ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
Nottingham MD

Artic blast to hit Maryland in time for Christmas

BALTIMORE, MD—The odds of the Baltimore area seeing a white Christmas are diminishing, but it will likely be one of the coldest in years. The National Weather Service says a winter storm will bring a frigid air mass to the Mid-Atlantic states just in time for the holiday weekend.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland State Police warn shoppers of online scams over holiday season

PIKESVILLE, MD—The Maryland State Police Cyber Task Force is warning consumers to continue to proceed with caution while shopping online to avoid potential scams this holiday season. According to the Internet Crime Complaint Center’s (IC3) 2021 report, non-payment or non-delivery scams cost people more than $337 million annually. Credit...
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

Winter Weather Advisory

FROM 4 AM TO NOON THURSDAY... Mixed precipitation is expected. With total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Maryland, Frederick County. In Virginia, Madison, Rappahannock, Northern Fauquier and Western Loudoun Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to noon EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute along with holiday travel.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

How busy is the next rest stop? Md. company makes an app for that

Highway signs make it easy for road-trippers to know when the next rest stop is coming up, but they can’t tell you how busy it is. A new app developed by a Maryland company can do that. Annapolis-based Trip Routing Technologies has developed the RestStopsAhead app, which alerts drivers...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Vehicles for Change gifts 3 Maryland families with cars at holidays

HALETHORPE, Md. — Christmas came a few days early for three Baltimore-area families with the gifts of cars. Aliyah Johns, 25, of Baltimore, is a mother to a 2-year-old. Johns spent 90 minutes to get to and from work via public transportation. She will now be able to get to her job in 15 minutes thanks to a gift of a car from Vehicles for Change.
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
travelnowsmart.com

Kayaking in maryland | beautiful places to kayak 2023!

Kayaking is a great way to enjoy the outdoors and get some exercise, and Maryland is a great place to do it. There are many beautiful places to kayak in Maryland, and this article will highlight 10 of them. Deep Creek Lake. Deep Creek Lake is the largest lake in...
MARYLAND STATE
whatsupmag.com

River of History: The Patapsco River

View from the bridge over Patapsco River at Ellicott City in autumn, features the river with a rocky bed and the historic flour mill behind trees. Our Scenic & Historic Rivers: A nature, history, and culture article series. The Patapsco River birthed America’s Industrial Revolution along its banks and holds...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Arctic chill to blast region over Christmas weekend

BALTIMORE - Get ready for the coldest air of the season. An arctic chill will move through the state over the holiday weekend with temperatures dipping into the teens for lows on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day morning.  Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 20s across the region.There will be a few high clouds streaming over from time to time. Expect Tuesday to be similar to what we saw Monday, with sunny skies and a few clouds with highs in the low 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs again reaching the 40s. Clouds will increase Wednesday night as a storm system approaches...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Maryland’s Atlantic Population Canada Goose Hunting Season Begins

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that Maryland’s Atlantic Population Canada goose hunting season opens Saturday, Dec. 17. The season contains two segments, Dec. 17 through Jan. 2, 2023, and again from Jan. 13 through Jan. 31, 2023. (Please note these dates are corrected from a previous announcement.)
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Families consider class action lawsuit against embattled Md. college savings plan

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Parents who participate in Maryland’s college savings plan, frustrated by a year-long accounting problem that has left many unable to pay tuition bills on time, are considering a class-action lawsuit against the state.
WBAL Radio

New lane closure gates coming to Chesapeake Bay Bridge

The Maryland Transportation Authority on Tuesday is rolling out more pieces of its new automated lane closure system at the Bay Bridge. Maryland Transportation Authority Executive Director Will Pines told WBAL NewsRadio that horizontal swing gates will be operational on the span's Eastern Shore to accommodate two way traffic. The...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy