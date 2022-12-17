UTRGV holds first graduation ceremony for fall semester

EDINBURG, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Cheers and applause from family and friends filled the Bert Ogden Arena as University of Texas Rio Grande Valley graduates took the stage for their 2022 Fall Commencement Ceremony.

Over 2,600 graduates are expected to walk the stage this weekend in both Edinburg and Brownsville.

Although this ceremony marks the end of some students’ academic journeys, for others, this serves as a stepping stone towards their next degree.

Katryna Borrego, a UTRGV graduate, told ValleyCentral, “I graduated with my bachelor’s in Exercise Science with a concentration in Occupational Therapy. I do plan to apply for my doctorate’s degree in Occupational Therapy, so this is just the beginning for me.”

For other students, this commencement marks the beginning of their professional careers.

“As of now, I plan to get a full-time job in a human resources management position and then after a year or two, come back for my master’s degree,” UTRGV graduate, Haylee Ramirez said.

Students’ journeys are never the same, however the support from family and friends never fails to make students smile as they walk the stage.

“We are super proud of her and excited for the next journey that she has in store for her,” Borrego’s sister, Zelyna Borrego, shared with ValleyCentral. “It’s been challenging for her, but we know that she’s going to succeed in anything that she does.”

UTRGV will conclude their Fall 2022 Commencement tomorrow as remaining graduates walk the stage at 4 p.m. in Brownsville.

