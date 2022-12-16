Slog PM: The Suburbs Want to Be like Seattle for Once, Goodwill Worker Finds Grenade in Donation Bin, Jan 6 Panel Could Get Trump Real Good Next Week

Are you ready for snow? It’ll start falling late tonight and taper off sometime in the afternoon on Tuesday. Here’s our survival guide to winter storms in Seattle (and let’s not get carried away, it’ll probably be just a few inches). Track power outages here. Here’s how to protect pipes from bursting. Here’s a list of cold weather shelters. And remember, the only way to drive safely in the snow is not to.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO