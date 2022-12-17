Read full article on original website
WEATHER ALERT: High Impact Storm Will Affect Christmas Get Away Travel In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Rain, wind, cold air and even snow on the way later this week. Our next weather maker will have the potential to cause travel delays and problems on the roads Thursday and Friday. The cold arctic air is diving down from Canada into the Northern Plains...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Maryland using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Artic blast to hit Maryland in time for Christmas
BALTIMORE, MD—The odds of the Baltimore area seeing a white Christmas are diminishing, but it will likely be one of the coldest in years. The National Weather Service says a winter storm will bring a frigid air mass to the Mid-Atlantic states just in time for the holiday weekend.
'Flash Freeze,' Wind Chill Warnings Issued For Parts Of Maryland On Winter Solstice
Winter is here in more ways than one.Maryland is bracing for wicked weather in the coming days as a storm front is expected to dump rain, snow, and ice throughout the region that could hit parts of the state as soon as Wednesday night, marking the winter solstice and start of winter. A frosty fir…
Maryland State Police warn shoppers of online scams over holiday season
PIKESVILLE, MD—The Maryland State Police Cyber Task Force is warning consumers to continue to proceed with caution while shopping online to avoid potential scams this holiday season. According to the Internet Crime Complaint Center’s (IC3) 2021 report, non-payment or non-delivery scams cost people more than $337 million annually. Credit...
Winter Weather Advisory
FROM 4 AM TO NOON THURSDAY... Mixed precipitation is expected. With total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Maryland, Frederick County. In Virginia, Madison, Rappahannock, Northern Fauquier and Western Loudoun Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to noon EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute along with holiday travel.
WEATHER ALERT | Major weather-maker with impacts for Maryland holiday get-away travel
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The next weather-maker is set to slam a good portion of the country with heavy snow and brutal cold just in time for Christmas holiday travels during the middle and end of this week. Weather Alert Days have been issued for both Thursday and Friday. We...
How busy is the next rest stop? Md. company makes an app for that
Highway signs make it easy for road-trippers to know when the next rest stop is coming up, but they can’t tell you how busy it is. A new app developed by a Maryland company can do that. Annapolis-based Trip Routing Technologies has developed the RestStopsAhead app, which alerts drivers...
Vehicles for Change gifts 3 Maryland families with cars at holidays
HALETHORPE, Md. — Christmas came a few days early for three Baltimore-area families with the gifts of cars. Aliyah Johns, 25, of Baltimore, is a mother to a 2-year-old. Johns spent 90 minutes to get to and from work via public transportation. She will now be able to get to her job in 15 minutes thanks to a gift of a car from Vehicles for Change.
This Giant Antique Store is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From old furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different antique stores but none are quite as unique as this massive barn store located in Frederick. Keep reading to learn more.
Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
Kayaking in maryland | beautiful places to kayak 2023!
Kayaking is a great way to enjoy the outdoors and get some exercise, and Maryland is a great place to do it. There are many beautiful places to kayak in Maryland, and this article will highlight 10 of them. Deep Creek Lake. Deep Creek Lake is the largest lake in...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Maryland should be put on your list of places to eat.
River of History: The Patapsco River
View from the bridge over Patapsco River at Ellicott City in autumn, features the river with a rocky bed and the historic flour mill behind trees. Our Scenic & Historic Rivers: A nature, history, and culture article series. The Patapsco River birthed America’s Industrial Revolution along its banks and holds...
Maryland Weather: Arctic chill to blast region over Christmas weekend
BALTIMORE - Get ready for the coldest air of the season. An arctic chill will move through the state over the holiday weekend with temperatures dipping into the teens for lows on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day morning. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 20s across the region.There will be a few high clouds streaming over from time to time. Expect Tuesday to be similar to what we saw Monday, with sunny skies and a few clouds with highs in the low 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs again reaching the 40s. Clouds will increase Wednesday night as a storm system approaches...
Maryland’s Atlantic Population Canada Goose Hunting Season Begins
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that Maryland’s Atlantic Population Canada goose hunting season opens Saturday, Dec. 17. The season contains two segments, Dec. 17 through Jan. 2, 2023, and again from Jan. 13 through Jan. 31, 2023. (Please note these dates are corrected from a previous announcement.)
Maryland’s next comptroller on her goals and why tracking dollars matters to taxpayers
When state Del. Brooke Lierman was running for the job of Maryland comptroller, she visited every county and Baltimore City; the first thing she had to do was explain to voters what a comptroller does. “In a nutshell, it sees every dollar in and every dollar out,” Lierman said. The...
Families consider class action lawsuit against embattled Md. college savings plan
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Parents who participate in Maryland’s college savings plan, frustrated by a year-long accounting problem that has left many unable to pay tuition bills on time, are considering a class-action lawsuit against the state.
New lane closure gates coming to Chesapeake Bay Bridge
The Maryland Transportation Authority on Tuesday is rolling out more pieces of its new automated lane closure system at the Bay Bridge. Maryland Transportation Authority Executive Director Will Pines told WBAL NewsRadio that horizontal swing gates will be operational on the span's Eastern Shore to accommodate two way traffic. The...
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 27: Stoney Creek in Pasadena and Manor Hill in Ellicott City
The 27th day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland took us to Anne Arundel County and waterfront hospitality at Stoney Creek Inn and a cold beer at Manor Hill before seeing Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
