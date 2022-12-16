Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Dec. 20, 2022
Louise J. Shackelford, 92, of Centralia died Dec. 20, 2022. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Joseph Edward Whitworth, 65, of Columbia died Dec. 17, 2022. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Boy Scouts to receive Carnegie Medal for Hinkson Creek rescue
Two Boy Scouts from Columbia will receive the Carnegie Medal for their rescue of a woman from floodwaters, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced Monday. High schoolers Joseph Diener, 17, and Dominic Viet, 16, found out they were chosen after their parents informed them Monday.
Gabe Huffington named new director of Parks and Recreation
Gabe Huffington — acting director of Columbia Parks and Recreation — will officially take over the role, the city announced Tuesday. Huffington will begin work in the new position Sunday and will be officially sworn in Jan. 17. He has served as acting director since April.
Two mobile food pantries to serve community at new locations
Two Columbia mobile food pantries will move to new locations in January. One of the pantries ran by the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will move to Broadway Christian Church at 2601 W. Broadway. It was previously in front of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, located at 1005 W. Worley St.
Just in time for Hanukkah, Beth Shalom gets a permanent rabbi
After several years of searching, Columbia’s only synagogue has a welcome gift just in time for Hanukkah: a new permanent rabbi. Matt Derrenbacher will officially become the rabbi at Beth Shalom in June after he completes his studies at the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati, Ohio, in May. He’s been commuting to Columbia to serve as Beth Shalom’s part-time rabbi. Recently, he and the congregation decided to make the arrangement permanent with the full-time position starting in June.
Council rejects fingerprints for police review board
City Council on Monday rejected an ordinance that would have required members of the Citizens Police Review Board to submit their fingerprints to the Columbia Police Department in order to provide their criminal history. Fingerprinting was suggested to meet a criminal history examination requirement in the original charter for the...
Missouri lands commitment from Class of 2023 offensive tackle Solis
The dominoes continue to fall for Missouri on the recruiting trail, as Class of 2023 offensive tackle Brandon Solis announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers on Monday.
Know the Enemy: Wake Forest
Missouri is set to face Wake Forest on Friday in the Gasparilla Bowl. The Tigers have never faced the Demon Deacons before. As such, Missouri fans are likely to be unfamiliar with the Tigers’ newfound ACC opponent. Wake Forest features a prolific passing offense, a quarterback who means everything to the program, a struggling secondary and an offensive system sure to infuriate the Missouri faithful.
Hickman girls basketball defeats Southern Boone
Hickman girls basketball defeated Southern Boone 58-40 for a nonconference win over the Eagles on Tuesday in Ashland. The Kewpies (9-2) led 26-15 at the half. The Eagles managed to cut the lead to single digits, but Hickman pulled away in the fourth quarter for its second straight win.
Missouri women's basketball falls 76-66 to Illinois
The Missouri women's basketball team fell to Illinois 76-66 in the annual Braggin' Rights rivalry game in Columbia. The Tigers (11-2) were out-scored 36-26 in the paint and allowed the Illini to score 28 points off of 17 turnovers.
MU volleyball hires UNLV's Sullivan as new coach
Three weeks after Missouri athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois announced that the volleyball program was parting ways with coach Joshua Taylor, the Tigers have found their new head coach. Reed-Francois announced Sunday that former UNLV head coach Dawn Sullivan was named the newest head coach for the Tigers. Reed-Francois also...
Missouri lands commitment from Class of 2023 tight end Harris
Class of 2023 tight end Jordon Harris announced his verbal commitment to Missouri on Sunday. The Tigers beat out Vanderbilt, the second program atop Harris' list and where he visited last weekend. The Pine Bluff, Arkansas, product made an official visit to Missouri this weekend, and the Tigers didn't disappoint....
Students learn United Nations diplomacy in Mizzou Model UN competitions
On Monday nights during the fall semester, about 30 students gathered in Switzler Hall on the MU campus, building up their confidence in simulating the United Nations. The students are part of a group known as Mizzou Model UN.
Tolton defeats New Bloomfield for first win of season
Tolton girls basketball is in the win column for the first time this season. The Trailblazers defeated New Bloomfield 64-51 on Monday in New Bloomfield, ending a four-game winless start to their campaign.
Missouri wrestling picks up dual win over North Dakota State
Missouri wrestling bounced back from a narrow loss to Virginia Tech with a 28-11 dual victory over No. 15 North Dakota State on Tuesday at the Hearnes Center. The Tigers, ranked 10th in the latest Top 25 coaches poll, improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in Big 12 Conference duals.
Slow mesh RPOs: What they are, why they work and how to stop them
Missouri is up against an uncommon challenge this week in the Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest’s slow mesh RPO offense. It will be unlike anything the Tigers have seen this season or likely will see in future seasons. “It’s unique, and it’s hard to describe until you see it,” Missouri...
‘Good news, bad news’: Drinkwitz assumes quarterback coaching duties
Quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan departed for his alma mater — Boise State — on Wednesday, leaving Missouri after three seasons. Although becoming more involved in play calling for the Tigers in the last few weeks, Hamdan accepted the offensive coordinator position with the Broncos. Hamdan appeared as a...
