Launched in 1985, the Integra name made history in the automotive world. During its entire production run - that lasted until 2006 - the Integra was highly appreciated for its handling and performance. When the name was brought back to life, and the fifth generation arrived in 2022, most enthusiasts were disappointed about what the car had to offer. Since the standard Integra only delivers 200 horsepower, people have been hoping a more powerful, faster version is around the corner. Soon, the first spy shots suggested that a more powerful Integra is under development, and now Acura itself has confirmed a high-performance Integra Type S will be unveiled sometime next summer.

15 DAYS AGO