Top Speed
Here's How Much Horsepower The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Really Makes
When Ford unveiled the new generation Mustang back in September, it didn’t reveal performance specifications. All we learned at the time was that both the 2.3-liter turbo-four EcoBoost and the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 will still be offered with the new generation. We were also promised by Ford the new GT will be the brand's most powerful Mustang GT model yet, with rumors back then suggesting it could deliver as much as 480 horsepower - or just 20 horsepower shy of the Mustang Dark Horse. However, a window sticker found by Ford Authority proved everyone wrong: the 2024 Mustang GT could continue with the same 450 horsepower as its predecessor.
2023 Ford GT Mk IV Is A Track-Only Limited-Edition Supercar With A Bigger Engine And 800 HP
Track-only version of the Ford GT supercar limited to 67 units. Enlarged twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 targeting more than 800 horsepower. Ford has just revealed yet another special edition based on the GT supercar, but this one is particularly noteworthy as it's a track-only monster with a new engine developing "more than 800 horsepower." Developed by Ford Performance and Multimatic, the 2023 Ford GT Mk IV comes with a unique body, powertrain, and suspension.
Fifth-Gen Mazda MX-5 Miata Poised To Arrive In 2026
The next-gen Miata has been slated for arrival in 2026, with an electrified powertrain firmly in the cards, albeit not fully decided upon at this stage. "The MX-5 is an icon in the Mazda product lineup and we have a lot of promise with our current MX-5 owners spread all over the world, so we will continue our MX-5 in the future," Mazda director and senior managing executive officer Yasuhiro Aoyama said to Australia's Which Car. That's good news, but some may not be happy to hear that the next-gen MX-5 Miata will arrive after new Euro 7 emissions standards hit.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Top Speed
This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883
The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Takes On Porsche 911 GT3, Audi R8, Ducati Panigale SP2: Video
The 2023 Corvette Z06 boasts some pretty impressive specs, with its mid-mounted, naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 gasoline engine throwing down 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, spinning up to a soaring 8,600-rpm redline. But what does all that mean in the real world? And more importantly, how does it stack up against other modern sports cars? Now, we’re watching as the new Corvette Z06 lines up for a drag race alongside a selection of atmospheric go-fast machines – including a sport bike.
Top Speed
Honey, They Ripped Off The Harley!!
2023 is around the corner, and it’s fair to say that the motorcycle industry is progressing. Chinese motorcycles have long been the butt of unreliability jokes, but these Harley-Davidson imitations don’t leave much to be desired if you like slick-looking cruisers. Let’s dig a little deeper to see what the fuss is all about and take a look at the latest Harley imitations to come out of China.
Top Speed
Acura Greenlights Integra Type S With Over 300 Horsepower And A Manual Transmission
Launched in 1985, the Integra name made history in the automotive world. During its entire production run - that lasted until 2006 - the Integra was highly appreciated for its handling and performance. When the name was brought back to life, and the fifth generation arrived in 2022, most enthusiasts were disappointed about what the car had to offer. Since the standard Integra only delivers 200 horsepower, people have been hoping a more powerful, faster version is around the corner. Soon, the first spy shots suggested that a more powerful Integra is under development, and now Acura itself has confirmed a high-performance Integra Type S will be unveiled sometime next summer.
2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Gets Its Manual Back, Finally
DodgeAfter a time away, the manual is coming back for the Hellcat's final model year.
MotorTrend Magazine
Toyota’s First-Ever All-Electric Pickup Truck Is... Not Quite What You'd Expect
The first thing you should understand about Toyota's first all-electric pickup truck is: this ain't your neighbor's Tacoma. Toyota just unveiled the Hilux Revo EV concept in Thailand, and it's a very different sort of truck, built for the rest-of-world markets that differ greatly in how and why they use and buy these pickups. For most countries, pickups are purely commercial vehicles, aimed at farmers, tradespeople, and businesses—they're too large, inefficient, and poorly appointed to be the "do everything" vehicles American trucks are. Imagine a cab-over box truck like an Isuzu NPR—would you drive your family to the movies in one of those?
The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading
Here are the technologies that may make modern 4x4s obsolete and why they are on the rise anyway. The post The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63, Donkervoort F22: This Week's Top Photos
This week we took a spin in the redesigned 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 E Performance. The new sports sedan has traded in the previous V-8 for a 4-cylinder hybrid powertrain generating up to 671 hp, which is hard not to love. McLaren's Artura plug-in hybrid supercar was another car...
Ferrari Designers Break Down The Vision Gran Turismo Concept
If you asked us about the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo and its design, we'd say we see some hints of the SF90 in the car, plus some Ferrari F1 car, plus a little Le Mans car. Frankly, that's pretty boorish and uneducated, so perhaps it's better to listen to Ferrari's designers break things down.
Man’s Modififed Tesla Has a V6 Engine and It Has People Cheering
Engines are cheaper to fix than batteries after all.
Zagato Teases The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Coupe We Long For
News of a new Alfa Romeo model is pretty rare these days, but according to a now-expired Instagram story, it seems that the Italian automaker will be joining forces with legendary design house Zagato. Their project? A bespoke machine based on the Giulia Quadrifoglio sedan. The existing four-door is already a stunner, and bringing Zagato's trademark flourishes to the platform will undoubtedly result in something special.
Jalopnik
What Car You Should Buy If You've Already Got Six Miatas
This week's advice seeker has every Miata he needs. Now he's looking for a comfortable long-distance cruiser.
torquenews.com
Common Mistake Ford Truck Owners Make Upgrading Their Engine
Discover now a common mistake many truck owners make when upgrading their engine with one example involving an aftermarket part and the brands that are often at fault. When upgrading an older truck engine, it is common to succumb to the temptation of randomly replacing old parts without thinking about whether or not this is a good practice (or even necessary) for every part replaced. It seems to make common sense since you know that the parts are old and that there are expected lifespans to all components. However, what you decide to replace that original part with can lead to problems afterward that could have been easily avoided by hanging onto that older part.
