Read full article on original website
Related
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/19/22 – 12/20/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper Police Capture Man Sought in Armed Standoff Last Month
Casper police early Sunday arrested a man wanted for multiple felonies and was believed to be barricaded in a house during an armed standoff last month. Joshua Crook, 33, was located late Saturday night at a local motel and was booked into the Natrona County Detention Center at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to court documents.
The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Are Looking for the One They Call Mr. Sun
Santa was out with a bad cold. He delegated the holiday to-dos to a few reindeer, but the Heat Miser did everything he could to get in their way. It looks like he'll stop at nothing--he stewed in his volcano for 48 years building up resentment--and he's back. In Natrona County.
Casper Man, Facing Federal Gun Charge, Now Accused of Domestic Violence
A Casper man charged in federal court in October with being a felon in possession of a firearm has now been charged with domestic violence-related crimes in state court. Patrick Charles Schutz, 39, was arrested at 3:31 a.m. Wednesday and booked into the Natrona County jail on charges of domestic battery and "apply pressure on throat or neck," or strangulation, according to the Natrona County jail roster.
Casper Man Charged With Shooting Father to Face Trial
A Casper man charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting his father last year will go to trial in Natrona County District Court. Vincent Daniel Hayes, born in 1983, was charged with killing William Johnson at his home on Nov. 11-12, 2021, according to court documents filed that month. However,...
UPDATE: Casper Re-entry Center Escapee Is Caught
A man who escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center on Thursday has been caught, according to a Natrona County Sheriff's Office news release on Friday afternoon. Justin Collins, 27, was wanted for felony escape after failing to return from a work-release program at 1 p.m. Thursday, and at 4 p.m. the CRC staff reporting him as an escapee to the Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Casper Re-Entry Center Escapee
Lawrence Felter was located and arrested last night around 6pm in Casper, according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:48 a.m. The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in locating an escaped convict from the Casper Re-Entry Center. That's according to Kiera Grogan,...
Vehicle Went Over Edge of Lookout Point Atop Casper Mt., Life Flight Called
Tragedy struck on Saturday as dispatch reported that a vehicle had driven through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Lookout Point is, of course, an area of the mountain that, as the name suggests, looks out over the city. It has a steep decline past the metal barriers.
Casper Council Looking to Add Two More Police Officers in Natrona Schools
On Tuesday, the Casper city council agreed to move forward with signing a contract with the Natrona County School District (NCSD) to add two more school resource officers (SRO) until 2027. The memorandum of understanding would charge the NCSD an $84,375 cost per officer, and while the six SROs currently...
Casper Hires Eric Nelson as Its New City Attorney
The City of Casper has hired Eric Nelson as its next city attorney, according to a news release from Mayor Ray Pacheco. Nelson replaces John Henley, who retired Friday. "Prior to accepting this position, he recently served as the Natrona County Attorney," Pacheco said in the news release. "Mr. Nelson brings experience and a proven track record of success in the legal field, which will be invaluable in meeting the departmental goals and objectives."
Judge Dismisses Case of Alleged Accomplice in Garage Burglary
A judge dismissed charges against a Casper woman who allegedly worked with a man accused of multiple burglary-related counts during her preliminary hearing in Natrona County Circuit Court last week. Amber Sue Carpin, born in 1989, was charged with theft and accessory before the fact when she helped Dylan O'Neal...
Casper Citizen Recognized by Fire Department for Saving A Life
The Casper Fire-EMS recognized Andrew Harris for saving the life of Jeff Miller. Harris was awarded Casper Fire-EMS's Citizen Recognition Award - "given to ordinary Casper citizens like himself", for performing extraordinary actions in service to his fellow man and community. "There's one thing that you can't get more of....
Frigid Temps, Sub Zero Wind Chill, Chance of Snow in Natrona County on Wednesday
The National Weather Service is warning of both strong winds in Natrona County as well as extreme wind chill. Today is mostly sunny with a high near 27 degrees, wind chill values as low as -5 degrees. Wind gusts will be as a high as 37 mph. Tonight's forecast is...
PHOTOS: Crash on Wyoming Blvd Across from Mesa Plaza
There was a crash this morning around 8:00 a.m. on Wyoming Blvd and Talon, across from the Mesa Plaza involving two vehicles. Traffic was backed up on either end as police officers directed vehicles around the accident. We will update this story if and when more information is available. Two...
WATCH: Mama Mountain Lion and Kitten Stroll Past Garden Creek in Casper
A Casper woman and her husband spotted a mountain lion and her cub this morning strolling past Garden Creek. Kelly Taubert shared the video, and right before she was heading out to go snowshoeing, too!. "Hopefully I don't see one again," she joked. @k2radionews 🐾 Cougar Spotting Outside Casper, WY...
Casper Council to Provide Cost of Living Increase for City Employees
On Tuesday, the Casper city council unanimously agreed to move forward with a cost-of-living increase of 3.5% for all city employees after the city had over $900,000 in surplus in sales tax revenue. The city anticipated earlier this year that sales tax revenue would bring at least $425,000, however, actual...
NCSD Board Honors Randy Bower and Nathan Vondra
At the Natrona County School District board of trustees meeting on Monday, the board honored two school members, Randy Bower and Nathan Vondra. Bower, assistant principal at CY Middle School was honored as the Assistant Principal of the Year while Vondra, a physical education teacher at Manor Heights Elementary School, was honored as Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Wreathes Ceremony Planned on Dec. 17 at Natrona County Cemeteries
On Dec. 17, the Natrona County Republican Women (NCRW) are hosting a wreath-laying ceremony at three cemeteries across the county in honor of veterans. The wreaths will be laid at the Oregon Trail Veteran’s Cemetery at 10 a.m., followed by the Highland Cemetery at noon and the Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Strong Winds Expected in Natrona County Sunday, Snow Through Wednesday
According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, strong winds are expected in Natrona County on Sunday and a winter storm is expected from Monday afternoon to Wednesday. The southwest winds on Sunday will range from 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, though higher gusts of up to 65 mph could be felt across the south side of Casper.
Ford Wyoming Center: The ‘Holiday of Blaze’ Is Still Happening Wednesday
Winter is coming to Casper in a big way tomorrow (Wednesday, December 21st, 2022), with snow expected and a wind chill factor around -50°. It is also the date of the Snoop Dogg and T-Pain "Holidaze of Blaze" tour at the Ford Wyoming Center. The official Ford Wyoming Center...
AM 1400 The Cowboy
Casper, WY
924
Followers
2K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT
The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that’s just for starters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://caspercowboy.com
Comments / 0