possession of his thoughts. They protruded from a background of swarming halls, elevated passages, rooms jammed with ward leaders in council, kinematograph and telephone rooms, and windows looking out on a seething sea of marching men. The men in yellow, and men whom he fancied were called Ward Leaders, were either propelling him forward or following him obediently; it was hard to tell. Perhaps they were doing a little of both. Perhaps some power unseen and unsuspected propelled them all. He was aware that he was going to make a proclamation to the People of the Earth, aware of certain grandiose phrases floating in his mind as the thing he meant to say. Many little things happened, and then he found himself with the man in yellow entering a little room where this proclamation of his was to be made.
LEWISHAM’S SOLUTION
CHAPTER XIX. — LEWISHAM’S SOLUTION. The next morning Lewisham learnt from Lagune that his intuition was correct, that Ethel had at last succumbed to pressure and consented to attempt thought-reading. “We made a good beginning,” said Lagune, rubbing his hands. “I am sure we shall do well with her. Certainly she has powers. I have always felt it in her face. She has powers.”
Delia
The Wonderful Visit by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Delia. She was only four or five yards away from the Angel in the westward gable. The diamond-paned window of her little white room was open. She knelt on her box of japanned tin, and rested her chin on her hands, her elbows on the window-sill. The young moon hung over the pine trees, and its light, cool and colourless, lay softly upon the silent-sleeping world. Its light fell upon her white face, and discovered new depths in her dreaming eyes. Her soft lips fell apart and showed the little white teeth.
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water
Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
newsnationnow.com
Idaho murders: Signs a person is harboring an awful secret
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — For more than five weeks now, someone has been carrying around the secret that they murdered four people in Moscow, Idaho. Is it possible that the killer is exhibiting strange new behaviors, giving off telltale signs that would be huge red flags?. On Tuesday, NewsNation’s...
EMPTY TERMS
First and Last Things by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. EMPTY TERMS. Classes in logic are not only represented by circles with a hard firm outline, whereas in fact they have no such definite limits, but also there is a constant disposition to think of all names as if they represented positive classes. With words just as with numbers and abstract forms there have been definite phases of human development. There was with regard to number, the phase when man could barely count at all, or counted in perfect good faith and sanity upon his fingers. Then there was the phase when he struggled with the development of number, when he began to elaborate all sorts of ideas about numbers, until at last he developed complex superstitions about perfect numbers and imperfect numbers, about threes and sevens and the like. The same was the case with abstract forms; and even to-day we are scarcely more than heads out of the vast subtle muddle of thinking about spheres and ideally perfect forms and so on, that was the price of this little necessary step to clear thinking. How large a part numerical and geometrical magic, numerical and geometrical philosophy have played in the history of the mind! And the whole apparatus of language and mental communication is beset with like dangers. The language of the savage is I suppose purely positive; the thing has a name, the name has a thing. This indeed is the tradition of language, and even to-day, we, when we hear a name are predisposed—and sometimes it is a very vicious disposition—to imagine forthwith something answering to the name. WE ARE DISPOSED, AS AN INCURABLE MENTAL VICE, TO ACCUMULATE INTENSION IN TERMS. If I say to you Wodget or Crump, you find yourself passing over the fact that these are nothings, these are, so to speak mere blankety blanks, and trying to think what sort of thing a Wodget or a Crump may be. You find yourself led insensibly by subtle associations of sound and ideas to giving these blank terms attributes.
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 111
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 111. Capital W should be very closely studied. The tendency is to slant the last part too much, tipping it away from the first part. The upward stroke beginning the second part is a right curve, and the construction of the last part and the appearance of the entire letter are to a considerable extent dependent upon that line.
SCEPTICISM OF THE INSTRUMENT
First and Last Things by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. SCEPTICISM OF THE INSTRUMENT. SCEPTICISM OF THE INSTRUMENT. At first I took the world of fact as being exactly as I perceived it. I believed...
Leadership: A Blessing Or A Curse?
To begin with, I should probably stipulate where such a headline comes from. My personal experience led me to this topic. In my life, I have often encountered good and bad leaders. I myself managed to be on both sides of the barricades. This led me to several conclusions, which I’d like to share with leaders and their followers to give both sides food for thought.
HackerNoon
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0